Tracking Implementation of the 2025 Reconciliation Law Medicaid Work Requirements
Updated on:
CMS Guidance and Information
- State Medicaid Director Letter: Optional Hold Harmless Period for Community Engagement Implementation, November 2026
- MVP Check List: Key Functional Requirements for Community Engagement Implementation, August 2026
- Slide Deck: Implementing Medical Frailty Under Community Engagement (Section 71119 of WFTC Legislation), September 8, 2026
- Interim Final Rule: Medicaid Program: Community Engagement Requirement for Certain Individuals, June 1, 2026
- State Medicaid Director Letter: Implementation of “Eligibility Redeterminations,” Section 71107 of the “Working Families Tax Cut” Legislation, March 6, 2026
- Fact Sheet: Pledges from Medicaid Technology Companies to Support Community Engagement Implementation and Related Medicaid System Improvements, January 29, 2026
- CMCS Informational Bulletin: Section 71119 of the “Working Families Tax Cut” Legislation, Public Law 119- 21: Requirements for States to Establish Medicaid Community Engagement Requirements for Certain Individuals, December 8, 2025
Litigation
Commonwealth of Massachusetts v. Oz et al
- Quick take: Court Decision Eases Burden of Proof to Qualify for Medical Frailty Exclusion to Medicaid Work Requirements, November 2026
- Quick take: States Sue CMS Over Medicaid Work Requirements Rule, Citing Departure from Earlier Guidance on Medical Frailty, June 2026
- District court ruling: United States District Court, District of Massachusetts ruling, October 2026
- Original lawsuit: Commonwealth of Massachusetts v. Oz et al, June 2026
Taylor et al. v. Kennedy et al.
- Original lawsuit: Taylor et al. v Kennedy et al., September 2026