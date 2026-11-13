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Tracking Implementation of the 2025 Reconciliation Law Medicaid Work Requirements

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Overview
State/National Data & Policies
Guidance & Implementation Questions
Implementation/Waiver Status
Related Resources

CMS Guidance and Information

Litigation

Commonwealth of Massachusetts v. Oz et al

Taylor et al. v. Kennedy et al.

Operational and Implementation Questions

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Medicaid Medicaid Work Requirements