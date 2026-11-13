Tracking Implementation of the 2025 Reconciliation Law Medicaid Work Requirements
Updated on:
KFF Resources on Medicaid Work Requirements
Work requirements overview:
- A Closer Look at the Work Requirement Provisions in the 2025 Federal Budget Reconciliation Law, July 2025
- 5 Key Facts About Medicaid Work Requirements, February 2025
- Implications of Medicaid Work and Reporting Requirements for Adults with Mental Health or Substance Use Disorders, June 2025
- Implementing Work Requirements on a National Scale: What We Know from State Waiver Experience, May 2025
- Allocating CBO’s Estimates of Federal Medicaid Spending Reductions Across the States: Enacted Reconciliation Package, July 2025
Medical frailty exemption:
- Assessing Ability to Work: How Historical SNAP Processes May Vary from Medicaid, October 2026
- What Could Medicaid Work Requirements Mean for People with Disabilities Waiting for Medicare Coverage?, October 2026
- What Could Medicaid Work Requirements Mean for SSI Applicants?, July 2026
- Medical Frailty and Medicaid Work Requirements: Challenges for People with HIV, July 2026
- The Medical Frailty Exemption from Medicaid Work Requirements: Key Takeaways from the CMS Interim Final Rule, June 2026
- CMS Requires More Restrictive Definition of Medical Frailty in New Medicaid Work Requirements Rule, June 2026
- The Medical Frailty Exemption from Medicaid Work Requirements: Key Issues to Watch for in Upcoming CMS Guidance, May 2026
Implementation of work requirements:
- Medicaid Work Requirements: Federal Outreach Requirements and State Plans, July 2026
- A Closer Look at North Carolina’s Implementation of the 2025 Reconciliation Law Medicaid Provisions and Other Changes Amid Medicaid Budget Shortfalls, May 2026
- Implementing Medicaid Work Requirements: Lessons from Unwinding, April 2026
- A Closer Look at California’s Plans to Implement Work Requirements While Facing Major Budget Shortfalls Amid Cuts in Federal Medicaid Funding, April 2026
- A Look at the Intersection of SNAP and Medicaid as States Implement Medicaid Work Requirements, March 2026
- A Closer Look at Nebraska, the First State Planning to Implement a Medicaid Work Requirement, January 2026
- Challenges with Implementing Work Requirements: Findings from a Survey of State Medicaid Programs, October 2025
- A Look at the Potential Impact of the High Unemployment Hardship Exception to Medicaid Work Requirements, September 2025
- How Will States Implement Medicaid Work Requirements?, September 2025
50-state survey of Medicaid eligibility and enrollment policies:
- An Early Look at Policy Decisions as States Get Ready to Implement Work Requirements, April 2026
- Medicaid and CHIP Eligibility, Enrollment, and Renewal Policies as States Prepare for Major Medicaid Policy Changes, April 2026
Research and analysis on Medicaid and work:
- Different Data Source, But Same Results: Most Adults Subject to Medicaid Work Requirements Are Working or Face Barriers to Work, June 2025
- Medicaid Work Requirements: Implications for Low Income Women’s Coverage, April 2025
- Understanding the Intersection of Medicaid and Work: An Update, February 2025
- The Relationship Between Work and Health: Findings from a Literature Review, August 2018
1115 work requirement waivers:
- Medicaid Work Requirements: Current Waiver and Legislative Activity, November 2024
- Medicaid Work Requirements are Back on the Agenda, April 2023
- An Overview of Medicaid Work Requirements: What Happened Under the Trump and Biden Administrations?, May 2022
- Medicaid Work Requirements at the U.S. Supreme Court, February 2021
- The Landscape of Medicaid Demonstration Waivers Ahead of the 2020 Election, October 2020
- Medicaid Waiver Tracker: Approved and Pending Section 1115 Waivers by State, November 2025
Work requirements implications and state experience:
- Supporting Work without the Requirement: State and Managed Care Initiatives, December 2019
- Key State Policy Choices About Medical Frailty Determinations for Medicaid Expansion Adults, June 2019
- Medicaid Enrollees and Work Requirements: Lessons From the TANF Experience, August 2017
- Don’t Expect Medicaid Work Requirements to Make a Big Difference, April 2017
Arkansas work requirement experience:
- 3 Key Questions About the Arkansas Medicaid Work and Reporting Requirements Case, March 2020
- Disability and Technical Issues Were Key Barriers to Meeting Arkansas’ Medicaid Work and Reporting Requirements in 2018, June 2019
- February State Data for Medicaid Work Requirements in Arkansas, March 2019
- Medicaid Work Requirements in Arkansas: Experience and Perspectives of Enrollees, December 2018
- An Early Look at Implementation of Medicaid Work Requirements in Arkansas, October 2018
KFF Polling on Work Requirements:
- Working Medicaid Enrollees Value Work But Are Wary About Work Requirements When Told About Paperwork Burden, June 2025
- KFF Health Tracking Poll: Views of the One Big Beautiful Bill, June 2025
- KFF Health Tracking Poll February 2025: The Public’s Views on Potential Changes to Medicaid, March 2025