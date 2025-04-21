Resources on the Global Health Budget

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.
Key facts about U.S. funding for global health, including the range of efforts the U.S. supports, U.S. agencies/departments involved in global health activities, funding trends, and more.
This budget summary provides an analysis of U.S. global health appropriations in FY 2025. On March 15, 2025, the President signed a full-year “continuing resolution” (CR) that continues funding the federal government through the rest of the fiscal year. It maintains U.S. global health funding at the prior year (FY 2024) level ($10.8 billion).
These reports provide an analysis of donor government funding to address the HIV response in low- and middle-income countries. It includes both bilateral funding from donors and their multilateral contributions to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (Global Fund), UNITAID, and Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS).
These reports provide an analysis of donor government funding to address family planning in low- and middle-income countries. It includes both bilateral funding from donor governments and their contributions to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).
This analysis examines the impacts of the Trump administration’s foreign aid freeze on the donor landscape for global health, specifically highlighting the U.S.’s role in supporting global HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria efforts.
This analysis highlights USAID’s role in global health and shows that the agency provided the vast majority of the nation’s global health assistance for other countries in 2023 (about $6.2 billion or 73% of the total bilateral global health funding that year).