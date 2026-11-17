WHITE HOUSE/EXECUTIVE OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

National Security Advisor/Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, National Security Council (NSC) Marco Rubio

Director, Office of National AIDS Policy (ONAP) Vacant

Director, Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Russ Vought

Director, Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) Michael Kratsios

Director, Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy (OPPR) Sara Brenner

U.S. Coordinator for Global Health Security Vacant

DEPARTMENT OF STATE

Ambassador-at-Large for Global Health Security and Diplomacy Johnny Figueroa (Designate)

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Global Health Security and Diplomacy; Deputy Assistant Secretary for PEPFAR and Health Programs, Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy Hillary Carter

Senior Advisor for Global Health Security and Diplomacy, Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy Brad Smith

Senior Bureau Official, Bureau of International Organization Affairs McCoy Pitt

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES (HHS)

HHS/CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION (CDC)

Deputy Director for Global Health Matthew Ferreira

Director, Washington Office Anstice Brand Kenefick

Director, Influenza Division, National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD) Vacant

HHS/NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH (NIH)

Director, Fogarty International Center (FIC); NIH Associate Director for International Research Steven Schiff

HHS/FOOD & DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA)

Deputy Commissioner for Policy, Legislation, and International Affairs Grace Graham

HHS/HEALTH RESOURCES AND SERVICES ADMINISTRATION (HRSA)

Administrator Thomas Engels

Director, Office of Global Health, Office of Special Health Initiatives Melissa Ryan Kemburu

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE (DoD)

Commander, Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC) Eric Welsh

Chief, Armed Forces Health Surveillance Division (AFHSD) Richard Langton

OTHER AGENCIES AND DEPARTMENTS

Peace Corps*: Director Christopher Landau

Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency*: Chair, Pandemic Response Accountability Committee William Kirk

Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency*: Executive Director, Pandemic Response Accountability Committee Kenneth Dieffenbach

Department of Agriculture (USDA): Secretary Brooke Rollins

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)*: Assistant Administrator for International and Tribal Affairs Usha-Maria Turner

Department of Homeland Security (DHS): Chief Medical Officer Sean Conley