Many people require assistance with everyday self-care due to chronic health conditions, disability, or aging. Informal caregivers, often family members, are unpaid and provide a wide range of assistance and help people live independently. Formal, paid caregiving, such as nursing home and home care, is typically very expensive, not covered by health insurance, and financially out of reach for many people. Therefore, informal caregivers often step in to fill this gap. This Poll Finding draws on data from the KFF Survey of Health Access and Caregiving to examine the experiences of unpaid caregivers in the United States, including the types of assistance they provide, which demographic groups spend the most time doing this work, and the toll that caregiving can have on the caregivers themselves.

Key Takeaways

About three in ten (29%) adults in the U.S. say they have provided unpaid care to a friend or family member who needs assistance due to aging, a disability, or a chronic health-related issue in the past 12 months. While the amount of time spent providing this type of assistance varies greatly, 5 hours per week is the median amount of time unpaid caregivers spend on caregiving tasks, with about a quarter of caregivers (7% of all adults) spending more than 15 hours a week on these tasks.

Many adults, regardless of age, income, race or ethnicity, and partisanship, provide caregiving assistance to a friend or family member, but women and those ages 50 to 64 are somewhat more likely than their counterparts to report engaging in these tasks. Across age and racial and ethnic groups, women are somewhat more likely than men to report being unpaid caregivers. Women also spend more time providing care, with one in four women caregivers (8% of all women ages 18 and over) spending more than 15 hours weekly on caregiving duties.

One-quarter (26%) of unpaid caregivers are parents or guardians of a child under 18 living in their household. Among caregivers under 50 years old, nearly half (45%) say they are parents or guardians of a child under 18.

Many caregivers say the work they do takes a toll on their own health and finances, including sizeable shares of caregivers who are actively managing their own health conditions, those who are also employed part-time, and those providing care for many hours per week. For example, about half of caregivers who spend over 15 hours weekly providing care, and four in ten who are managing three or more health conditions of their own, say their own physical or mental health got worse because of their caregiving duties.

Unpaid caregivers provide an array of essential assistance to the person they care for. Most commonly, these tasks include “housekeeping, grocery shopping, or preparing meals” (70%) and managing medical care (51%). Women caregivers are more likely to provide three or more types of assistance asked about in this survey compared to men (40% vs. 32%), rising to three-quarters of women caregivers who spend over 15 hours weekly on caregiving duties.

Unpaid Caregiving in the U.S.

Who Are Unpaid Caregivers? About three in ten (29%) adults in the U.S. say they have provided unpaid care or assistance to a friend or family member who needs assistance due to aging, a disability, or a chronic health-related issue in the past 12 months. The KFF Survey of Health Access and Caregiving finds unpaid caregivers (n=8,209) are comprised disproportionately of women (57% are women, 42% are men) and skew older than the adult population who do not provide unpaid caregiving (53% of caregivers are ages 50+ compared to 44% of non-caregivers). Unpaid caregivers reflect the racial diversity of the country as 63% of unpaid caregivers are White, 15% are Hispanic, 12% are Black, and 5% are Asian or Pacific Islander. Many unpaid caregivers (44%) report being employed full-time, though about four in ten say they are not employed at all, including 21% who are retired. One-quarter (26%) are parents or guardians of a child under 18 living in their household. Among caregivers under 50 years old, nearly half (45%) say they are parents or guardians of children under 18. One in six (16%) unpaid caregivers are parents or guardians to children under the age of 18 and are employed full-time, balancing multiple responsibilities along with providing caregiving assistance. In addition to family demands, many unpaid caregivers are also actively managing their own health challenges, with three in ten saying they have been treated or have taken medication for 3 or more health conditions from a list of 18 conditions in the past 12 months (see here for a full KFF analysis on U.S. adults with multiple or complex health conditions). See Appendix, Table 2 for a more detailed analysis of the demographic characteristics of unpaid caregivers in the U.S.

How Many Adults in the U.S. Are Unpaid Caregivers?

About three in ten (29%) adults in the U.S. provide unpaid care or assistance to a friend or family member, including a somewhat larger share of women (32%) compared to men (26%), and larger shares of adults ages 50 to 64 (36%) compared to younger and older age groups. Three in ten White adults (30%) and Black adults (29%) report engaging in unpaid caregiving over the past year, slightly higher than the shares among Hispanic (26%) and Asian or Pacific Islander adults (25%).

Gender plays a role in caregiving across most demographic groups, with somewhat larger shares of women than men reporting they are caregivers. For example, four in ten women between the ages of 50 to 64 say they have provided unpaid care or assistance to a friend or family member in the past 12 months, compared to 32% of men in the same age group. Similarly, about one-third of White women (33%) and Black women (32%) say they are unpaid caregivers, compared to somewhat smaller shares of White men (28%) and Black men (26%). Mothers of children under age 18 are also slightly more likely to be unpaid caregivers than fathers (30% vs. 27%).

Across most employment statuses (employed full-time, part-time, and retirees) and among those with household incomes over $40,000, women are somewhat more likely to be caregivers than their male counterparts, though among unemployed adults and those with annual incomes less than $40,000, similar shares are caregivers across gender.

Among U.S. Adults, Women Are Somewhat More Likely To Be Unpaid Caregivers, Including More Women Ages 50 to 64, White Women, and Black Women Split bar chart showing population prevalence of unpaid caregiving among total adults, total women, and total men across specific demographics. Parents are those who are parents or guardians of a child under 18 living in their household. Persons of Hispanic origin may be of any race; other racial groups are non-Hispanic. The sample includes only English-speaking Asian adults and, therefore, may not be representative of the overall Asian adult population. See topline for full question wording. KFF Survey of Health Access and Caregiving (May 4 – 26, 2026)

How Much Time Adults Spend Providing Unpaid Care

Five hours per week is the median amount of time unpaid caregivers spend providing assistance to a friend or family member. Yet, the experience varies widely with nearly half (45%) of unpaid caregivers (13% of total adults) spending 4 hours or less per week on these tasks, while about a quarter (23%; 7% of total adults) say they spend more than 15 hours a week. Women are somewhat more likely than men to spend over 15 hours weekly as unpaid caregivers (8% of all women vs. 5% of all men), rising to about one in ten among women ages 50 to 64 (11%) and among Black women (10%). See Appendix, Table 3 for more analysis on time spent caregiving among women and men across several demographics.

Perhaps reflecting the high costs of paying for caregiving or that they may have cut back on employment to provide caregiving assistance, lower-income adults spend more time caregiving weekly compared to higher-income adults, with one in ten of those with household incomes below $40,000 caregiving for over 15 hours compared to 4% of those with incomes over $100,000. Additionally, while those who work full-time report spending fewer hours caregiving than adults working part-time and unemployed adults, 5% of full-time workers still report spending over 15 hours a week as unpaid caregivers.

About One in Eight Adults Report Spending Fewer Than 5 Hours Weekly As Unpaid Caregivers, Though Time Spent Caregiving Varies Across Demographics Stacked bar chart showing amount of time unpaid caregivers spend weekly on caregiving tasks. Results reported among total adults. Question asked of adults who say they have provided unpaid care or assistance to a friend or family member who needs assistance due to aging, a disability, or a chronic health-related issue in the past 12 months. Results reported among total adults. Parents are those who are parents or guardians of a child under 18 living in their household. Persons of Hispanic origin may be of any race; other racial groups are non-Hispanic. The sample includes only English-speaking Asian adults and, therefore, may not be representative of the overall Asian adult population. See topline for full question wording. KFF Survey of Health Access and Caregiving (May 4 – 26, 2026)

The Toll of Unpaid Caregiving

The survey shows the physical, mental, and financial toll on unpaid caregivers. Two-thirds (66%) of unpaid caregivers say they have experienced stress or worry related to their caregiving duties. In addition, at least a quarter say they have experienced worsening of their own mental (35%) or physical (29%) health or say they have experienced financial strain such as losing a job or having to work reduced hours (25%). Previous KFF focus groups of unpaid family caregivers found some participants emphasized reducing their number of working hours because of caregiving and difficulty balancing their own health care needs.

Women who are unpaid caregivers are somewhat more likely to report stress or worry related to caregiving (68% vs. 62% of men), as well as a worsening of their mental (38%) and physical (32%) health compared to men (29% and 26%, respectively).

Two-Thirds of Caregivers Report Stress or Worry Related to Caregiving, Larger Shares of Women Report Negative Mental and Physical Health Impacts Split bar chart showing percent of unpaid caregivers who have experienced specific negative impacts due to providing others with support. Results shown by total caregivers and caregivers by gender. Among adults who say they have provided unpaid care or assistance to a friend or family member who needs assistance due to aging, a disability, or a chronic health-related issue in the past 12 months. See topline for full question wording. KFF Survey of Health Access and Caregiving (May 4 – 26, 2026)

Many unpaid caregivers also report either full-time (44%) or part-time (16%) employment in addition to their caregiving duties, while a smaller share is either retired (21%) or unemployed (19%). The share reporting negative financial impacts due to caregiving is highest among those who are working part-time (41%) and those who are unemployed (34%), suggesting at least some of these caregivers may have had to switch from full-time to part-time work or have stopped working altogether because of caregiving duties. This is more common among men employed part-time compared to women (49% vs. 37%), while unemployed caregivers report financial strain at similar rates across gender. It’s also notable that among caregivers who are working full-time or are retired, women are more likely than men to report worsening of their own mental and physical health due to providing care.

Caregivers With Part-Time Employment or Who Are Unemployed Are More Likely To Report Financial Strain Due to Caregiving Split bar chart showing percent of unpaid caregivers who have experienced specific negative impacts as a result of caregiving. Results shown by employment status among total caregivers and caregivers by gender. Among adults who say they have provided unpaid care or assistance to a friend or family member who needs assistance due to aging, a disability, or a chronic health-related issue in the past 12 months. “Unemployed” are those who say they are a homemaker, student, temporarily unemployed, are disabled/handicapped, or are unemployed for some other reason. See topline for full question wording. KFF Survey of Health Access and Caregiving (May 4 – 26, 2026)

The KFF Survey of Health Access and Caregiving also finds the more time unpaid caregivers spend weekly on providing assistance to friends and family, the greater the financial, physical, and mental toll they experience. About eight in ten caregivers (81%) who spend over 15 hours weekly providing care say they have experienced stress or worry as a result, about half each say they have experienced a worsening of their own mental health (51%) or physical health (47%), and four in ten (41%) have experienced financial strain. Across all measures, these shares are substantially higher compared to those who spend fewer hours caregiving each week.

Adults Who Spend Over 15 Hours Weekly Providing Care Are the Most Likely to Report Negative Impacts on Their Own Finances and Health as a Result Stacked bar chart showing percent of unpaid caregivers who have experienced specific negative impacts as a result of caregiving. Results shown by time spent caregiving weekly. Among adults who say they have provided unpaid care or assistance to a friend or family member who needs assistance due to aging, a disability, or a chronic health-related issue in the past 12 months. See topline for full question wording. KFF Survey of Health Access and Caregiving (May 4 – 26, 2026)

Experiences of Unpaid Caregivers Who Are Managing Their Own Health Conditions

Some unpaid caregivers are managing their own health conditions alongside providing health assistance for others, including three in ten who say they are dealing with multiple health conditions—defined as those who have been treated or taken medication for 3 or more health conditions from a list of 18 conditions in the past year. Given the mental and emotional strain that can often accompany caregiving, it’s also notable that 15% of caregivers report receiving treatment for a mental health condition in the past year.

Notably, a slightly larger share of women caregivers report dealing with these health challenges compared to their male counterparts, with more women caregivers managing three or more of their own health conditions (33% vs. 27% of men caregivers) or receiving treatment for a mental health condition (17% vs 12% of men caregivers).

Three in Ten Caregivers Say They Themselves Have Been Treated for at Least Three Health Conditions in the Past Year, Including Larger Shares of Women Caregivers Stacked bar chart showing number of active conditions and those who have been treated for a mental health condition among caregivers. Results shown among total caregivers and caregivers by gender. Among adults who say they have provided unpaid care or assistance to a friend or family member who needs assistance due to aging, a disability, or a chronic health-related issue in the past 12 months. Number of active health conditions based on treatment in the past year for the following list: allergies, arthritis, back pain, cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, lung disease, mental health condition, migraines, obesity, sinusitis, sleep disorder, thyroid problems, Parkinson’s disease, kidney disease, substance use disorder. See topline for full question wording. KFF Survey of Health Access and Caregiving (May 4 – 26, 2026)

Many unpaid caregivers who have their own health concerns report a worsening of their own physical or mental health due to providing care for others. For example, half (53%) of caregivers who are managing three or more of their own health conditions report a worsening of their own health because of their caregiving duties, including 41% who say their mental health got worse and the same share who report a worsening of their physical health. Among unpaid caregivers who are in active treatment for a mental health condition, about two-thirds (64%) say their mental health got worse as a result of their caregiving duties and 44% report a worsening of their physical health.

Half of Caregivers Managing Three or More of Their Own Health Conditions Say Their Mental or Physical Health Got Worse Due to Caregiving Stacked bar chart showing percent of unpaid caregivers who say they have experienced a worsening of their mental health, physical health, or either of the two due to caregiving. Results shown by number of active conditions of the caregiver and whether they were treated for a mental health condition. Among adults who say they have provided unpaid care or assistance to a friend or family member who needs assistance due to aging, a disability, or a chronic health-related issue in the past 12 months. Number of active health conditions based on treatment in the past year for the following list: allergies, arthritis, back pain, cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, lung disease, mental health condition, migraines, obesity, sinusitis, sleep disorder, thyroid problems, Parkinson’s disease, kidney disease, substance use disorder. See topline for full question wording. KFF Survey of Health Access and Caregiving (May 4 – 26, 2026)

Types of Assistance Unpaid Caregivers Provide

Unpaid caregivers provide an array of essential assistance to the people they care for. Most commonly, these tasks include “housekeeping, grocery shopping, or preparing meals” (70% of all caregivers, including 72% of women and 66% of men). About half (51%) of unpaid caregivers say they manage an individual’s medical care, such as helping manage medications or transportation to medical appointments. Smaller, though still sizeable, shares report managing their finances (37%), making decisions about medical care (30%), and providing physical care including helping them bathe or dress (26%).

Seven in Ten Caregivers Do Housekeeping, Grocery Shopping, and Meal Preparation for the Person They Provide Care For Stacked bar chart showing percent of unpaid caregivers who provide specific types of assistance. Results shown by total caregivers and caregivers by gender. Among adults who say they have provided unpaid care or assistance to a friend or family member who needs assistance due to aging, a disability, or a chronic health-related issue in the past 12 months. See topline for full question wording. KFF Survey of Health Access and Caregiving (May 4 – 26, 2026)

Younger caregivers (those between ages 18 to 29) are slightly less likely than older caregivers (ages 30 and older) to report making financial and medical choices for the friend or family member they assist. About two in ten of this younger cohort say they make decisions about medical care, like choosing a provider, compared to at least three in ten older caregivers, and they are also less likely to say they manage their medical care or finances. Instead, caregivers under 30 report higher incidence of providing essential daily tasks, such as “housekeeping, grocery shopping, or meal preparation” (77%) or physical care (31%), than their older counterparts.

In contrast, the oldest group of unpaid caregivers—ages 65 and older—are less likely to say they are involved in more physically demanding caregiving tasks such as housekeeping, grocery shopping, or meal preparation (59%) and physical care (21%) than their younger counterparts. However, among caregivers ages 65 and older, women are somewhat more likely than men to report providing “housekeeping, grocery shopping, or meal preparation” (62% vs. 55%) and physical care (23% vs. 19%).

Caregivers Over Age 30 Are the Most Likely To Manage and Decide Medical Care and Finances as Part of Their Caregiving Duties Stacked bar chart showing percent of unpaid caregivers who provide specific types of assistance. Results shown by age of caregivers. Among adults who say they have provided unpaid care or assistance to a friend or family member who needs assistance due to aging, a disability, or a chronic health-related issue in the past 12 months. See topline for full question wording. KFF Survey of Health Access and Caregiving (May 4 – 26, 2026)

The types of assistance that unpaid caregivers provide also varies somewhat by household income. For example, unpaid caregivers who earn less than $40,000 annually are more likely than their higher earning counterparts to provide more physically demanding tasks such as physical care (31%) or “housekeeping, grocery shopping, and meal preparation” (75%). In contrast, higher-earning unpaid caregivers report higher rates of managing medical care and finances, as well as making decisions about medical care like choosing a provider for the person they are assisting.

Caregivers Making Less Than $40,000 Annually Are More Likely To Assist Their Friend or Family Member With Daily Tasks Such as Physical Care or Housekeeping Stacked bar chart showing percent of unpaid caregivers who provide specific types of assistance. Results shown by household income of caregivers. Among adults who say they have provided unpaid care or assistance to a friend or family member who needs assistance due to aging, a disability, or a chronic health-related issue in the past 12 months. “HH income” refers to household income. See topline for full question wording. KFF Survey of Health Access and Caregiving (May 4 – 26, 2026)

Notably, many unpaid caregivers provide multiple types of assistance to their friends or family members. Nearly four in ten (37%) say they provide at least three types of care asked about in this survey. Women caregivers are more likely to provide three or more types of care compared to men (40% vs. 32%), rising to three-quarters (76%) among women who spend over 15 hours a week caregiving.