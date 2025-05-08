Living in an Undocumented Immigrant Family Under the Second Trump Administration: Fear, Uncertainty, and Impacts on Health and Well-Being

Introduction

During his second term, President Trump has implemented an array of immigration policy changes focused on restricting immigration and increasing interior immigration enforcement efforts. These policy changes include restrictions on both lawful and unlawful immigration into the U.S., increased interior enforcement activities to support mass deportation, attempts to end birthright citizenship for the children of noncitizen immigrants, and rescinding protections against enforcement action in previously protected areas such as schools, churches, and health care facilities. These actions have broad impacts across immigrant families of all statuses, including the millions of U.S. citizen children living in them.

To better understand how the shifting policy environment is affecting immigrant families, KFF conducted four focus groups in March 2025 with 29 Hispanic adults who were likely undocumented or living with a likely undocumented family member in California, Texas, New Jersey and New York, and parts of the Midwest (Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, and Nebraska) (see Methodology). These findings provide deeper understanding of experiences reported in a KFF survey of immigrant adults. The focus group participants’ experiences highlight the broad impacts of shifting immigration policies on their lives, including negative impacts on work as well as their and their children’s daily lives and routines, health, and well-being. Research suggests that many of these impacts may have long-term negative effects on health, including the health of their children. They may also have broader impacts on the nation’s economy and workforce, given the role immigrants play, particularly in certain industries such as health care, agriculture, and construction.

Major Concerns Among Immigrant Families Today

Most participants expressed major concerns about the economy and their financial situation today despite being employed. When asked about how things are going in the U.S. for them and their family, participants frequently cited concerns about the economy and its impact on their family’s finances. Like immigrant adults overall, most participants said they came to the U.S. for improved economic and/or educational opportunities for themselves and their children and talked about the significant contributions they make to the U.S. workforce. However, participants shared growing concerns about their financial situation amid the current economy, noting that it is becoming increasingly difficult to make ends meet due to rising costs. Business owners and service workers also said they were experiencing declines in income due to lower spending by consumers.

In Their Own Words: Concerns About the Economy “Considering the financial situation that we are seeing, for example my wife and her parents came here years ago..[the] economy was different, it was a different economy, stronger, people could buy their houses more easily, etc. and you don’t see that [now]…- 38-year-old Venezuelan immigrant man in California “Before, everything flowed differently. Now, the economy, for me, being in business…it’s super slow. People don’t spend like before. Before, they would go to the store and spend $100, but now people think twice before spending $1 because there’s no more. Before we had a bit more financial breathing room, now, we don’t.”- 42-year-old Mexican immigrant woman in Texas “But the United States, I can speak from my experience since I arrived in 2019, before the pandemic. I can say that the little I earned back then was enough, and I could save. Currently, I earn more, and it’s still not enough. It’s very difficult to meet all the monthly needs.” – 34-year-old Ecuadorian immigrant woman in New Jersey “I also think that this issue of tariffs that Trump is imposing is also stressing everyone out because everything is getting more expensive. Food is getting more expensive, cars are going to get more expensive, acquiring a home, work materials are also getting more expensive. So, in one way or another, that’s going to affect all of us as a society.” – 30-year-old Colombian immigrant man in New York

Participants also noted that it has become much harder to be an immigrant in the U.S. due to the changes in immigration policy and shifting attitudes towards immigrants. Many focus group participants expressed that it is much harder to be an immigrant in the U.S. due to the Trump administration’s changes to immigration policy and growing economic challenges, with one participant expressing that “The American Dream… is not like before.” Additionally, some participants reported experiencing increasing levels of discrimination and unfair treatment. Some felt they were experiencing growing levels of discrimination not only due to their immigration status but also due to their Hispanic background. Several focus group participants expressed that they feel less welcome in their communities and/or the country, with one saying that they are being made to feel like Hispanic people “shouldn’t exist”. Several participants said that they no longer feel wanted in the country even though they are following all the rules and contributing to the economy, often doing jobs that U.S.-born citizens don’t want to do.

In Their Own Words: Immigration Concerns and Shifting Attitudes Towards Immigrants “The situation is even worse now. The “American Dream,” I think, is not like before. Before we used to say, ‘I want to go to the United States because life is better there.’ I think everything has changed now, and it’s all so difficult.” – 42-year-old Mexican immigrant woman in Texas “It’s like the government is against us [Latinos]. We are the workforce, and I don’t understand why. We are really good people, we are workers. The point is that, for them we are not, and it seems like we’re not wanted like we were before.” – 51-year-old Colombian immigrant woman in Iowa “We come here to work. Since I arrived, I’ve followed all the rules to the letter to be in good standing with the country. I don’t do anything wrong, and they don’t focus on that. They don’t focus on the fact that we come to work, to get ahead, to prosper, and to help the country too.” – 55-year-old Mexican immigrant woman in Kansas “I feel like if they see you and realize you’re Mexican or [Latino], it’s like they even look at you badly, like they don’t want us here, obviously. So that part makes us feel uncomfortable.” – 29-year-old Mexican immigrant woman in Kansas “I do feel very much feel threatened, like [Latinos] shouldn’t exist.” – 24-year-old Colombian immigrant man in Missouri “I grew up in a very Republican community in Missouri…. In those places I’ve visited, a month ago or so, but there, you really don’t feel welcome… they realize you’re Latino or they can see it on your face, and it seems like everything changes in those kinds of communities.” – 24-year-old Mexican immigrant man in Missouri “Currently this President, the truth I think is that he has imposed a lot of racism, even the students at schools are a little afraid, other students harass them sometimes, it’s difficult.”- 50-year-old Mexican immigrant woman in California “I work at Taco Bell. A lot of people come in, and they’re from here, and they like it, but when they hear you speak Spanish, they look at you, and they say, ‘I don’t understand you. You have an accent.’ Before, in all the time I worked there, that didn’t happen, but now, they feel more free to get on top of you.”- 34-year-old Ecuadorian immigrant woman in New Jersey

Knowledge of Immigration Policies and Rights

Many participants said they have received information about their rights as immigrants, with a number referencing the “Know Your Rights Red Card,” although awareness varied by region. Most focus group participants in California, New Jersey, New York, and Texas reported hearing or receiving information about “Know Your Rights Red Cards.” The “Red Card” is a pocket-sized card available in numerous languages that contains information about constitutional rights during encounters with immigration enforcement officials that have been widely shared by immigrant-serving community-based organizations (Figure 1). However, most focus group participants in the Midwest were not aware of “Know Your Rights” cards, and many said that they didn’t believe they had any rights as immigrants, suggesting less outreach and education in some areas of the country.

Figure 1

Source: www.redcardorders.com

Despite many participants receiving information on immigrant rights, most remain confused and say they do not have enough information about their rights or U.S. immigration policies. Like immigrant adults overall, focus group participants said they do not have enough information to understand how U.S. immigration policies impact them and their families. Participants reported using a variety of sources to obtain information about immigration policies including but not limited to social media such as TikTok, immigration attorneys, government websites, friends and family, and English as well as Spanish-language news. However, several participants noted that they were concerned about misinformation being spread through social media. Participants expressed a need for increased availability of clear and accurate information related to immigration policy from trusted sources.

In Their Own Words: Knowledge of Immigrant Rights and Immigration Policies “My source of information is my daughter. There’s a red paper, I think she put it in my wallet. She looked for proof that I’ve been here for so long and put it in my wallet too. She said ‘Dad, keep this, put it with your insurance,’ and she said, ‘if [ICE] stops you, read this paper.’ So I learned a little about the rights I had.”- 40-year-old Mexican immigrant man in Texas “In the church I go to, they gave us a flyer telling us our rights in case we encounter ICE, or they come to our house or we encounter them in the street, in the office. They gave us something to read for reference.” – 54-year-old Colombian immigrant woman in New York “I follow many social media pages and associations that are pro-immigrant. They sometimes organize meetings with immigration lawyers, where they provide advice on what should be done and offer tips to people. So, I try to follow that to get valid information, mainly coming from actual lawyers to inform myself that way.” – 34-year-old Ecuadorian immigrant woman in New Jersey “All of that [information about immigration policies] confuses me because I don’t know who is right, and I don’t know the truth. If something happens to me, I don’t know what I’m going to do because I don’t know who is credible.” – 55-year-old Mexican immigrant woman in Kansas “You see a lot of things on the platforms, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, some say one thing, other say another thing, it’s very difficult to believe in a lot of things that you see, that is why I say that the information is not adequate as it should be.” – 51-year-old Mexican immigrant man in California “One of the questions and fears of certain friends, and also mine, for being an immigrant, we have the same rights than a resident or a citizen from here? That is the question, do we have the same rights? Can we remain silent when they stop us? Can we say that we are under the United States constitution?” – 51-year-old Mexican immigrant man in California “There’s a problem, sorry, I say there’s a problem, because there’s information, but there’s also misinformation. A lot of false news comes out. But there should be some kind of mechanism to provide information about what to do in these cases.” – 30-year-old Colombian immigrant man in New York “I would like to know all the rights that could defend me, to defend myself, in case one day I find myself in that situation. Because, honestly, I’m not prepared for it, and I don’t even want to imagine it.” – 28-year-old Salvadoran immigrant man in Texas

Some participants said they have sought legal advice from attorneys but noted concerns about costs and potentially fraudulent immigration attorneys or notarios. Some participants said they have consulted immigration attorneys to better understand their rights as an immigrant and/or to discuss adjusting their immigration status. Participants who consulted or who had considered consulting an attorney said that the costs associated with legal services were a major barrier, with one immigrant noting they were charged a one-time, $10,000 cash payment from a lawyer. A few participants also noted concerns about “notarios”, who may represent themselves as licensed or qualified to provide immigration assistance, but are not and take advantage of the Hispanic immigrant community.

Immigration Related Fears

Nearly all participants said that they are experiencing resounding levels of fear and uncertainty due to shifting policies under the Trump administration. These fears extended beyond those who were undocumented to those with lawful status. Some participants noted that, during the campaign, President Trump said enforcement activity would focus on criminals, but now it feels like everyone is at risk since the administration is focusing enforcement activity on all undocumented immigrants, even if they have not committed crimes, and has eliminated lawful status and protections for some groups. Some participants were uncertain about who is and who is not at risk for deportation and the implications of registering with the Department of Homeland Security as an undocumented immigrant under the new requirement established by President Trump. A few participants noted that they heard about or previously experienced terrible conditions in detention centers, making them feel like they will take whatever steps necessary to avoid detention. Participants also noted a lot of uncertainty about the future given continually shifting policies and worried whether they or their family members may be at risk for deportation in the future. Some participants also noted growing fears among children about their parents being detained or deported.

In Their Own Words: Immigration-Related Fears and Uncertainty “I mean, all kinds of things can happen, so you live with that fear when you go out, because obviously, as I said, you don’t know what will happen. Especially in my case, I have a six-year-old child, and that worries me a lot, mostly because of the immigration issue.” – 49-year-old Costa Rican immigrant woman in New Jersey “Even the children worry. ‘Mom, did you get home safely?’ They’re already thinking that something is going to happen to us on the street. So that also makes me very nervous, knowing that there might come a time when they could be left here alone. That’s something, you die, and they die from sadness. An unthinkable thing.” – 54-year-old Colombian immigrant woman in New York “You think, ‘OK, I don’t know how long I’ll really be able to stay here. I don’t know if I’ll get deported.’ And I’m also thinking about my daughter’s future because now it’s not just about me; it’s about her too. So yes, it’s really worrying.” – 39-year-old Venezuelan immigrant woman in Iowa “And the issue is that, as far as I know, ICE has a daily quota they need to meet…so they pick up whoever, whether they have papers or not. That’s why there are also cases where they even pick up citizens in their desperation to take everyone….” – 54-year-old Colombian immigrant woman in New York “… [the news was] saying that the immigrants had to register, and they even were given the immigration page, and they were showing supposedly the steps to follow… it gave me a lot of anxiety because… a record is saying here I am openly, you can come to look for me whenever you want.” – 52-year-old Mexican immigrant woman in California “At the border, immigration took my visa because that day they started investigating why I had a child here and was here illegally. They took it away, and with lies, they made me sign a paper in English…that said I didn’t want my visa back. It was impossible for me to sign that I didn’t want my visa, but they lied to me and told me that if I didn’t sign, they would send me for detention here…So, out of fear, I signed, and they sent me back to Mexico.” – 42-year-old Mexican immigrant woman in Texas

In some cases, participants’ fears have been amplified by increases in enforcement activity in their communities as well as by news and social media reports of immigration raids. Participants living in border areas in California and Texas were particularly likely to report a large presence of ICE agents in their communities and noted that there was this presence before President Trump took office. However, some participants, particularly those in Texas, reported that the atmosphere was different now with ICE agents having “their weapons” or being “dressed in civilian clothes.” Several participants said they know someone who was detained or deported since President Trump took office, including neighbors and family members. Many participants noted that news stories and social media posts about enforcement activity can stoke fears, but that sometimes the social media posts about raids in the community are false. Some participants indicated that they knew that enforcement activity can now happen in places that were previously protected, such as schools and churches, further adding to their fears.

In Their Own Words: Experiences with Immigration Enforcement “It’s very different for us, those of us who live on the border. For me, it’s normal. I can go into a store, a convenience store, and I might run into an immigration agent, a border patrol agent in green, and I can see them anywhere here in the Valley. I’m not afraid of them, but it’s very different now with ICE agents because they wear their vests, their weapons, and we already know that ICE agents will go after anyone, anyone who looks Latino.”- 40-year-old Mexican immigrant man in Texas “Here where I live is very quiet, but [the influencers] scare you on social media.” – 41-year-old Mexican immigrant woman in California “I think social media makes us very scared, but up until now, from everything I’ve heard, I haven’t seen anything.” – 42-year-old Mexican immigrant woman in Texas “The friend said, that [ICE] go around dressed in civilian clothes and stand on the corner, but I already saw a case like that with my neighbor. They took the neighbors, but they were dressed in civilian clothes. I didn’t think it was ICE until later, when a daughter came and told me ‘Didn’t you see that they took my parents?’ and I told her I had seen it but I thought it was someone, a friend.” – 58-year-old Mexican immigrant man in Texas “My cousin’s wife contacted me to ask how we were doing and how everything was around me because they deported her older nephew, but he was a person with valid TPS [Temporary Protected Status]. She says that it was simply because he had a tattoo, and he ended up in El Salvador.” – 39-year-old Venezuelan immigrant woman in Iowa “…here where I live, when everything first started, in the Walmart that is five minutes from here, [ICE] supposedly did a raid. I don’t know if they took someone specific but just knowing that they were nearby scares me. Even if it’s the regular police I get scared.” – 34-year-old Ecuadorian immigrant woman in New Jersey “They now even went into churches when before they used to say they couldn’t.” – 29-year-old Mexican immigrant woman in Kansas “I also see a lot of TikToks where [immigration enforcement officials] are looking in churches and in all the restaurants, they’re looking around. So, yes, you live with that fear.” -29-year-old Mexican immigrant woman in Kansas “…We live with fear… you see a lot of things on TV and in the news. I’m afraid when my daughter goes to university, afraid that she might not come back. You go out and as we say in my country, you’re “paniqueado” [panicked] looking around everywhere if you see something strange.” – 54-year-old Dominican immigrant woman in New York

Some participants said they have planned for the care of their children or other family members in case they are detained or deported. Some participants said they spoke with their children about potential scenarios involving detention, deportation, and/or family separation and said that they had assigned a local guardian for their children in case of such an event. A few also reported making plans for their homes or businesses in case they are detained or deported. However, others said they were avoiding talking to their children and other loved ones about potential deportation so as not to create more fear and stress.

In Their Own Words: Plans for Potential Detention or Deportation “I spend my time thinking about scenarios of how to solve things, who’s going to take care of my son, who’s going to take care of my mom, how can I take them with me. I mean, I spend my time thinking about it, and sometimes I can’t sleep.” – 49-year-old Costa Rican immigrant woman in New Jersey “A friend of mine, who is a citizen, told me ideally, my daughter should have a guardian. They told me to give her a power of attorney because in case I were to be deported.” – 57-year-old Colombian immigrant man in Iowa “We have talked with the children, to be prepared, options… financial matters and all that, this situation has accelerated the process to have options, A, B, C and D, then, things that before we didn’t focus on too much, we are focusing on today because it’s more likely, so we have to be prepared with the children regarding housing, finances, family, or people to go to, in case God forbids that something happen.” – 40-year-old Mexican immigrant man in California

Impacts of Fears on Workplaces and Employment

Some participants said they have become increasingly fearful of going to work and/or that they have noticed fewer workers showing up at their workplaces due to immigration-related fears. Those working in restaurants or transportation also reported declines in income due to fewer people leaving their homes to eat or travel. Those employed in factories, construction work, and field work said they were working longer hours and more shifts since some coworkers had left. While this resulted in higher incomes for some, others felt stressed about the increases in hours and some of those working in management roles said that they were struggling to find new workers to replace those who left, with one noting that, “no one wants to work right now… they’re really scared”. While one participant said her employer had offered to provide support and resources to help protect her, another said that her employer had told her there was nothing the company could do if there was a raid at the workplace.

In Their Own Words: Impacts of Immigration-Related Fears on Work “Once Trump came in with immigration, with the idea of wanting to kick everyone who’s not from this country, companies are deciding 100% American first. So, they’re getting rid of all Hispanic people, leaving many without jobs…Many Hispanics do the hard work, the work that Americans don’t want to do. So, [Hispanics] have been left without jobs, which is why the economy has gone down. There are no people filling those gaps.” – 34-year-old Ecuadorian immigrant woman in New Jersey “I work in a restaurant, and we depend on tips. So, there are fewer clients because of the fear that they might get caught [by ICE]. Many prefer to bring their lunch and not go out from work, from home to work and from work to home. …They no longer go to restaurants because, supposedly, there were going to be raids on restaurants too.” – 29-year-old Mexican immigrant woman in Texas “I’m a driver, and people that always use transportation has decreased a lot, they don’t use the transportation or they haven’t gone to work, so it has changed.” – 51-year-old Mexican immigrant man in California “In my case, I had six workers, and three of them quit because of fear. They stopped working. Once all the raids started, they left. They left me with the work unfinished because of fear. Now people don’t want to work, they’re scared, they don’t want to go to work because they are scared. I honestly am struggling a lot because no one wants to work right now in business like this. They’re really scared.” – 42-year-old Mexican immigrant woman in Texas “I work in the fields, and in fact, days ago when they said immigration was in Bakersfield a lot of people stopped going to work…” – 41-year-old Mexican immigrant woman in California “My bosses are American too, and they’ve told me that if I need anything, they even told me that they need me so much and that if possible, they would try to figure out what they had to do, but that they would not let me leave. I also feel a lot of protection from them.” – 42-year-old Mexican immigrant woman in Texas “[I feel] fear because [ICE] can come in if they want to, they are not respecting anything. For example, in my job, I asked my boss, the boss who really commands, what the corporation would do if [ICE] came. Their answer was that, if they come, they can come in, and we have no backup. If they come, they come in and ask for documents without a warrant.” – 34-year-old Ecuadorian immigrant woman in New Jersey

Impacts of Fears on Daily Lives

Participants reported stark changes in their daily lives due to immigration related fears. Many said they were limiting their time outside the home and avoiding a range of activities, such as driving, traveling, and participating in community and recreational activities, including attending church or events. One participant said she had started attending church virtually and a few others said they were no longer going to church due to fear. Many reported seeing empty restaurants, streets, and parks in their neighborhoods. Some participants noted that these changes are leading to feeling isolated and alone and spending long hours inside the home. Many said, when they do go out, they are constantly on edge and looking around the environment because they do not feel safe.

Some participants also described impacts on children’s daily lives and routines, noting that they or others in their community were scared to send their children to school, particularly in the days immediately following the election. Other participants talked about no longer being able to take their children to parks in their neighborhoods or on other outings or vacations and expressed sadness about not being able to explain to their young children why. Some participants also described instances of their children taking on more family responsibilities. For example, one participant said his U.S.-born daughter has taken on primary responsibility for running the household errands to limit the parents’ time outside the home. The participant also said that his daughter was considering joining the Army because she was told it helps her father adjust his immigration status.

In Their Own Words: Impacts of Immigration-Related Fears on Daily Lives and Routines “We are no longer going to be able to renew our cars, for example, I used to renew it with my passport, and this will affect me because my little truck is in my name, and now we won’t be able to do that anymore.” – 29-year-old Mexican immigrant woman in Texas “So, it’s like we’re in a constant winter, you know? Like what my colleague said, we’re always at home. So, now that summer is here, now that all of this started this year, everyone is kind of holding back when it comes to going outside, to any type of activity, whether it’s working or having some kind of business activity or any leisure activity. So, that affects you physically, emotionally, mentally as well…. You don’t feel free. You feel like you’re in a cage.” – 30-year-old Colombian immigrant man in New York “A week before the stores were full, and the following week they were completely empty. I mean, that’s how I saw the impact [the election] had.” – 24-year-old Mexican immigrant man in Missouri “Living under the radar, not raising alarms, staying out of situations, even staying away from a ticket, just in case they stop you for a ticket. Basically, living under the radar, as if you don’t exist.” – 30-year-old Colombian immigrant man in New York “In the church that I visit, many Mexicans go there. …I’m almost not going to mass anymore because of…the fear. There were a lot of Mexicans, and lately the church is empty, and they’re scared.” – 54-year-old Dominican immigrant woman in New York “Socializing… going places, whether it’s restaurants or malls because of the uncertainty of not knowing when they will do a raid. People prefer to stay home instead of exposing themselves.” – 34-year-old Ecuadorian immigrant woman in New Jersey “I have coworkers who, when all of this started, stopped taking their children to school out of fear. So the children stayed home and missed days until they felt a little more at ease.” – 55-year-old Mexican immigrant woman in Kansas “Yes, [fears] affected my children because… I told them about the reason for my behavior, I didn’t want to go to the store; I would just leave work, work is just two or three minutes away, right here close by, and I would lock myself up. I didn’t go out. I stayed like that. I went into this horrible fear, something awful, because I thought ‘I’m not going to fall again’…. I talked to my children, and my children cried, and it’s really sad, all of this.” – 50-year-old Honduran immigrant woman in Texas “In my case, I have a six-year-old child. Honestly, I’m afraid to take him to the park, and he asks me, ‘Mom, why don’t we go to the park?’ How do I tell him? I’m scared. How do I tell him that we’re at risk? He doesn’t understand, he just wants to go to the park, but for me, it breaks my heart.” – 49-year-old Costa Rican immigrant woman in New Jersey

Impacts on Health and Well-Being

Immigration-related fears have taken a toll on the mental health and well-being of many focus group participants, as well as their children. Many participants described feeling anxious, stressed, depressed, isolated, and lonely due to the changes in their daily lives and constantly having to be on high alert. Participants described suffering from insomnia, loss of appetite, and symptoms such as stomach problems and migraine headaches due to fears and stress. For example, one participant said that she had lost “almost ten pounds in two weeks.” Participants also talked about how the environment has impacted children, with them experiencing increased fears and feelings of sadness.

In Their Own Words: Impacts of Immigration-Related Fears on Health and Well-Being “I’ve realized that now I have a lot of fear at night, I think and think about what’s going to happen, what’s going to happen to me; I have insomnia now, which I didn’t have before.” – 55-year-old Mexican immigrant woman in Kansas “Emotionally, well, it makes you feel sad, feel alone, I mean, not feeling part of anything, not feeling part of a community. I mean, you don’t interact with anyone, you don’t have anyone to talk to, no one to share your stories with, no one to listen to, you feel sad, you feel depressed, anxiety.” – 34-year-old Ecuadorian immigrant woman in New Jersey “They [kids] were terrified when they saw what was on the news, hearing families talk, and it created fear in the kids. They’d start crying, and yes, it affects them too, especially when they’re at an age when they’re aware and can understand what’s going on.” – 55-year-old Mexican immigrant woman in Kansas “I’ve had insomnia for two weeks. I’ve been going to sleep at 2, 3, 4, or 5 in the morning, and I have to wake up at 6. So yes, it’s affecting me. I’m more nervous, my sleep is very disturbed. I’ve lost almost ten pounds in two weeks, and it wasn’t really from January or February, we’re talking about just March.” – 40-year-old Mexican immigrant man in Texas “A while ago, I had some stomach problems, and stress and anxiety make it worse. For me, it’s like it damaged my health.” – 24-year-old Mexican immigrant man in Missouri

Many participants report avoiding seeking health care due to concerns about costs and fears. Some participants said they are more fearful of seeking health care due to heightened fears, with a few saying that they had heard on the news that hospitals may be sharing patient information with ICE. While hospitals in Texas and Florida request information on immigration status under recent state laws, at the time the focus groups were conducted, such information was not shared with immigration officials for enforcement purposes. However, beyond fears, costs continue to be a major barrier to health care, particularly amid growing financial challenges. A few participants said that when they do seek care, they prefer to go to smaller Hispanic-serving community clinics or pop-up medical fairs as those are more affordable and that they trust those places more than larger health care facilities. Some focus group participants said they prefer to use “natural” or home health remedies instead of seeking mainstream health care in the U.S., in part due to immigration-related fears as well as challenges paying for health care in the U.S. Several participants also said that they relied on medicines that they or a family member brought from their home countries instead of purchasing medicines or seeking health care in the U.S.

In Their Own Words: Barriers to Health Care “For the 21 years I’ve been here, the times I’ve gone to the doctor have been very few, and honestly when I go to the doctor, it’s because I feel like I’m dying or can’t bear some kind of pain.” – 40-year-old Mexican immigrant man in Texas “I have really bad arthritis, and I’ve been to the hospital many times, but now I don’t even want to go. I don’t take my medicine, I don’t buy it because I don’t have much money. The help to get a doctor is just bad.” – 43-year-old Mexican immigrant woman in Texas “Personally, I’ve never gone to typical American clinics, like the regular ones. I always go to places recommended by other Latinos… so at least, I don’t feel like they’re keeping a record of me or asking for papers or anything like that.” – 31-year-old Colombian immigrant woman in North Carolina “Yesterday, I was in a car accident. I was hit, so I felt really bad. When the police officer asked me if I wanted an ambulance to take me to the doctor, I started thinking, ‘Should I go to the doctor?’ I had already heard that doctors might call immigration or ask about your status in the hospitals.” – 43-year-old Mexican immigrant woman in Texas “…I prefer to stay at home, cure myself with natural remedies, with medicine from my country, and try to take care of my health so I don’t have to expose myself.” – 34-year-old Ecuadorian immigrant woman in New Jersey “I also try home remedies that I know work… But yes, I’ve gone like two or three times to clinics where I feel safe… where they don’t take my personal information.” – 29-year-old Mexican immigrant woman in Kansas

Many focus group participants are fearful of accessing public programs, including health coverage, and there is persistent confusion and misunderstanding around whether participating in these programs can negatively impact immigration status. Most participants said that they were not using public assistance programs due to immigration-related fears and/or a preference to be self-reliant. A number indicated that they believe that using such programs may negatively affect their ability to adjust their immigration status in the future or put them at risk for deportation, although under public charge policy as of the time the focus groups were conducted, use of non-cash assistance programs does not negatively affect immigration status and programs cannot share information for immigration enforcement purposes. Some participants indicated that they were receiving health coverage or other assistance for their children, most of whom are U.S. citizens. Some participants also said they received health coverage for themselves through Medi-Cal, which offers state-funded coverage to immigrants regardless of status in California, or a local program in Harris County, Texas, knows as the “Gold Card.”

In Their Own Words: Concerns about Participating in Public Programs “I prefer to not ask for anything, to avoid leaving a record or trace.”- 31-year-old Colombian immigrant woman in North Carolina “From what I’ve heard from other people, they’re afraid that if they apply today, they might not be able to fix their immigration status in the future because they’ve received help from the government. That’s why I’ve never applied.” – 50-year-old Honduran immigrant woman in Texas “Yes, in my case, I try not to [apply for public programs] because I feel like I don’t want to be on any list, like I’m a burden to the government. The only thing I do receive is, of course, medical insurance for my son, but I don’t think I’ll apply for food stamps or any other benefits because of the fear that I don’t want to be a burden.” – 49-year-old Costa Rican immigrant woman in New Jersey

Future Outlook

Several participants said they are considering leaving the U.S. or are uncertain about their future plans due to the current environment. KFF survey data found that most immigrants would still choose to move to the U.S. knowing what they know now. In contrast, several focus group participants said they would not choose again to move to the U.S., in part due to the strong anti-immigrant rhetoric in society and in part due to the economy. Some participants also said that they were making plans to move back to their countries of birth in the future while others expressed uncertainty and said that they were going to “wait and see what happens with this government.” Participants who were considering moving back to their countries of birth also noted challenges associated with a potential move, such as no longer being familiar with their country of birth, not knowing where to go back to, and not having any family left there since their lives, livelihoods, home, and families are in the U.S.