Health Provisions in the 2025 Federal Budget Reconciliation Law

Section 71306. Permanent Extension of Safe Harbor for Absence of Deductible for Telehealth Services

Background

Health savings accounts (HSAs) are tax-advantaged savings accounts that enrollees in certain high-deductible health plans (HDHPs) can use to pay for qualified medical expenses. Enrollees must pay all medical costs, except for certain preventive services and insulin products, out-of-pocket until they reach the deductible. Individuals cannot have other health coverage in order to be eligible for an HDHP with an HSA. In response to the COVID pandemic, federal law permitted HSA-eligible HDHPs to cover telehealth and other remote services before the deductible until the end of 2024.

Description

Permanently allows HDHPs with an HSA to cover telehealth and other remote services before the enrollee meets the deductible.

Individuals that have other coverage for telehealth and other remote care services will still be eligible for an HDHP with an HSA.

Effective date: Plan years beginning after December 31, 2024.

Budgetary Impact

The CBO and JCT estimate a decrease in revenue of $4.3 billion through 2034.

Section 71307. Allowance of Bronze and Catastrophic Plans in Connection with Health Savings Accounts

Background

ACA-compliant health insurance plans are categorized into “metal levels” based on the amount of cost sharing they require. Some bronze plans meet the deductible requirements to be paired with an HSA (the out-of-pocket maximum or other design features might not meet IRS rules though). Catastrophic plans, which have the highest cost sharing and are only available to people under age 30 or those who cannot find other affordable ACA-compliant coverage, are ineligible to be paired with an HSA.

Description

Treats bronze and catastrophic plans sold on and off the ACA Marketplace as HDHPs that can be paired with an HSA.

Effective date: January 1, 2026.



Budgetary Impact

The CBO and JCT estimate a decrease in revenue of over $3.5 billion through 2034.

Section 71308. Treatment of Direct Primary Care Arrangements

Background

Direct primary care (DPC) arrangements typically offer unlimited primary care services to patients in exchange for a periodic fee paid to the DPC practice. Current law may treat DPC arrangements as a health plan under certain circumstances, making an individual covered by a DPC arrangement ineligible to use an HSA.

Description

Certain DPC arrangements will not be considered health plans, allowing individuals covered by these arrangements to be eligible for an HSA. This will apply if the only compensation for the DPC is a fixed periodic fee that does not exceed $150 monthly, or $300 monthly where more than one individual is covered.

For the purposes of this provision, DPC arrangements not considered health plans are limited to those only offering primary care services, and do not include: services that require general anesthesia; prescription drugs, except for vaccines, and; laboratory services not typically administered in an ambulatory primary care setting.

Treats fees paid for any DPC arrangement as a medical expense (not the payment of insurance) that can be paid for with HSA funds.

Effective date: January 1, 2026.



Budgetary Impact

The CBO and JCT estimate a decrease in revenue of over $2.8 billion through 2034.

