Resources on the Global Health Budget

10 Things to Know About U.S. Funding for Global Health

Key facts about U.S. funding for global health, including the range of efforts the U.S. supports, U.S. agencies/departments involved in global health activities, funding trends, and more.

U.S. Global Health Budget Tracker

Breaking Down the U.S. Global Health Budget by Program Area

KFF Summaries of the U.S. Budget for Global Health

More Global Health Budget Resources

Congress Passes Full-Year Continuing Resolution Bill, Maintaining Global Health Funding at Prior Year Levels

This budget summary provides an analysis of U.S. global health appropriations in FY 2025. On March 15, 2025, the President signed a full-year “continuing resolution” (CR) that continues funding the federal government through the rest of the fiscal year. It maintains U.S. global health funding at the prior year (FY 2024) level ($10.8 billion).

Donor Government Funding for HIV in Low- and Middle-Income Countries Report

These reports provide an analysis of donor government funding to address the HIV response in low- and middle-income countries. It includes both bilateral funding from donors and their multilateral contributions to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (Global Fund), UNITAID, and Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS).

Donor Government Funding for Family Planning Report

These reports provide an analysis of donor government funding to address family planning in low- and middle-income countries. It includes both bilateral funding from donor governments and their contributions to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The Trump Administration’s Foreign Aid Freeze and Global Health: The Biggest Gaps Left on the Donor Landscape

This analysis examines the impacts of the Trump administration’s foreign aid freeze on the donor landscape for global health, specifically highlighting the U.S.’s role in supporting global HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria efforts.

How Much Global Health Funding Goes Through USAID?

This analysis highlights USAID’s role in global health and shows that the agency provided the vast majority of the nation’s global health assistance for other countries in 2023 (about $6.2 billion or 73% of the total bilateral global health funding that year).

