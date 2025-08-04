menu

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.

Donate

Health Provisions in the 2025 Federal Budget Reconciliation Law


Published:

View more of Medicaid Watch. "Featuring policy research, polling, and news about how Medicaid is changing and the impact of those changes, due to the tax and spending cuts law."On July 3, the House passed the same version of the budget reconciliation bill that the Senate passed on July 1. On July 4, President Trump signed the bill, previously known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” into law. This summary describes the health care provisions in four categories: Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act, Medicare and Health Savings Accounts (HSAs). An implementation timeline of the health provisions is available along with more background and a side-by-side comparison of the House and Senate passed bills.

Medicaid

Topics

Tags

Also of Interest

KFF Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KFF | twitter.com/kff

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news, KFF is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.