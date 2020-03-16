COVID-19 Pandemic Highlights Inequality, Disparity In Social, Economic Factors Worldwide

IPS: Why Rich Countries must Protect Developing Nations from Coronavirus Pandemic

“Governments in wealthy, first world countries must not ignore the plight of poorer nations battling the coronavirus or the disease will not be brought under control, global development experts have said…” (Holt, 3/16).

New York Times: As Coronavirus Deepens Inequality, Inequality Worsens Its Spread

“…In societies where the virus hits, it is deepening the consequences of inequality, pushing many of the burdens onto the losers of today’s polarized economies and labor markets. Research suggests that those in lower economic strata are likelier to catch the disease. They are also likelier to die from it. And, even for those who remain healthy, they are likelier to suffer loss of income or health care as a result of quarantines and other measures, potentially on a sweeping scale…” (Fisher et al., 3/15).

NPR: COVID-19’s Global Spread Among The Relatively Rich Has Been Remarkable

“As the coronavirus has spread around the world, the virus for some reason has affected the affluent and the socially well-connected, as well as working-class people…” (Beaubien, 3/14).

Quartz: Coronavirus prevention is far more accessible for the rich

“The single biggest way to protect yourself and others from coronavirus is to limit contact with others. For myriad reasons, this is far more accessible for wealthy people. … Covid-19 didn’t create these disparities, of course. But it puts them into sharp focus…” (Goldhill, 3/16).