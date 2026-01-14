KFF Tracker: America First MOU Bilateral Global Health Agreements Print Email Copy Link

On September 18, 2025, the U.S. government (USG) released its new America First Global Health Strategy, which details how the U.S. will engage in global health efforts moving forward. As part of this new strategy, the U.S. has announced that it will be establishing bilateral health cooperation agreements with countries that receive U.S. global health assistance. These agreements, or Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs), between the U.S. and partner countries represent five-year plans (for the period 2026-2030) outlining U.S. engagement in each country’s health efforts with the goal of “helping countries move toward more resilient and durable health systems.” Central to these plans is transitioning country programs from U.S. assistance to long-term country ownership, with a pledge from each partner country to increase its domestic health spending, or co-investment in health, over the next five years as the U.S. decreases its health assistance. The U.S. began signing these agreements in late 2025 and this process is ongoing. Implementation is slated for later this year.

This tracker provides an overview of the MOUs signed to date. Data are based on press releases issued by the State Department, as specific details provided in the MOUs (i.e. program areas, financial breakdowns, data or specimen sharing agreements, etc.) are not yet publicly available (see Methods for more information). This tracker will be updated as agreements are signed and more data become available.

Methods

This tracker provides information on U.S. MOU bilateral global health agreements to date. Information is sourced from publicly available U.S. Department of State press release statements and will be updated as more information becomes available and when additional agreements are signed.

Program areas are captured using keyword searches; for global health security (GHS) specifically, country agreements were categorized as targeting GHS if they specifically mentioned GHS, or if they included descriptions of outbreak preparedness and response activities. Due to the limited nature of press release statements, this tracker may not comprehensively capture the global health program areas targeted in each country’s agreement.