Health Provisions in the 2025 Federal Budget Reconciliation Law

Sec. 71303: Pre-Enrollment Verification of Eligibility for Premium Tax Credit

Background

Currently, new enrollees are granted conditional eligibility if there is a mismatch in the information they provided and that in federal databases. Enrollees can retain coverage and tax credits for up to 90 days while submitting verification documents. Returning enrollees who take no action during open enrollment are auto-renewed into the same or similar plan. Nearly half of Marketplace enrollees in 2025 auto-renewed.

Description

Requires verification of household income, health coverage status or eligibility for coverage, place of residence, family size, status as an eligible alien, and any other information that the Secretary of Health and Human Services deems necessary are verified before coverage.

Exchanges can use any third-party sources and any available data for verification.

Verification requirements may be waived for individuals enrolling during SEPs due to changes in family size. Consumers can still enroll in a plan but cannot receive premium tax credits or cost-sharing reductions (CSRs) until after they verify their eligibility.

This provision effectively ends auto-renewals.

Restricts premium tax credit eligibility for enrollees who fail to file and reconcile their premium tax credits for one year.

Effective date: Taxable years beginning after December 31, 2027.



Budgetary Impact

Decreases budgetary spending by $36.9 billion and increases revenue by $4.4 billion through 2034.

Sec. 71305: Recapture of Excess Premium Tax Credits

Background

Currently, if an enrollee receives excess premium tax credits because their estimated income was lower than their actual income, they must repay the excess. However, for most enrollees, there is a repayment cap that varies based on household income. For enrollees with household incomes at least 400% of the federal poverty level (FPL), there is no limit. They must repay the entirety of their excess tax credit. Other repayment limits vary from $375 for a single person with an income that is 100% FPL up to 200% FPL to $3,150 for families with an income between 300%-400% FPL.

Description

Requires that all premium tax credit recipients repay the full amount of any excess, no matter their income.

Effective date: taxable years beginning after December 31, 2025.

Budget Impact

Decreases budgetary spending by $17.3 billion and increases revenue by $2.3 billion through 2034.

Sec. 71301: ACA Marketplace Coverage Eligibility for Lawfully Present Immigrants

Background

Currently, U.S. citizens and lawfully present immigrants are eligible to enroll in ACA Marketplace coverage and receive premium subsidies and cost-sharing reductions.

Description

Limit eligibility for subsidized ACA Marketplace coverage to lawfully present immigrants who are lawful permanent residents (LPRs or “green card” holders), Compact of Free Association (COFA) migrants residing in the U.S., or Cuban and Haitian entrants as defined in section 501(e) of the Refugee Education Assistance Act of 1980, eliminating eligibility for many lawfully present immigrants including refugees, asylees, and people with Temporary Protected Status.

Effective date: Taxable years beginning after December 31, 2026.

Budget Impact

Decreases budgetary spending by $69.8 billion and increases revenue by $4.8 billion through 2034.

Sec. 71302: Premium Tax Credit Eligibility for Lawfully Present Immigrants Ineligible for Medicaid

Background



Currently, lawfully present immigrants with incomes under 100% of the federal poverty level (FPL) who do not qualify for Medicaid coverage due to their immigration status also are eligible for ACA Marketplace coverage.

Description

Prohibits lawfully present immigrants ineligible for Medicaid due to immigrant status from receiving tax credits if making below 100% of poverty.

Effective Date: taxable years beginning after December 31, 2025.

Budget Impact

Decreases budgetary spending by $49.5 billion and increases revenue by $176 million through 2034.

Sec. 71304: Special Enrollment Periods (SEPs) and Tax Credit Eligibility

Background

In addition to qualifying life events (QLEs) that enable eligibility for an SEP, people in states that use Federally-Facilitated Marketplaces (FFM) and make no more than 150% of the federal poverty level can apply for a year-round SEP to sign up for coverage. Some state-based exchanges also offer SEPs that are based on the relationship of people’s income to the poverty line. Any person who enrolls in a plan via an SEP is eligible for both premium tax credits and cost-sharing reductions (CSRs). In 2025, enrollees with an income of less than 150% of the federal poverty line made up the largest share of all Marketplace enrollees (47%).

Description

Bars any consumer who enrolls in a plan via a non-qualifying life event (QLE) SEP from receiving either premium tax credits or CSRs.

Effective date: Plan years beginning after December 31, 2025.



Budget Impact

Decreases budgetary spending by $39.5 billion and increases revenue by $1.3 billion through 2034.

Expiration of Enhanced Premium Tax Credits

Background

The enhanced premium tax credits were first made available as part of the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021 and later extended through the end of 2025 as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. The ARPA and IRA’s enhanced health insurance tax credits both increase the amount of financial help available to those already eligible for assistance under the ACA and also newly expand subsidies to middle-income people (with incomes over four times the poverty level), many of whom were previously priced out of coverage. These enhanced tax credits, combined with increased funding for outreach and marketing have led to record-high enrollment in the ACA Marketplaces.

Description

There was no extension of the enhanced tax credits in the law. The Republican-led Senate opted to use a “current law” baseline for Congressional Budget Office scoring of the budget impact. Therefore, the expiration of the enhanced tax credits was not scored as a new policy change and has no impact in the law’s official budget and coverage estimates.

The number of uninsured people will rise by 4.2 million through 2034, and gross benchmark premiums will increase by 7.9% through 2034 without an extension. Permanent extension would increase the budget deficit by $335 billion through 2034.

Effective date: January 1, 2026 (unless extended by Congress).

