Key Global Health Positions and Officials in the U.S. Government
This tracker is updated periodically based on publicly available information.
The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.
This tracker is updated periodically based on publicly available information.
|Position
|Official
|WHITE HOUSE/EXECUTIVE OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT
|National Security Advisor/Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, National Security Council (NSC)
|Marco Rubio
|Director, Office of National AIDS Policy (ONAP)
|Vacant
|Director, Office of Management and Budget (OMB)
|Russ Vought
|U.S. Trade Representative, Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR)
|Jamieson Greer
|Director, Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP)
|Michael Kratsios
|Director, Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy (OPPR)
|Sara Brenner
|U.S. Coordinator for Global Health Security
|Vacant
|DEPARTMENT OF STATE
|Secretary of State
|Marco Rubio
|Permanent U.S. Representative to the United Nations, U.S. Mission to the United Nations
|Mike Waltz
|Senior Official, Under Secretary for Foreign Assistance, Humanitarian Affairs and Religious Freedom
|Andrew Veprek
|Ambassador-at-Large for Global Health Security and Diplomacy
|Johnny Figueroa (Designate)
|Global AIDS Coordinator, Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy
|Johnny Figueroa (Designate)
Jeffrey Graham
|Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Global Health Security and Diplomacy; Deputy Assistant Secretary for PEPFAR and Health Programs, Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy
|Hillary Carter
|Senior Advisor for Global Health Security and Diplomacy, Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy
|Brad Smith
|Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor
|Riley Barnes
|Senior Bureau Official, Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration
|Adam Zerbinopoulous
|Senior Bureau Official, Bureau of International Organization Affairs
|McCoy Pitt
|Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs (OES)
|Wesley Brooks
|DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES (HHS)
|Secretary
|Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
|Director, Office of Global Affairs (OGA)
|Bethany Kozma
|Assistant Secretary for Health
|Brian Christine
|Surgeon General
|Nicole Saphier (Designate)
Stephanie Haridopolos
|Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR)
|Sean Kaufman
|Director, Center for the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), ASPR
|Gary Disbrow
|HHS/CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION (CDC)
|Director
|Erica Schwartz
|Deputy Director for Global Health
|Matthew Ferreira
|Director, Office of Readiness and Response
|Henry Walke
|Director, Washington Office
|Anstice Brand Kenefick
|Director, Global Health Center (GHC)
|John Vertefeuille
|Director, Division of Global Health Protection, GHC
|Benjamin Park
|Director, Division of Global HIV and TB, GHC
|Hank Tomlinson
|Director, Global Immunization Division, GHC
|John Vertefeuille
|Director, Division of Parasitic Diseases and Malaria, National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases (NCEZID)
|Simon Agolory
|Director, Influenza Division, National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD)
|Vacant
|HHS/NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH (NIH)
|Director
|Jay Bhattacharya
|Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)
|John Powers III
|Director, Office of Global Research, NIAID
|Joyelle Dominique
|Director, Division of AIDS, NIAID
|Robert Eisinger
|Director, Division of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (DMID), NIAID
|David Spiro
|Director, Vaccine Research Center, NIAID
|Ted Pierson
|Director, Office of AIDS Research (OAR); NIH Associate Director for AIDS Research
|Geri Donenberg
|Director, Fogarty International Center (FIC); NIH Associate Director for International Research
|Steven Schiff
|Director, Center for Global Health, Office of the Director, National Cancer Institute
|Satish Gopal
|Director, Office of Global Health, Office of the Director, National Institute of Child Health and Human Development
|Vesna Kutlesic
|Director, Center for Global Mental Health Research, National Institute of Mental Health
|Leonardo Cubillos
|HHS/FOOD & DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA)
|Commissioner
|Kyle Diamantas
|Deputy Commissioner for Policy, Legislation, and International Affairs
|Grace Graham
|Associate Commissioner for Global Policy and Strategy
|Mark Abdoo
|HHS/HEALTH RESOURCES AND SERVICES ADMINISTRATION (HRSA)
|Administrator
|Thomas Engels
|Associate Administrator, Bureau of HIV/AIDS
|Heather Hauck
|Director, Office of Global Health, Office of Special Health Initiatives
|Melissa Ryan Kemburu
|DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE (DoD)
|Secretary
|Pete Hegseth
|Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, Personnel and Readiness (P&R)
|Keith Bass
|Commander, Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC)
|Eric Welsh
|Director, DoD HIV/AIDS Prevention Program (DHAPP)
|Brad Hale
|Commander, Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR)
|Brianna Perata
|Director, U.S. Military HIV Research Program (MHRP)
|Julie Ake
|Chief, Armed Forces Health Surveillance Division (AFHSD)
|Richard Langton
|Chief, Global Emerging Infections Surveillance (GEIS), AFHSD
|Brett Swierczewski
|OTHER AGENCIES AND DEPARTMENTS
|Peace Corps*: Director
|Christopher Landau
|Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency*: Chair, Pandemic Response Accountability Committee
|William Kirk
|Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency*: Executive Director, Pandemic Response Accountability Committee
|Kenneth Dieffenbach
|Department of Agriculture (USDA): Secretary
|Brooke Rollins
|Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)*: Assistant Administrator for International and Tribal Affairs
|Usha-Maria Turner
|Department of Homeland Security (DHS): Chief Medical Officer
|Sean Conley
|U.S. Executive Director, World Bank
|Lailee Moghtader
|Notes: Acting officials in italics. Officials who the White House has signaled it intends to nominate or who are formally awaiting Senate confirmation are noted as “Designate.” tbd means to be determined. As of November 10, 2026. Also see NIH/FIC, Global Health Initiatives at NIH, available at: https://www.fic.nih.gov/Global/Global-Health-NIH/Pages/institute-center-ics-global-health.aspx.