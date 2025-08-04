Health Provisions in the 2025 Federal Budget Reconciliation Law

Eligibility Policies

Section 71201: Limiting Medicare Coverage of Certain Individuals

Background

Prior to passage of the law, residents of the United States, including citizens, permanent residents, and other immigrants that are lawfully present in the country, were eligible for premium-free Medicare Part A if they or their spouses have worked in a job for at least 40 quarters where they paid Medicare payroll taxes and are at least 65 years old. People under age 65 with a qualifying disability, end-stage renal disease (ESRD), and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) are also generally eligible. Legal immigrants age 65 or older who do not have this work history could purchase Medicare Part A after residing legally in the U.S. for five years continuously.

Description

Restricts Medicare eligibility to U.S. citizens, green card holders, Cuban-Haitian entrants, and people residing under the Compacts of Free Association, eliminating Medicare eligibility for people not included in these groups, such as those with temporary protected status and refugees and asylees.

Terminates Medicare coverage no later than 18 months from enactment for anyone who is currently covered but no longer eligible under these changes.

Effective Date: Upon enactment.

Budgetary Impact

CBO estimates this provision will reduce Medicare spending by $5.1 billion over 10 years.

Section 71101: Moratorium on Implementation of Rule Relating to Eligibility and Enrollment in Medicare Savings Programs

Background

In September 2023, CMS issued a final rule to reduce barriers to enrollment in Medicare Savings Programs (MSPs), which provides Medicaid coverage of Medicare premiums and cost sharing for low-income Medicare beneficiaries. Implementation deadlines for states vary across provisions in the rule, but many provisions are already in effect, and for others, states are already in compliance.

Description

Prohibits the Secretary from implementing, administering, or enforcing certain provisions that have not yet taken effect in a September 2023 CMS final rule until October 1, 2034.

Effective Date: Upon enactment.

Budgetary Impact

CBO estimates the moratorium on this rule will reduce federal spending by $66 billion over 10 years.

Physician Payment

Section 71202: Temporary Payment Increase Under the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule

Background

Medicare payment rates to physicians and other clinicians under the Physician Fee Schedule are determined in part by a scaling factor, known as the conversion factor, which is updated each year. Under current law, conversion factor updates are based on statutory factors and other budgetary requirements. Beginning in 2026, the Physician Fee Schedule conversion factor was scheduled to increase by 0.25% each year for most Medicare providers.

Description

Provides a temporary one-year increase of 2.5% to the Physician Fee Schedule conversion factor for all services furnished between January 1, 2026 and January 1, 2027.

Effective Date: January 1, 2026.

Budgetary Impact

The CBO estimates that this change will increase Medicare spending by $1.9 billion in 2026 and 2027.

Prescription Drugs

Section 71203: Expanding and clarifying the exclusion for orphan drugs under the Drug Price Negotiation Program

Background

Under the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program, drugs qualify for price negotiation if they are single source brand-name drugs or biological products without therapeutically equivalent generic or biosimilar alternatives, and are at least 7 years (for small-molecule drugs) or 11 years (for biologics) past the FDA approval or licensure date, as of the date that the list of drugs selected for negotiation is published. Under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, the law that established the drug price negotiation program, drugs designated for only one rare disease or condition and approved for an indication (or indications) only for that disease or condition were exempt from negotiation. This is known as the orphan drug exclusion.

Description

Modifies the orphan drug exclusion of the Medicare drug price negotiation program to exclude drugs from negotiation that are designated for one or more rare diseases or conditions and where the only approved indication or indications are for one or more rare diseases or conditions, rather than only one rare disease or condition.

Excludes the period of time that drugs are on the market with only one or more orphan indications from the 7-year or 11-year waiting period that determines a drug’s eligibility for selection for price negotiation.

Effective Date: applies for drug price selection beginning in February 2026 for negotiated prices available on or after January 1, 2028.

Budgetary Impact

The CBO estimates that this change will increase Medicare spending by $4.9 billion over 10 years.

Long-term Care

Section 71111: Moratorium on Implementation of Nursing Home Staffing Final Rule

Background

A 2024 Biden administration final rule requires long-term care facilities (LTC) to meet minimum staffing levels (including a 24/7 RN on-site and a minimum of 3.48 total nurse staffing hours per resident day), requires state Medicaid agencies to report the share of Medicaid payments for institutional LTC that are spent on worker compensation, and provides funding for people to enter careers in nursing homes.

On April 7, 2025, the US District Court for Northern Texas ruled to overturn the minimum staffing requirements, and it is expected that the Administration will not appeal that decision.

Description

Prohibits the Secretary of Health and Human Services from implementing, administering, or enforcing the minimum staffing levels required by the final rule until October 1, 2034.

Effective Date: Upon enactment.

Budgetary Impact

The CBO estimates the moratorium of this rule will reduce federal spending by $23 billion over 10 years.

