Health Officials Plan To Declare End To DRC Ebola Outbreak April 12 If No New Cases Reported

National Geographic: The second largest Ebola outbreak in history may finally be over

“While the world has been gripped by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the second-largest Ebola outbreak in history finally may be winding to a close. The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) reported the first cases in what came to be known as the Kivu outbreak in August 2018. So far, the event has led to about 3,453 cases and 2,273 deaths. But no new Ebola cases have been reported in the DRC since February 17, and if that situation holds, the World Health Organization plans to declare the end of the outbreak on April 12…” (Vernimmen, 4/2).