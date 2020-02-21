Preliminary Trial Results For Possible COVID-19 Treatments Expected In 3 Weeks, WHO Says, Notes Vaccine Research Being Fast-Tracked

CNBC: Early trial results for potential coronavirus treatments expected in 3 weeks, WHO says

“Preliminary results from two clinical trials testing potential treatments for the COVID-19 coronavirus are expected in three weeks, the World Health Organization said Thursday. … In the meantime, scientists are also working quickly to produce a vaccine candidate to be ready for human clinical trials. U.S. health officials are fast-tracking work on a coronavirus vaccine, hoping to start an early-stage trial within the next two and a half months, the Trump administration said earlier this month…” (Lovelace, 2/20).

