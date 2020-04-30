Medicare Health and Prescription Drug Plans

This data collection covers private plans participating in the Medicare Advantage program and the Medicare prescription drug program.
Medicare Advantage: Enrollment
- Medicare Advantage: Total Enrollment View details about Medicare Advantage: Total Enrollment
- Medicare Advantage Enrollees as a Percent of Total Medicare Population View details about Medicare Advantage Enrollees as a Percent of Total Medicare Population
- Medicare Advantage: Total Enrollment, by Plan Type View details about Medicare Advantage: Total Enrollment, by Plan Type
- Medicare Advantage Enrollees as a Percent of Total Medicare Population, by Plan Type View details about Medicare Advantage Enrollees as a Percent of Total Medicare Population, by Plan Type
- Medicare Advantage: MA-PD Plan Enrollment View details about Medicare Advantage: MA-PD Plan Enrollment
- Medicare Advantage: MA-PD Plan Enrollment as a Percent of Total Medicare Population View details about Medicare Advantage: MA-PD Plan Enrollment as a Percent of Total Medicare Population
- Medicare Advantage: Special Needs Plan (SNP) Enrollment, by SNP Type View details about Medicare Advantage: Special Needs Plan (SNP) Enrollment, by SNP Type
Medicare Advantage: Plan Availability
- Medicare Advantage Contracts View details about Medicare Advantage Contracts
- Medicare Advantage Contracts, by Plan Type View details about Medicare Advantage Contracts, by Plan Type
- Medicare Advantage Plans View details about Medicare Advantage Plans
- Medicare Advantage Plans, by Plan Type View details about Medicare Advantage Plans, by Plan Type
- Medicare Advantage: Percent of Beneficiaries with Access to Local Coordinated Care Plans, by Number of Plans View details about Medicare Advantage: Percent of Beneficiaries with Access to Local Coordinated Care Plans, by Number of Plans
- Medicare Advantage: Special Needs Plan (SNP) Contracts, by SNP Type View details about Medicare Advantage: Special Needs Plan (SNP) Contracts, by SNP Type
- Medicare Advantage: Special Needs Plans (SNPs), by SNP Type View details about Medicare Advantage: Special Needs Plans (SNPs), by SNP Type
Medicare Advantage: Plan Payment Rates
Prescription Drug Plans: Enrollment
- Medicare Prescription Drug Plans: Stand Alone PDP Enrollment View details about Medicare Prescription Drug Plans: Stand Alone PDP Enrollment
- Medicare Prescription Drug Plans: Stand Alone PDP Enrollees as a Percent of Total Medicare Population View details about Medicare Prescription Drug Plans: Stand Alone PDP Enrollees as a Percent of Total Medicare Population
- Medicare Prescription Drug Plans: Number of Medicare Beneficiaries with Creditable Prescription Drug Coverage, by Type View details about Medicare Prescription Drug Plans: Number of Medicare Beneficiaries with Creditable Prescription Drug Coverage, by Type
Prescription Drug Plans: Low-Income Subsidies (LIS)
Prescription Drug Plans: Plan Availability
Prescription Drug Plans: Premiums
Out-of-Pocket Spending
About this Data Collection
The data and information are based on analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation and Mathematica Policy Research, Inc. of publicly available data files from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Data are available nationally and by state, county, Medicare Advantage region, Prescription Drug Plan region and metropolitan statistical area for select indicators. Some information is also available for metro and non-metro areas nationally and by state.
The following CMS data files are used to generate the output available:
Medicare Advantage Data
- Monthly MA Enrollment by State/County/Contract – This monthly file provides information on the number of Medicare beneficiaries enrolled by Medicare Advantage contracts. Enrollment is displayed by state and county.
- Monthly Enrollment by Contract/Plan/State/County – Beginning with its first release documenting May 2008 data, this monthly file provides data on the number of Medicare beneficiaries enrolled by Medicare Advantage contracts. This file provides enrollment data at the plan and county levels.
- MA Landscape File – This file provides information about every Medicare Advantage (MA) contract currently offering plans.
- MA State/County Penetration – This file is released on a monthly basis (first relase May 2008) and presents the number of Medicare beneficiaries eligible to enroll in a Medicare Advantage contract for each county in the United States as well as the number of Medicare beneficiaries enrolled in a Medicare Advantage contract for each county.
- Special Needs Plan (SNP) Comprehensive Report – This monthly file, created from the CMS Health Plan Management System, provides information on the number of Medicare beneficiaries enrolled in SNPs by contract.
- Special Needs Plan (SNP) Landscape File – This file provides information about SNP contracts currently in operation.
- Medicare Advantage Ratebook – This file provides information on the Medicare managed care payment rate for each county in the United States. There are two plan payment rates for years 2001 and 2004 because of changes in legislation. These data use the second payment rates (i.e. the rates that took effect after the legislation occurred) for all calculations in those years.
- Medicare Health Plan Compare/ Medicare Options Compare/CMS Personal Plan Finder – This database, which goes by many names, provides information on plans that are available for new enrollment in the given year.
- Market Penetration, Quarterly State/County Data File – This file provides information on the number of Medicare beneficiaries eligible to enroll in a Medicare managed care plan for each county in the United States.
- Geographic Service Area Report – This file provides information on the enrollment in each Medicare managed care contract at the county level.
- The Non-Renewal Report – CMS releases this file at the end of each year. Each file provides information about Medicare+Choice/Medicare Advantage plans that did not renew their contracts to participate in the program during the contract renewal period in September. These “withdrawals” take effect the following year.
Prescription Drug Plan Data
- PDP Landscape File – This file provides information about each prescription drug plan (PDP) currently available.
- The Medicare Prescription Drug Plan Finder – This tool, which can be accessed on the Medicare.gov website, provides a detailed description of each plan operating in the United States. It lists information about plan premiums, deductibles, and cost sharing for each plan.
- Monthly PDP Enrollment by State/County/Contract – This monthly file provides information on the number of Medicare beneficiaries enrolled by Medicare Prescription Drug Plans. Enrollment is displayed by state and county.
General information on county characteristics, such as whether the county is considered an metro or non-metro county, is from the Health Resources and Service Administration’s Area Health Resources File.
Data will be updated with new information at regular intervals. Please note that these data are current to the date listed in the sourcing information.
Information available in this Data Collection is public information and may be reproduced with appropriate citation.