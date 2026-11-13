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Tracking Implementation of the 2025 Reconciliation Law Medicaid Work Requirements

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Overview
State/National Data & Policies
Guidance & Implementation Questions
Implementation/Waiver Status
Related Resources

KFF Resources on Medicaid Work Requirements

Work requirements overview:

Medical frailty exemption:

Implementation of work requirements:

50-state survey of Medicaid eligibility and enrollment policies:

Research and analysis on Medicaid and work:

1115 work requirement waivers:

Work requirements implications and state experience:

Arkansas work requirement experience:

KFF Polling on Work Requirements:

Beyond the Data by KFF CEO Drew Altman:

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Medicaid Medicaid Work Requirements