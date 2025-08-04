Health Provisions in the 2025 Federal Budget Reconciliation Law

On July 3, the House passed the same version of the budget reconciliation bill that the Senate passed on July 1. On July 4, President Trump signed the bill, previously known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” into law. This summary describes the health care provisions in four categories: Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act, Medicare and Health Savings Accounts (HSAs). An implementation timeline of the health provisions is available along with more background and a side-by-side comparison of the House and Senate passed bills.