CDC MMWR Article Describes U.S. Public Health Response To, Provides Clinical Guidance For Novel Coronavirus Outbreak

Feb 07, 2020

CDC’s “Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report”: Initial Public Health Response and Interim Clinical Guidance for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Outbreak — United States, December 31, 2019-February 4, 2020
In this report, members of the CDC 2019-nCoV CDC Response describe the novel coronavirus outbreak, the epidemiology of the first U.S. cases, the U.S. public health response, laboratory and diagnostic support, and clinical and infection control guidance (2/7).

