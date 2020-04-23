menu

Secretary Pompeo Launches U.S.-ASEAN Health Futures Initiative

Apr 23, 2020

U.S. Department of State: U.S.-ASEAN Health Futures
“[On Wednesday], Secretary Pompeo launched the U.S.-ASEAN Health Futures initiative. Health Futures captures our existing and ongoing work with ASEAN on public health and lays the groundwork for long-term partnership, targeted assistance, and a renewed focus on our most fundamental resource — the health and well-being of our combined one billion people. … We have advanced our shared goals for a healthy future in a wide variety of fields, including HIV/AIDS and other infectious disease control, expanding safe water access, and improving nutrition and maternal and child health. Together, we are conducting joint health research, strengthening health capacity across the region, and working to develop the next generation of human capital. We are also exploring smart city health solutions through the U.S-ASEAN Smart Cities Partnership…” (4/22).

