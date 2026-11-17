Contraceptive care is an important component of overall health care for many people, and most women use contraception at some point in their lifetime. The importance of contraceptive access has only grown as abortion has been heavily restricted in many states. Despite its importance in the lives of women and its widespread use and long-term safety record, social media has enabled the proliferation of false and misleading information about contraception. At the same time, access to contraception has been affected by the one-year federal Medicaid funding ban on Planned Parenthood and pauses on federal spending on Title X, the federal family planning program. There has also been increased signaling that the Trump administration is prioritizing fertility services and crisis pregnancy centers over contraceptive providers, including a focus on coverage for fertility drugs, a shift in Title X federal family planning funding support to a training center focused on natural family planning and infertility services, and efforts to direct women to crisis pregnancy centers through a new federal website.

This brief provides a close examination of women’s experiences with contraception, insurance coverage, contraceptive preferences, and interactions with the health care system in 2026. The findings are based on the KFF Women’s Health Survey, a nationally representative survey of 4,688 women and 1,148 men ages 18 to 64 fielded between March 11, 2026 and April 14, 2026. This brief focuses on a national sample of 3,538 reproductive age (18 to 49) women.

Key Takeaways

Contraceptive Use

Three in four (75%) women of reproductive age (18 to 49 years) say they used some form of contraception in the past 12 months.

More than a third (36%) of contraceptive users ages 18-49 say they used male condoms, which is the most commonly reported method. Nearly one in three (29%) relied on contraceptive pills and one in four (27%) used a long-acting reversible contraceptive (LARC), such as an intrauterine device (IUD) (19%) or contraceptive implant in the past year (8%). One in four (25%) reports using withdrawal in the past year. Nearly half (47%) of contraceptive users report using more than one kind of contraceptive method in the past 12 months.

Over the past two years there has been an increase in the share of contraceptive users relying on fertility awareness-based methods (13% in 2024 to 18% in 2026) to avoid pregnancy. The share of contraceptive users relying on a partner’s vasectomy has also risen from 10% in 2024 to 14% in 2026.

While the majority of contraceptive users say they do so to prevent pregnancy (80%), nearly one in five (19%) use it solely for another reason, such as managing a medical condition or preventing a sexually transmitted infection. Nearly one third (31%) of contraceptive users say they either take it exclusively to manage a condition or other reason or use it to preventive pregnancy and manage a condition.

Most (80%) contraceptive users say their last birth control care visit was at a private doctor’s office, but four in ten (41%) uninsured contraceptive users say they went to a clinic for their contraceptive care.

Opill, the first FDA-approved, over-the-counter daily oral contraceptive pill has been available since March 2024, but only one in five (21%) reproductive age women say they have heard of it and just 2% of reproductive age women have used it.

Insurance Coverage

Insurance paid the full cost of contraception for the majority (76%) of contraceptive users with private insurance (which is generally required by federal law). However, one in five (21%) report that they paid some or all of the costs out-of-pocket because their plan did not cover the full cost or did not cover birth control at all.

Only four in ten (40%) reproductive age women are aware that most insurance plans are required to pay the full cost of contraception for women. The majority of reproductive age women either think there is no coverage requirement or don’t know about it.

Access and Quality

Nearly one in five (18%) uninsured contraceptive users and 7% of all contraceptive users say they have had to stop using a contraceptive method in the past 12 months because they could not afford it.

Fewer than half (44%) of contraceptive users give their most recent contraceptive counseling an excellent rating on multiple dimensions. A higher share of women who went to a doctor’s office rate their contraceptive counseling as excellent (47%) compared to those who got their birth control at a clinic (32%).

Just over one in five (22%) contraceptive users say they would prefer to be using a different method than the one they are currently using. Side effects (26%) and affordability (19%) are the top cited reasons for not using their preferred method. Of those who are not using their preferred method, one in four (26%) would prefer that their partner get a vasectomy.

Contraceptive Use

Three in four (75%) women ages 18 to 49 say they used some form of contraception in the past 12 months (Figure 1). Methods could include female sterilization, relying on a partner’s vasectomy, pills, patch, ring, injectables, intrauterine device, contraceptive implant, male condoms, emergency contraception, fertility awareness-based methods, or withdrawal. Of those not using contraception, over one in ten (13%) reproductive age women say they were not sexually active, 3% were pregnant or trying to conceive, 1% were unable to conceive, and 8% did not use contraception in the past 12 months and were sexually active, able to conceive, and not pregnant or trying to conceive.

Three in Four Reproductive Age Women Used Contraception in the Past Year Pie chart of women ages 18-49. 75% used contraception in the past year. 13% were not sexually active, 8% were sexually active and able to conceive but did not use contraception, 3% were pregnant or trying to conceive, and 1% were unable to conceive. Women ages 18 to 49.<details> <summary> Click to see definitions </summary> This figure was created using a mutually exclusive hierarchy where contraceptive use was first determined, followed by the ability to conceive, pregnant or trying, not sexually active, and then not using contraception.

Contraceptive users: Women who report that they or their partner have had a procedure that resulted in sterilization, such as getting their tubes tied, a hysterectomy, or a vasectomy or they used pills, injectables, patch, ring, intrauterine device, contraceptive implant, male condoms, fertility awareness-based methods, or partner’s vasectomy in the past year. Women using contraception could be sexually active or not sexually active and could have been pregnant or trying at the time of the survey if they had used contraception at some point in the past 12 months.

</details> KFF Women's Health Survey 2026

Nearly half (47%) of contraceptive users report using more than one kind of contraceptive method in the past 12 months. The contraceptive method used shifts with age (Table 1). Among women using contraception, one in three (35%) rely on a permanent contraceptive method, such as female sterilization (21%) or a partner’s vasectomy (14%). The share of women who report relying on permanent methods to avoid pregnancy increases to over half (57%) of women ages 36 to 49 who currently report using contraception. The share relying on a partner’s vasectomy (14%) has increased since the survey was last fielded in 2024 (10%) and has risen in all age groups. One in four (27%) contraceptive users used a long-acting reversible contraceptive (LARC), such as an intrauterine device (IUD) or contraceptive implant in the past year, with highest shares of women ages 26 to 35 using IUDs and larger shares of women ages 18 to 25 using contraceptive implants. Four in ten contraceptive users (43%) used a short-acting hormonal prescription method in the past 12 months, with oral contraceptive pills accounting for the largest share among all age groups.

The most commonly reported contraceptive method is male condoms, which do not require a prescription and can easily be purchased over the counter. More than a third (36%) of contraceptive users 18-49 say they used condoms. One in four (25%) reports using withdrawal in the past year. The share of contraceptive users relying on fertility awareness-based methods (FABMs), which track a woman’s fertile days during her menstrual cycle, has increased since the survey was last fielded (18% in 2026 vs. 13% in 2024) with the largest increase among women ages 26 to 35 (23% vs. 13%) (2024 data not shown). Large shares of contraceptive users who report using condoms (80%) and FABMs (88%) also report using other methods within the year (data not shown).

The Types of Contraception That Women Use Shift Over the Course of Their Reproductive Years Table of methods used in the past year by age group (18-25, 26-35, 36-49) among women who used contraception. Pills are the most common prescription method in every age group. Implants are most common among ages 18-25 and IUDs among ages 26-35. Permanent methods rise to 57% among ages 36-49. Overall male condoms 36%, pills 29%, withdrawal 25%, fertility awareness-based methods 18%. Women ages 18 to 49 who have used contraception in the past 12 months. Respondents could report more than one contraceptive method. *Estimate is statistically different from estimate for women ages 36 to 49 (p < 0.05). **Estimate or 2026 is statistically different than estimate from 2024 (p < 0.05). KFF Women's Health Survey 2026

Most contraceptive users use methods that require some provider involvement, such as prescription hormonal methods (45%) or sterilization (34%); however, one in five (20%) contraceptive users rely solely on methods they can access without a provider. Only 4% of reproductive age contraceptive users report only using fertility-awareness based methods or withdrawal and another 8% report using exclusively non-prescription methods including fertility-awareness based methods, withdrawal, and over-the-counter methods like condoms, OTC emergency contraceptive pills, or Opill, the first over-the-counter oral contraceptive pill. Another 7% report only using the over-the-counter methods including condoms, Opill or emergency contraceptive pills (Figure 2).

One in Five Contraceptive Users Rely Solely on Fertility-Awareness Based Methods, Withdrawal or Over the Counter Contraception Pie chart of contraceptive users. 20% use only methods they can get without a provider, such as condoms, withdrawal, fertility awareness, or over-the-counter pills (7% use OTC methods only, 8% use FABM/withdrawal & OTC methods only, and 5% use FABM/withdrawal only). Most of the rest use methods that involve a provider, mainly prescription hormonal methods (45%) or sterilization (34%). Women ages 18 to 49 who used contraception in the past 12 months. KFF Women's Health Survey 2026

Emergency contraceptive (EC) pills are a form of backup birth control that can be used up to several days after unprotected intercourse or contraceptive failure and still prevent a pregnancy. There are two different types of EC pills available in the US: ulipristal acetate pills, a prescription product, and progestin-based pills available over the counter without a prescription.

Just over one in ten (12%) reproductive age women who used contraception in the past 12 months say they have taken EC pills. Among these EC pill users, the majority (58%) say they purchased it without a prescription at a pharmacy or drugstore. Another 12% say they purchased it online. Two in ten (21%) EC pill users say they got it with a prescription from a clinician (Figure 3).

Among Emergency Contraception Pill Users, The Majority Obtained It Without a Prescription at a Pharmacy or Drugstore Pie chart of emergency contraception pill users. 58% bought it without a prescription at a pharmacy or drugstore, 21% got a prescription from a clinician, 12% bought it online, 2% got it from a telecontraception company like Nurx or HeyJane, and 7% use non of these. Among 12% of contraceptive users ages 18 to 49 who used emergency contraception in the past 12 months. KFF Women's Health Survey 2026

Eight in ten (80%) women who used contraception in the past 12 months say they did so to prevent pregnancy, while almost one in five (19%) used it to solely for another reason outside of preventing pregnancy, such as to manage a medical condition or prevent a sexually transmitted infection in the case of condoms (Figure 4). The share of women using contraception exclusively for a reason outside of preventing pregnancy accounted for nearly one in three women (31%) who relied solely on oral contraceptive pills. Contraceptive pills are often used to manage menstrual irregularities, treat acne, alleviate menstrual migraines, and manage symptoms of conditions like endometriosis, fibroids, and Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS).

Reasons for Contraceptive Use Varies by Contraceptive Method Choice Small-multiple pie charts showing why women who used a single method used it, by method [IUD, pills, condoms]: to prevent pregnancy, for another reason only, or both. Overall among all contraceptive users, 62% use contraception to prevent pregnancy only, 19% use contraception for another reason only like managing a medical condition or preventing an STI, and 18% use contraception to prevent pregnancy and some other reason. Among women who used only pills, 31% used them solely for a reason other than preventing pregnancy, such as managing a medical condition, while larger shares of IUD only users (78%) and condom only users (71%) use these methods to prevent pregnancy only. Women ages 18 to 49 who used contraception in the past 12 months. Findings are among single method users in the past 12 months. **Estimates for IUD Users vs. Contraceptive Pills Users and Contraceptive Pills Users vs. Condom Users are statistically different (p < 0.05). <details> <summary> Click to see definitions </summary> Women: Women includes those who selected “woman” as their gender as well as those who identify as non-binary, transgender, or another gender and chose to answer the female set of questions with regard to sexual and reproductive health.

Contraceptive users: Women who report that they or their partner have had a procedure that resulted in sterilization, such as getting their tubes tied, a hysterectomy, or a vasectomy or they used pills, injectables, patch, ring, intrauterine device, contraceptive implant, male condoms, fertility awareness-based methods, or partner’s vasectomy in the past year.

</details> KFF Women's Health Survey 2026

Most contraceptive users go to private doctors’ offices for their birth control, but almost one in four women with low incomes, or who are Black or Hispanic rely on publicly funded clinics. Eight in ten (80%) women of reproductive age went to a private doctor’s office for their last birth control visit (Figure 5) while one in seven (14%) had their most recent contraceptive visit at a clinic like Planned Parenthood or Health Centers. Clinics play a larger role for younger women, those without health insurance, and those with lower incomes.

Among Women Who Used Contraception in the Past 12 Months, Most Got Their Birth Control Care at a Doctor’s Office; Four in Ten Uninsured Women Got Their Care at a Clinic Horizontal stacked bar chart of where women had their most recent birth control visit. Overall, 80% went to a private doctor’s office and 14% to a clinic such as Planned Parenthood or a health center, 2% had their most recent birth care visit online and 3% went to another location. Among uninsured women, 41% went to a clinic. Buttons switch the view to other subgroups, including age, race/ethnicity, income, insurance, disability, LGBT+, and language. *Estimates for clinic are statistically different than estimate for reference (ref) within group (p < 0.05). This is among women ages 18 to 49 who reported using a method of contraception in the past 12 months. <details> <summary> Click to see definitions</summary> Clinic: Clinic includes Planned Parenthood clinics; other family planning clinics; school or school-based clinics or college health centers; walk-in clinics, such as an urgent care centers or clinics inside a store; Community health center or public health clinic (includes a health department) or Indian Health Service (IHS).

Online: Online includes an online birth control website or app (e.g., Nurx, The Pill Club, Hims or Hers).

Other: Other includes pharmacies , drug stores, or some other place.

Hispanic: Persons of Hispanic origin may be of any race, other racial groups are non-Hispanic.

Income: Two hundred percent (200%) of the federal poverty level (FPL) in 2023 for an individual was $29,160.</details> KFF Women's Health Survey 2026

Among Women Who Used Contraception in the Past 12 Months, Most Got Their Birth Control Care at a Doctor’s Office, But Four in Ten Uninsured Women Got Their Care at a Clinic Horizontal stacked bar chart of where women had their most recent birth control visit. Overall, 80% went to a private doctor’s office and 14% to a clinic such as Planned Parenthood or a health center, 2% had their most recent birth care visit online and 3% went to another location. Among uninsured women, 41% went to a clinic. Buttons switch the view to other subgroups, including age, race/ethnicity, income, insurance, disability, LGBT+, and language. *Estimates for clinic are statistically different than estimate for reference (ref) within group (p < 0.05). This is among women ages 18 to 49 who reported using a method of contraception in the past 12 months. <details> <summary> Click to see definitions</summary> Clinic: Clinic includes Planned Parenthood clinics; other family planning clinics; school or school-based clinics or college health centers; walk-in clinics, such as an urgent care centers or clinics inside a store; Community health center or public health clinic (includes a health department) or Indian Health Service (IHS).

Online: Online includes an online birth control website or app (e.g., Nurx, The Pill Club, Hims or Hers).

Other: Other includes pharmacies , drug stores, or some other place.

Disability: Individuals who selected “yes,” when asked, “Do you identify as a disabled person or a person with a disability?”

LGBT+: Individuals who identify as lesbian or gay, bisexual, transgender, non-binary, or something else.

</details> KFF Women's Health Survey 2026

Since March 2024, Opill, the first daily OTC oral contraceptive pill in the United States has been available for purchase online and in stores without a prescription. Awareness of this relatively new product, however, is low and only a small fraction of reproductive age women have used Opill. About one in five of all reproductive age women (21%) have heard of Opill and 2% have used it (Figure 6). There is a slight but statistically significant decline in awareness from 2024, when 26% of women had heard of it. This may be in part because the product was brand new in 2024 and there was a concerted marketing campaign to raise awareness.

More younger women ages 18 to 35 have heard of Opill compared to those ages 36 to 49 (data not shown). Research suggests that OTC oral contraceptives can especially benefit populations who have historically faced barriers to accessing contraceptive care, such as young adults and adolescents, those who are uninsured, and those living in areas with limited access to health centers offering the full range of contraceptive methods. However, smaller shares of women who are uninsured (16%) have heard of Opill compared to those with private insurance (23%) (data not shown).

Only One in Five Reproductive Age Women Have Heard of Opill and the Share Who Have Used it Remains Small Donut chart of women ages 18-49. 21% have heard of the over-the-counter birth control pill Opill, and 2% have used it. Among reproductive age women ages 18 to 49. KFF Women's Health Survey 2026

Insurance Coverage

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) requires private insurance plans to cover out-of-pocket costs for contraceptive services and prescribed supplies for most individuals with private insurance who use an in-network provider. Small shares of women may incur out-of-pocket costs for contraceptive services if they are enrolled in a grandfathered health plan that does not adhere to the contraceptive coverage requirements, work for an employer that has religious or moral objections to covering contraception, or go to an out-of-network provider.

The majority (76%) of privately insured women who used a prescription method say their insurance covered the full cost of their most recent prescription birth control method. However, among privately insured women whose last contraceptive was a prescription method, 21% say they paid out-of-pocket for some or all of the costs of their contraception because their plan either did not cover the full cost or did not cover birth control at all (Figure 7).

One in Five Privately Insured Prescription Contraceptive Users Paid Some or All of the Costs of Their Contraception Pie chart of privately insured women whose last method was a prescription method. Insurance paid the full cost for 76%, and 21% paid some or all of the cost out of pocket, 1% had coverage, but didn’t use it, and paid themselves, and 2% responded other. Among reproductive aged women ages 18 to 49 with private insurance who used pills, patch, ring, injectable, intrauterine device, implant, or emergency contraception with a prescription, in the past 12 months. KFF Women's Health Survey 2026

There have been several reports of people continuing to experience out-of-pocket charges for their contraception when using insurance, particularly for IUDs and implants. About one in four (24%) women who last used an IUD or implant say they had some out-of-pocket costs with their method as did nearly one in five (18%) women who last used pill, patch, ring, or injectable contraception (Figure 8). Prior KFF research has found that some women with private insurance who face out of pocket costs despite the contraceptive coverage requirement get charged for ancillary services such as pregnancy tests, even though these services should be covered in full during a contraceptive visit. Some people may also face copayments if they obtain contraception during a visit for management of another medical condition that is not categorized as preventive and can therefore be charged cost-sharing for that visit.

Some Privately Insured Women Are Still Paying for Prescription Contraceptive Services or Supplies Horizontal stacked bar chart by method type among privately insured contraceptive users. 24% of those whose last method was an IUD or implant had out-of-pocket costs, compared with 18% of those who last used a pill, patch, ring, or injectable. Among privately insured contraceptive users ages 18 to 49. KFF Women's Health Survey 2026

Awareness of the requirements that contraceptive services and supplies should be covered by insurance plans free of cost-sharing is low and appears to be decreasing. The federal contraceptive coverage requirement has been in place for more than a dozen years. Yet, in 2026, four in ten (40%) reproductive age women knew that most insurance plans are required to pay the full cost of contraception for women, a slight, but statistically significant decrease from 43% in 2024 (Figure 9). One in three (31%) women don’t know if plans are required to cover contraception for women in full and another three in ten (29%) are unaware that plans are required to cover contraception for women. This lack of awareness could be in part because some women are still facing out of pocket costs for their contraception.

Nearly half of men (46%) are unsure whether vasectomies are covered without cost-sharing when there is no federal requirement (data not shown). Four in ten (40%) men correctly responded that most insurance plans are not required to pay the full cost of vasectomies (data not shown). There are nine states that require state-regulated private health insurance plans to cover vasectomies at no cost to the patient, but the majority of people in employer-based private insurance plans do not have a state-regulated plan.

Only Four in Ten Reproductive Age Women Are Aware That Most Insurance Plans Are Required to Pay the Full Cost of Contraception for Women Pie chart of women ages 18-49. 40% know most plans must cover contraception in full, 31% don’t know, and 29% think there is no such requirement. Among women ages 18 to 49. KFF Women's Health Survey 2026

Access and Quality

Despite having better contraceptive coverage and more affordable methods, cost is still a barrier for some women. Among contraceptive users, 7% of reproductive age women including 18% of those who are uninsured, say they have had to stop using a contraceptive method because they could not afford it (Figure 10). Over one in ten (12%) women with low incomes also report having to discontinue a method due to costs. Higher shares of young women ages 18 to 25 (10%) compared to women ages 36 to 49 (4%) and Black (10%) and Hispanic (12%) women compared to White women (4%) have also had to stop using a contraceptive method because of cost.

Nearly One in Five Uninsured Women Who Used Contraception In Past Year Had to Stop Using a Method Because They Couldn’t Afford It Bar chart of the share who stopped a method in the past year because of cost. Overall, 7% did, including 18% of uninsured women and 12% of women with low incomes. By age, 10% of women 18-25 did versus 4% of women 36-49. By race and ethnicity, 12% of Hispanic women and 10% of Black women did versus 4% of White women. Buttons switch between income and insurance, age, race/ethnicity, and disability and LGBT+ views. Among women ages 18 to 49 who have used contraception in prior 12 months. *Estimate is statistically different from estimate for reference (ref) within group (p < 0.05). Two hundred percent (200%) of the federal poverty level (FPL) in 2023 for an individual was $29,160. KFF Women's Health Survey 2026

Nearly One in Five Uninsured Women Who Used Contraception In Past Year Had to Stop Using a Method Because They Couldn’t Afford It Bar chart of the share who stopped a method in the past year because of cost. Overall, 7% did, including 18% of uninsured women and 12% of women with low incomes. By age, 10% of women 18-25 did versus 4% of women 36-49. By race and ethnicity, 12% of Hispanic women and 10% of Black women did versus 4% of White women. Buttons switch between income and insurance, age, race/ethnicity, and disability and LGBT+ views. Among women ages 18 to 49 who have used contraception in prior 12 months. *Estimate is statistically different from estimate for reference (Ref) within group (p < 0.05). KFF Women's Health Survey 2026

Nearly One in Five Uninsured Women Who Used Contraception In Past Year Had to Stop Using a Method Because They Couldn’t Afford It Bar chart of the share who stopped a method in the past year because of cost. Overall, 7% did, including 18% of uninsured women and 12% of women with low incomes. By age, 10% of women 18-25 did versus 4% of women 36-49. By race and ethnicity, 12% of Hispanic women and 10% of Black women did versus 4% of White women. Buttons switch between income and insurance, age, race/ethnicity, and disability and LGBT+ views. Among women ages 18 to 49 who have used contraception in prior 12 months. *Estimate is statistically different from estimate for reference (ref) within group (p < 0.05). Persons of Hispanic origin may be of any race; other racial groups are non-Hispanic. KFF Women's Health Survey 2026

Nearly One in Five Uninsured Women Who Used Contraception In Past Year Had to Stop Using a Method Because They Couldn’t Afford It Bar chart of the share who stopped a method in the past year because of cost. Overall, 7% did, including 18% of uninsured women and 12% of women with low incomes. By age, 10% of women 18-25 did versus 4% of women 36-49. By race and ethnicity, 12% of Hispanic women and 10% of Black women did versus 4% of White women. Buttons switch between income and insurance, age, race/ethnicity, and disability and LGBT+ views. Among women ages 18 to 49 who have used contraception in prior 12 months. *Estimate is statistically different from estimate for reference (ref) within group (p < 0.05). <details> <summary> Click to see definitions</summary> Disability: Individuals who selected “yes,” when asked, “Do you identify as a disabled person or a person with a disability?”

LGBT+: Individuals who identify as lesbian or gay, bisexual, transgender, non-binary, or something else.

</details> KFF Women's Health Survey 2026

Over the past several years there has been an increased focus on the quality of contraceptive counseling so that women can make informed decisions about their contraceptive choices. However, among contraceptive users with a contraceptive visit in the past year, less than half rate their most recent contraceptive counseling as excellent on a validated health care quality measure. This four question rating tool, the Person-Centered Contraceptive Counseling (PCCC) measure, asks patients to rate their clinician as excellent, very good, good, fair, or poor on how they: 1) respected them as a person, 2) let them say what mattered to them about their birth control method, 3) took their preferences about their birth control seriously, and 4) gave them enough information to make the best decision about their birth control method. The measure reports the share of patients who rate their clinician as “excellent” on all four dimensions. The PCCC has been endorsed by major health care quality improvement organizations and is in use in several family planning clinics across the country.

Based on this widely recognized quality measure, 44% of contraceptive users overall rated their clinician with the top rating– “excellent” across all four dimensions (Figure 11). Women who are younger (38%), with lower incomes (36%), are Hispanic (36%), or speak Spanish (26%) as their primary language are less likely to give their providers an excellent rating. A smaller share of women who are uninsured (38%) or had their last contraceptive visit at a clinic (32%) also gave their providers excellent ratings compared to those with private insurance coverage or those who went to a doctor’s office for their contraceptive care.

Less Than Half of Women Say They Received Excellent Contraceptive Care Across a 4-Item Measure of Person-Centered Contraceptive Counseling Horizontal bar chart. 44% of contraceptive users rated their last counseling visit “excellent” on all four items: respect, letting them say what mattered, taking their preferences seriously, and giving enough information. Shares are lower for women who went to a clinic (32%) than a doctor’s office (47%), and for uninsured women (38%), women with low incomes (36%), Hispanic women (36%), and Spanish speakers (26%). Buttons switch subgroups, including age, income, insurance, race/ethnicity, language, disability, and LGBT+. Women ages 18 to 49 who reported using a method of contraception in the past 12 months and have had a birth control care visit. *Estimate is statistically different from reference estimate within group for “Received excellent care across all 4 items” (p < 0.05). <details> <summary> Click to see definitions</summary> The four items include respecting you as a person, letting you say what mattered to you about your birth control, taking your preferences about your birth control seriously, and giving you enough information to make the best decision about your birth control method. See topline for full question wording.

Income: Two hundred percent (200%) of the federal poverty level (FPL) in 2023 for an individual was $29,160.

Clinic: Includes Planned Parenthood; other family planning clinic; a school or school-based clinic or college health center; walk-in clinic, such as an urgent care center or clinic inside a store; community health center or public health clinic (includes a health department) or Indian Health Service (IHS).</details> KFF Women's Health Survey 2026

Less Than Half of Women Say They Received Excellent Contraceptive Care Across a 4-Item Measure of Person-Centered Contraceptive Counseling Horizontal bar chart. 44% of contraceptive users rated their last counseling visit “excellent” on all four items: respect, letting them say what mattered, taking their preferences seriously, and giving enough information. Shares are lower for women who went to a clinic (32%) than a doctor’s office (47%), and for uninsured women (38%), women with low incomes (36%), Hispanic women (36%), and Spanish speakers (26%). Buttons switch subgroups, including age, income, insurance, race/ethnicity, language, disability, and LGBT+. Women ages 18 to 49 who reported using a method of contraception in the past 12 months and have had a birth control care visit. *Estimate is statistically different from reference estimate within group for “Received excellent care across all 4 items” (p < 0.05). <details> <summary> Click to see definitions</summary> Hispanic: Persons of Hispanic origin may be of any race; other racial groups are non-Hispanic.

Disability: Individuals who selected “yes,” when asked, “Do you identify as a disabled person or a person with a disability?”

LGBT+: Individuals who identify as lesbian or gay, bisexual, transgender, non-binary, or something else.

</details> KFF Women's Health Survey 2026

Just over one in five (22%) reproductive age women who use contraception say that they would prefer to use a different contraceptive than the one they are currently using (Figure 12). Nearly one third (30%) of women with low incomes say they would prefer to be using a different method compared to women with higher incomes (17%). This was the case for a sizable minority of uninsured women (34%) and women with Medicaid coverage (26%). Among women with disabilities, the share that say they would prefer to use another contraceptive method is nearly double the rate of women without disabilities (38% vs. 20%). A higher share of women who said the last contraceptive method they used was contraceptive pills (23%), condoms (24%), or withdrawal (26%) say they would prefer to be using a different method compared to 14% women who last used an IUD or a fertility awareness-based method (data not shown).

Just Over One in Five Contraceptive Users Aren’t Using Their Preferred Method Bar chart of the share of contraceptive users who would prefer to use a different contraceptive method. Overall, 22% would. That rises to 30% of women with low incomes versus 17% of higher-income women, 34% of uninsured women, and 38% of women with disabilities versus 20% of women without. Buttons switch subgroup views. Among women ages 18 to 49 who have used contraception in the past 12 months. *Estimate is statistically different from estimate for reference (ref) within group (p < 0.05). Two hundred percent (200%) of the federal poverty level (FPL) in 2023 for an individual was $29,160. KFF Women's Health Survey 2026

Just Over One in Five Contraceptive Users Aren’t Using Their Preferred Method Bar chart of the share of contraceptive users who would prefer to use a different contraceptive method. Overall, 22% would. That rises to 30% of women with low incomes versus 17% of higher-income women, 34% of uninsured women, and 38% of women with disabilities versus 20% of women without. Buttons switch subgroup views. Among women ages 18 to 49 who have used contraception in the past 12 months. *Estimate is statistically different from estimate for reference (ref) within group (p < 0.05). Persons of Hispanic origin may be of any race; other racial groups are non-Hispanic. KFF Women's Health Survey 2026

Just Over One in Five Contraceptive Users Aren’t Using Their Preferred Method Bar chart of the share of contraceptive users who would prefer to use a different contraceptive method. Overall, 22% would. That rises to 30% of women with low incomes versus 17% of higher-income women, 34% of uninsured women, and 38% of women with disabilities versus 20% of women without. Buttons switch subgroup views. Among women ages 18 to 49 who have used contraception in the past 12 months. *Estimate is statistically different from estimate for reference (ref) within group (p < 0.05). KFF Women's Health Survey 2026

Just Over One in Five Women Aren’t Using Their Preferred Contraceptive Bar chart of the share of contraceptive users who would prefer to use a different contraceptive method. Overall, 22% would. That rises to 30% of women with low incomes versus 17% of higher-income women, 34% of uninsured women, and 38% of women with disabilities versus 20% of women without. Buttons switch subgroup views. Among women ages 18 to 49 who have used contraception in the past 12 months. *Estimate is statistically different from estimate for reference (ref) within group (p < 0.05).

<details> <summary> Click to see definitions</summary> Disability: Individuals who selected “yes,” when asked, “Do you identify as a disabled person or a person with a disability?”

LGBT+: Individuals who identify as lesbian or gay, bisexual, transgender, non-binary, or something else.

</details> KFF Women's Health Survey 2026

Just Over One in Five Contraceptive Users Aren’t Using Their Preferred Method Bar chart of the share of contraceptive users who would prefer to use a different contraceptive method. Overall, 22% would. That rises to 30% of women with low incomes versus 17% of higher-income women, 34% of uninsured women, and 38% of women with disabilities versus 20% of women without. Buttons switch subgroup views. Among women ages 18 to 49 who have used contraception in the past 12 months. *Estimate is statistically different from estimate for reference (ref) within group (p < 0.05).

Clinic: Includes Planned Parenthood; other family planning clinic; a school or school-based clinic or college health center; walk-in clinic, such as an urgent care center or clinic inside a store; community health center or public health clinic (includes a health department) or Indian Health Service (IHS).</details> KFF Women's Health Survey 2026

Among those who would prefer to be using a different method, about a quarter (26%) would like their partner to get a vasectomy and (23%) would prefer to use short-acting hormonal methods such as oral contraceptives (Figure 13). Nearly one in five (19%) say they would prefer to use a LARC (IUD or implant). One in ten (10%) say they would like to have a sterilization procedure themselves and 13% would prefer to use a non-hormonal method.

One in Four Contraceptive Users Who Are Not Using Their Preferred Contraception Would Want Their Partner to Get a Vasectomy Pie chart of women who want a different method and which they would choose. 26% want a partner’s vasectomy, 23% a short-acting hormonal method, 19% an IUD or implant, 13% a non-hormonal method, and 10% sterilization for themselves. 9% are other/don’t know. Among the 22% of women ages 18 to 49 who have used contraception in the past 12 months and would use a different method than the one they’re currently using. <details> <summary> Click to see definitions</summary> Long Acting Reversible Methods: Intrauterine devices (IUDs) and contraceptive implants

Short Acting Hormonal Methods: Pills, injectables, patch, ring, and emergency contraception

Non-Hormonal Methods: Male condoms, withdrawal, and fertility awareness-based methods. </details> KFF Women's Health Survey 2026

Side effects and affordability are the leading reasons cited as to why contraceptive users are not using their preferred method. One in four (26%) contraceptive users who are not using their preferred method say the primary reason is concern about side effects or previously experienced side effects (Figure 14). Another one in five (19%) say they can’t afford their preferred method.

Among women who would prefer to be using a hormonal method, including pills, patch, ring, injectable, IUDs, or implants, 35% say they are not using it because of concern about side effects compared to 9% of those who would prefer sterilization and one in five (21%) say they can’t afford their preferred method (data not shown). Nearly four in ten (38%) women who prefer a permanent method cite their partner’s objection compared to only 3% of women who prefer a hormonal method and 23% say affordability is the reason (data not shown).