menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Preliminary Trial Results For Possible COVID-19 Treatments Expected In 3 Weeks, WHO Says, Notes Vaccine Research Being Fast-Tracked

Feb 21, 2020

CNBC: Early trial results for potential coronavirus treatments expected in 3 weeks, WHO says
“Preliminary results from two clinical trials testing potential treatments for the COVID-19 coronavirus are expected in three weeks, the World Health Organization said Thursday. … In the meantime, scientists are also working quickly to produce a vaccine candidate to be ready for human clinical trials. U.S. health officials are fast-tracking work on a coronavirus vaccine, hoping to start an early-stage trial within the next two and a half months, the Trump administration said earlier this month…” (Lovelace, 2/20).

Additional coverage of research into COVID-19 treatments and vaccines, as well as how the outbreak is impacting research scientists’ work in China, is available from Forbes, The Guardian, NPR, and Science.

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.