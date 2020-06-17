Trump Incorrectly Claims COVID-19 Will Disappear Without Vaccine, Says Scientists Developed ‘AIDS Vaccine’

HuffPost: Trump Claims COVID-19 Will Go Away And That An AIDS Vaccine Exists. It Doesn’t.

“President Donald Trump went off-topic during an address outside the White House on police reform Tuesday, declaring that the coronavirus pandemic will go away without a vaccine and that scientists have ‘come up with the AIDS vaccine.’ At present, there is no scientific indication that coronavirus will go away if a vaccine is not developed and no AIDS vaccine exists. … No vaccine is currently available to prevent HIV infection, the virus which causes AIDS, or to treat those who have it, but there are many medications available for those living with HIV to manage the virus. Outside of his erroneous claims about an AIDS vaccine, Trump once again said that the coronavirus will eventually go away if a vaccine does not get developed…” (Amatulli, 6/16).

