U.N. SG Launches ‘Verified’ Initiative To Recruit ‘Digital First Responders’ In Effort To Spread Accurate Information On COVID-19 Pandemic

AP: U.N. seeks millions of people to counter virus misinformation

“The United Nations launched a new initiative Thursday to sign up millions of ‘digital first responders’ around the world to counter misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic and spread fact-based information and advice to their networks of family, friends, and followers. … It is asking interested people around the world to sign up to become ‘information volunteers’ … at https://www.shareverified.com and to share a daily U.N. feed of verified information that counters misinformation or fills an information void…” (Lederer, 5/22).

U.N. News: U.N. launches new initiative to fight COVID-19 misinformation through ‘digital first responders’

“…U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday launched Verified, which will create a cadre of ‘digital first responders’ to increase the volume and reach of trusted, accurate information surrounding the crisis. ‘We cannot cede our virtual spaces to those who traffic in lies, fear, and hate,’ the U.N. chief said…” (5/21).