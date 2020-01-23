Chinese Authorities Impose Unprecedented Travel Restrictions On Several Cities, Cancel New Year Celebrations In Effort To Stop Coronavirus Spread

New York Times: The authorities ban travel from more cities, affecting millions

“The authorities expanded travel restrictions to several Chinese cities near Wuhan, the epicenter of a mysterious outbreak of coronavirus, hours after announcing that 17 people had died and more than 570 had contracted the disease. … The Chinese authorities on Thursday morning closed off Wuhan — a major port city of more than 11 million people and the center of a respiratory virus that has spread halfway around the world — by canceling flights and trains leaving the city, and suspending buses, subways, and ferries within it…” (1/23).

Reuters: Wuhan lockdown ‘unprecedented,’ shows commitment to contain virus: WHO representative in China

“China’s decision to lock down Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, shows how committed the authorities are to contain a viral outbreak that emerged in a seafood market there, a World Health Organization representative in Beijing said on Thursday. Gauden Galea told Reuters the move, also now replicated in nearby Huanggang, was beyond WHO guidelines…” (Crossley, 1/23).

Washington Post: Chinese cities cancel New Year celebrations, travel ban widens in effort to stop coronavirus outbreak

“Major Chinese cities, including the capital of Beijing and virus-hit Wuhan, have banned all large gatherings over the coming Lunar New Year festival, the most important holiday on the Chinese calendar, in an effort contain the rapidly spreading outbreak…” (Fifield, 1/23).

