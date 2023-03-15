Key Data on Health and Health Care by Race and Ethnicity

This chart pack is based on KFF analysis of a wide range of health datasets, including the 2021 American Community Survey, the 2020 and 2021 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, the 2021 National Health Interview Survey, the 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, the 2020-2021 National Survey of Children’s Health and the 2019 Survey of Consumer Finances as well as from several online reports and databases including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) on vaccination coverage, the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) National Vital Statistics Reports, the CDC Influenza Vaccination Dashboard Flu Vaccination Coverage Webpage Report, the National Center for HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention (NCHHSTP) Atlas, the United States Cancer Statistics Incidence and Mortality Web-based Report, the 2020 CDC Natality Public Use File, CDC Web-based Injury Statistics Query and Reporting System (WISQARS) database, and the CDC WONDER online database.

Unless otherwise noted, race/ethnicity was categorized by non-Hispanic White (White), non-Hispanic Black (Black), Hispanic, non-Hispanic American Indian and Alaska Native (AIAN), non-Hispanic Asian (Asian), and non-Hispanic Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander (NHOPI). Asian and NHOPI race categories were combined when they could not be separately identified. Non-Hispanic White persons were the reference group for all significance testing. All noted differences were statistically significant differences at the p<0.05 level.