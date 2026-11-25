State Health Coverage for Immigrants and Implications for Health Coverage and Care Print Email Copy Link Add KFF on Google

As of 2024, there were 24 million noncitizen immigrants, including lawfully present and undocumented immigrants, living in the U.S. Noncitizen immigrants, particularly those who are undocumented, face significant barriers to accessing health coverage and care and are significantly more likely than citizens to be uninsured. These higher uninsured rates reflect more limited access to private coverage and eligibility restrictions for federally funded coverage options. Undocumented immigrants are not eligible for federally funded coverage options and lawfully present immigrants face eligibility restrictions for coverage. The 2025 reconciliation law increased eligibility restrictions for many lawfully present immigrants for Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), subsidized Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace coverage, and Medicare coverage.

Some states have taken up options in Medicaid and CHIP to expand coverage for lawfully present immigrants and/or established fully state-funded health coverage programs to fill gaps in coverage for immigrants. However, in recent years, some states have made reductions to these programs due to budget pressures. On the other hand, a few states are using state-funded coverage to fill the new gaps in coverage for lawfully present immigrants created by the reconciliation law eligibility restrictions. This brief provides an overview of state take-up of these options and fully state-funded health coverage programs for immigrants.

As of November 2026, 15 states, including DC, provide fully state-funded coverage for income-eligible children regardless of immigration status, and most states have taken up options in Medicaid and/or CHIP to expand coverage to lawfully present immigrant children and/or pregnant people. Seven states, including DC, provide fully state-funded coverage to some income-eligible adults regardless of status. However, six states, including DC, have recently scaled back or eliminated state-funded coverage for adults. Five states have expanded or plan to expand state-funded coverage to fill gaps in coverage for lawfully present immigrants created by the 2025 reconciliation law eligibility restrictions.

States may face increased challenges maintaining state-funded coverage programs, while at the same time there may be growing need for coverage due to new restrictions in federally funded coverage for lawfully present immigrants under the 2025 reconciliation law. More limited access to federally funded coverage as well as reductions in state-funded coverage programs will likely lead to increases in uninsured rates for immigrant families, contributing to greater challenges accessing care and potentially worse health outcomes over the long-term. These changes could also have negative implications for the U.S. economy and workforce, where immigrant families make significant contributions. It remains to be seen how the 2026 midterm results, with Democrats taking control of Congress, could affect federal policy and whether any actions will be taken to try to restore cutbacks to federally funded coverage for immigrants. Shifts in in state governments may also affect state policies related to health coverage for immigrants.

Health Coverage for Immigrants

Lawfully present immigrants may qualify for federally funded coverage but face eligibility restrictions. Under the 2025 reconciliation law, eligibility for Medicaid and CHIP, subsidized Marketplace, and Medicare coverage is limited to immigrants who are lawful permanent residents (LPRs) or green card holders, certain Cuban and Haitian entrants, and people residing in the U.S. as citizens of the Freely Associated (COFA) nations of the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, and Palau. Additionally, many LPRs must wait five years before enrolling in Medicaid coverage even if they meet other eligibility requirements. Under the 2025 reconciliation law, states may also continue to cover lawfully residing children and pregnant immigrants under an existing Medicaid and/or CHIP option and provide prenatal care and pregnancy-related benefits to eligible low-income children beginning from conception to end of pregnancy regardless of their parents’ citizenship or immigration status under the From-Conception-to-End-of-Pregnancy (FCEP) option in CHIP. The Medicaid and CHIP restrictions took effect as of October 1, 2026, and the subsidized Marketplace and Medicare restrictions fully take effect in January 2027. The law also eliminated ACA Marketplace coverage for lawfully present immigrants with incomes less than 100% of the federal poverty level (FPL) effective January 1, 2026.

These changes resulted in some groups of lawfully present immigrants losing access to federally funded coverage, including refugees and asylees. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates that the health coverage eligibility restrictions for lawfully present immigrants in the 2025 reconciliation law will result in 1.4 million lawfully present immigrants becoming uninsured by 2034.

Undocumented immigrants are ineligible to enroll in federally funded coverage, including Medicaid or CHIP, the ACA Marketplaces, or Medicare. Medicaid payments for emergency services reimburse hospitals for emergency care they are obligated to provide to individuals who meet other Medicaid eligibility requirements (such as income), but who do not have an eligible immigration status, including undocumented immigrants as well as some lawfully present immigrants. These payments help cover costs to hospitals for providing emergency care to immigrants who remain ineligible for Medicaid but are not coverage for individuals. Emergency Medicaid spending accounted for less than one percent of total Medicaid spending between fiscal years 2017 and 2023. The 2025 reconciliation law reduced the federal Medicaid matching rate provided to states for Emergency Medicaid services provided to expansion adults who would otherwise be eligible for Medicaid except for their immigration status to the regular matching rate as of October 1, 2026.

State Take-up of Optional Coverage for Lawfully Present Immigrants

Most states have taken up options in Medicaid and/or CHIP to expand coverage for lawfully residing children and/or pregnant people without a five-year wait. As of April 2026, 38 states, including DC, have taken up this option for children and 32 states, including DC, have elected the option for pregnant people (Figure 1). This coverage could help mitigate coverage losses for lawfully present immigrant children and pregnant people under the reconciliation law’s eligibility restrictions.

Federally Funded Coverage of Lawfully Residing Immigrant Children and Pregnant People Without a 5-Year Waiting Period as of April 2026 KFF, "Medicaid and CHIP Eligibility, Enrollment, and Renewal Policies as States Prepare for Major Medicaid Policy Changes", April 2026.

A total of 25 states, including DC, have extended coverage through the CHIP FCEP option (Figure 2). While other pregnancy-related coverage in Medicaid and CHIP requires 60 days of postpartum coverage, the CHIP FCEP option does not include this coverage. However, some states that took up this option provide postpartum coverage through a CHIP health services initiative or using state-only funding. Eleven states that have implemented the FCEP option (California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Washington) have used state funding or CHIP health services initiatives to extend postpartum coverage to 12 months to align with the Medicaid extension established by the American Rescue Plan Act. Maryland extends coverage for four months postpartum, and Alabama, Texas, Virginia, and DC extend coverage for 60 days postpartum using CHIP health services initiatives.

State Take-Up of CHIP From-Conception-to-End-of-Pregnancy (FCEP) Option to Cover Pregnant People Regardless of Immigration Status as of April 2026 KFF, "Medicaid and CHIP Eligibility, Enrollment, and Renewal Policies as States Prepare for Major Medicaid Policy Changes", April 2026.

Fully State-Funded Coverage

Beyond state take-up of options in Medicaid and CHIP for lawfully present immigrants, some states provide fully state-funded coverage to fill gaps in coverage for immigrants. States vary in the eligibility and scope of benefits offered through these coverage programs. These programs may extend coverage to lawfully present immigrants who are not eligible for Medicaid or CHIP or other federally funded coverage as well as undocumented immigrants.

As of November 2026, 15 states, including DC, provide comprehensive state-funded coverage for children regardless of immigration status, with one state (Colorado) scaling back coverage due to budget pressures (Figure 3). These states include California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, Washington, and DC. Three of these states (Colorado, New Jersey, and Vermont) also provide state-funded coverage to income-eligible pregnant people regardless of immigration status, with Vermont extending this coverage for 12 months postpartum. Colorado implemented rollbacks to its state-funded coverage for children ages 18 and younger starting July 2026 due to funding constraints, including capping enrollment to 25,000 children, or when funding limits are reached, and limiting dental benefits. Colorado also plans to eliminate long-term services and supports for new enrollees ages 18 and younger starting January 2027. The Colorado Governor’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2028 includes eliminating state-funded coverage for children regardless of immigration status starting January 2028. Utah’s state-funded coverage for children has an enrollment cap of about 2,000 children and is closed to new enrollment as of February 2026.

State-Funded Coverage for Children and Pregnant People Regardless of Immigration Status as of November 2026 In Connecticut, new enrollment of children is limited to those under age 16, but they may stay enrolled through age 18. In Colorado, enrollment of children is limited to 25,000 children or based on available funding; state-funded coverage of pregnant people is not limited. In Utah, new enrollment of children is subject to open enrollment periods based on available funding. KFF, "Medicaid and CHIP Eligibility, Enrollment, and Renewal Policies as States Prepare for Major Medicaid Policy Changes", April 2026, with additional updates from Colorado Department of Health Care Policy & Financing, "Cover All Coloradans: Health Benefits for Children and Pregnant Persons", Connecticut Department of Social Services, "State HUSKY A and HUSKY B for Children Health Coverage", and Utah Department of Health and Human Services, "State CHIP", accessed November 2026.

As of November 2026, seven states, including DC, have also expanded fully state-funded coverage to at least some income-eligible adults regardless of immigration status (Figure 4). These states include California, Colorado, DC, Illinois, New York, Oregon, and Washington. In some cases, coverage is limited to certain age groups, and several states have closed new enrollment. Some additional states cover some income-eligible adults who are not otherwise eligible due to immigration status using state-only funds but limit coverage to specific groups, such as lawfully present immigrants who are in the five-year waiting period for Medicaid coverage, or provide more limited benefits.

Six states, including DC, have recently eliminated or reduced or plan to scale back state-funded coverage for adults due to budget pressures.

California previously extended state-funded coverage to all income-eligible adults regardless of immigration status but implemented coverage reductions for adults 19 and older who are not pregnant or former foster youth under age 26 due to funding constraints. These reductions included closing new enrollment as of January 2026; ending non-emergency dental benefits starting July 2027; and charging monthly premiums starting July 2027. The state will also apply Medicaid policy changes included in the 2025 reconciliation law to certain adults enrolled in the state-funded coverage program, including work requirements starting January 2027 and more frequent six-month renewals starting March 2027. Additionally, to comply with new federal policies related to Medicaid managed care contracting, California will transition all state-funded coverage enrollees from managed care to a fee-for-service program starting January 2027, which will eliminate coverage for certain supportive services.

Colorado allows adults regardless of immigration status to obtain Marketplace coverage through OmniSalud using a section 1332 waiver. Colorado used state funds to provide plans with $0 premiums through SilverEnhanced Savings, but the state reduced the enrollment cap for the program from 12,000 to 6,700 people starting in the 2026 plan year and plans to implement a $15 monthly premium for the 2027 plan year.

DC provides health coverage to low-income adults 21 and older regardless of immigration status through its longstanding locally funded Healthcare Alliance program. However, DC closed enrollment to adults ages 26 and older and reduced income limits for adults 21 and older starting October 2025. DC plans to end coverage for all adults ages 21 and older by October 2027.

Illinois extended state-funded coverage to low-income individuals ages 65 and older regardless of immigration status through its Health Benefits for Immigrant Seniors (HBIS) program in December 2020 but new enrollment has been paused since 2023. Illinois previously extended coverage to low-income immigrants ages 42 to 64 regardless of immigration status through the Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults (HBIA) program in 2022, but ended HBIA coverage as of July 2025 due to funding constraints.

Minnesota extended state-funded health coverage to income-eligible adults 18 and older regardless of immigration status in January 2025 but ended this coverage as of January 2026 due to funding constraints.

Washington uses state funds to provide Marketplace coverage with premium subsidies to individuals with incomes up to 250% FPL regardless of immigration status through Cascade Care using a section 1332 waiver, but funding is limited. In July 2024, Washington extended state-funded health coverage to individuals with incomes up to 138% FPL who are not eligible for either federal Medicaid or federal advance premium tax credits, but the state closed enrollment due to funding constraints and will move current and future enrollees from managed care to a fee-for-service program to comply with new federal policies related to Medicaid managed care contracting starting January 2027.

In addition to these states, Maryland also delayed plans to allow income-eligible individuals to purchase Marketplace coverage without subsidies regardless of immigration status to 2028 due to changes in the 2025 reconciliation law that will require additional administrative resources to implement.

State-Funded Coverage for Adults Regardless of Immigration Status as of November 2026 California state-funded coverage new enrollment is limited to adults 19 and older who are pregnant or former foster care youth under age 26. DC state-funded coverage new enrollment is limited to adults ages 21-25. Illinois state-funded coverage is limited to adults ages 65 and older but enrollment is currently closed. New York state-funded coverage is limited to adults ages 65 and older. Colorado and Washington allow immigrants regardless of status to purchase state Marketplace coverage, but state-funded premium subsidies are limited. KFF, "Medicaid and CHIP Eligibility, Enrollment, and Renewal Policies as States Prepare for Major Medicaid Policy Changes", April 2026, with additional updates from "Medi-Cal Immigrant Eligibility FAQs", California Department of Health Care Services, "SilverEnhanced Savings", Connect for Health Colorado, "Health Care Alliance Program Changes 2026", DC Department of Health Care Finance, "Health Benefits for Immigrants", Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services, and "Apple Health Expansion Enrollment Cap", Washington Health Care Authority, accessed November 2026.

Five states (California, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, and Oregon) provide fully state-funded coverage to lawfully present immigrants who lost Medicaid or subsidized ACA Marketplace coverage due to eligibility restrictions in the 2025 reconciliation law. California and Oregon are using state funds to cover lawfully present immigrants losing Medicaid coverage, with California providing coverage through June 2027. Minnesota will use state funds to cover certain lawfully present immigrants losing Medicaid coverage and federally funded coverage through the state’s Basic Health Program (BHP), MinnesotaCare. New Mexico is using state funds to provide premium subsidies for coverage through the state-based exchange to lawfully present immigrants losing Medicaid and subsidized ACA Marketplace coverage in addition to DACA recipients. New York will continue to provide coverage to certain lawfully present immigrants losing Medicaid coverage and those losing federally funded BHP coverage; coverage for both groups will be provided through the Essential Plan, the state’s BHP, and will be paid for using BHP trust fund reserves until those funds run out, likely in December 2028. Under a longstanding court ruling, New York is required to provide state-funded coverage to lawfully present immigrants who would be eligible for Medicaid if not for their immigration status.

Impact of State Coverage Expansions on Health Care Access and Use

While coverage expansions for immigrants increase spending, research suggests that they reduce uninsured rates, increase health care use, and improve health outcomes. Data from the KFF/New York Times 2025 Survey of Immigrants show that immigrant adults who live in states that provide more expansive coverage, including the ACA Medicaid expansion for low-income adults overall and immigrant coverage expansions, are about half as likely to be uninsured compared with those living in states with less expansive policies (11% vs. 23%). Other research shows that coverage expansions for immigrant children increase access to health care and are associated with improved health outcomes. A study found that eliminating the five-year wait for Medicaid or CHIP was associated with a decline in uninsured rates among lawfully present foreign-born children in states without state-funded health care programs. California’s 2016 expansion to low-income children regardless of immigration status was associated with a 34% decline in uninsurance rates, and the state’s expansion to all adults was associated with an increase in health coverage among immigrant adults ages 50 and older. Similarly, a study found that children who reside in states that have expanded coverage to all children regardless of immigration status were less likely to be uninsured, to forgo medical or dental care, and to go without a preventive health visit than children residing in states that have not expanded coverage. Another study found that immigrant children residing in states with more expansive health coverage policies were more likely to have uninterrupted health coverage and a usual source of primary care than those residing in states with less expansive health coverage policies. Research has also found that expanding Medicaid coverage to pregnant people regardless of immigration status is associated with higher rates of prenatal care and improved birth outcomes, while more restrictive state coverage policies were associated with reduced postpartum care utilization.