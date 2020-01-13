U.S. Deputy Chief Of Mission In Nigeria Expresses Concern Over Stigmatization Of People Living With HIV

The Nation: U.S raises concern over stigmatization of people living with HIV

“The United States of America (U.S) Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission, Ms. Kathleen FitzGibbon, has raised concerns over stigmatization of persons living with HIV/AIDS (PLHIV) in the country. According to her, stigmatization of PLHIV is responsible for the rate of new infections, adding that many persons living with HIV are afraid to seek medical care due to the effect of stigmatization…” (1/11).