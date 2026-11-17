Medical Frailty and Medicaid Work Requirements: Challenges for People with Mental Health Conditions Print Email Copy Link Add KFF on Google

Medicaid provides coverage to nearly one-third of all adults with mental health conditions. Starting January 1, 2027, the 2025 federal budget reconciliation law will require states to condition Medicaid eligibility for adults in the Affordable Care Act (ACA) expansion group and certain waiver programs on meeting “community engagement” or Medicaid work requirements, unless they qualify for an exclusion. While states must continue to implement the changes starting January 1, 2027, in November 2026, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that it would grant states an optional six-month delay on enforcing the Medicaid work requirements.

Adults with mental health conditions may qualify for an exclusion from work requirements under the “medical frailty” category which explicitly includes those with “disabling mental disorders.” Federal requirements for establishing medical frailty have shifted over the past year, and rules related to medically frail determinations continue to evolve. In June 2026, CMS issued an interim final rule (IFR) that added a requirement for evidence that the qualifying condition impairs an enrollee’s ability to meet work requirements. However, in October 2026, a district court struck down this additional requirement, though CMS may still appeal the decision.

The ability to document a disabling mental disorder and qualify for a medical frailty exclusion will depend on state definitions as well as verification processes. Challenges qualifying for an exclusion could result in coverage loss for some adults with mental health conditions, potentially interrupting treatment, which could worsen symptoms and increase the need for acute care. These disruptions may also increase demands on safety-net providers and mental health systems. This analysis presents data showing the share of Medicaid expansion adults who have mental health conditions and discusses the challenges these individuals may face in qualifying for a medical frailty exclusion.

The majority of adults with mental health conditions in ACA expansion states could be subject to work requirements, unless they qualify for an exclusion. Adults in the ACA expansion group must generally meet Medicaid work requirements, unless they qualify for an exclusion, including having a “disabling mental disorder” under the broader medical frailty category. In expansion states, over half (59%) of Medicaid-covered adults under 65 with at least one diagnosed mental health disorder, and 56% of those with a diagnosed serious mental illness (SMI) qualify through the expansion pathway (Figure 1). This analysis defines SMI as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and other psychotic disorders, which may overlap with, but do not necessarily match, state definitions of “disabling mental disorders.” These conditions can involve severe symptoms, including hallucinations, delusions, mood disturbances, difficulties with concentration, memory, or planning, and anosognosia (difficulty recognizing one’s own mental illness). Among expansion enrollees, about 17% have at least one type of diagnosed mental health condition, including about 4% that have a diagnosed SMI. This analysis likely underestimates the share of enrollees with mental health conditions because it does not include undiagnosed conditions or those that do not appear in Medicaid claims data.

Expansion is the Primary Medicaid Pathway for People with Mental Health Conditions Distribution of eligibility pathways for Medicaid-covered adults with diagnosed mental health disorders in ACA Medicaid expansion states Analysis limited to Medicaid expansion states as of 2024 and to adults ages 19–64 who do not also have Medicare coverage. OR is excluded due to data quality issues. Estimates based on Medicaid claims data only capture recorded diagnoses. KFF definition of serious mental illness includes enrollees diagnosed with schizophrenia, other disorders involving psychosis, or bipolar disorder. Any mental illness includes any diagnosed mental health condition. For methods, see KFF briefs. KFF Analysis of T-MSIS, 2024

States have latitude to determine which mental health diagnoses qualify for a medical frailty exclusion and must attempt to automatically verify individuals using existing data. States must develop lists of diagnoses that qualify as “disabling mental disorders” under the medical frailty exclusion. States must first attempt to automatically verify medical frailty using existing information, such as Medicaid claims data, without requiring individuals to submit additional information, where possible. Whether individuals are automatically identified will depend on state criteria, data systems, and the information available in enrollee records. The specific criteria for establishing medical frailty could continue to evolve if the October 2026 court ruling is overturned through an appeal or if CMS releases additional guidance. In 2027, states will be permitted to accept self-attestation for medical frailty exclusions when unable to verify an individual’s status using available data (although some states have indicated they will not be adopting this option). Starting in 2028, self-attestation will only be permitted once per continuous enrollment period, meaning states will need to collect documentation at renewal for medically frail individuals.

State definitions of “disabling mental disorders” vary and are continuing to evolve. In September, CMS outlined an optional tiered framework approach states could use to verify medical frailty that would identify some conditions that would qualify based on diagnosis alone and other conditions that would require both a diagnosis and additional evidence of severity. Some states have developed tiered lists of medical frailty conditions that reflect this framework or use another approach. Although state lists will likely need to be updated to comply with the court ruling tossing out the requirement that a condition limits the ability to work, they, nevertheless, show variation across states in how “disabling mental conditions” are being defined. For example, North Carolina’s proposed list includes schizophrenia, bipolar, major depressive disorder, and several other mental health conditions. It would also allow certain behavioral health services, such as crisis intervention, partial hospitalization, assertive community treatment, as well as others to independently establish medical frailty. Nevada’s code list also includes some of these services. In contrast, Michigan’s list allows diagnoses such as dementia and dissociative diagnoses to qualify without additional evidence but requires evidence of service use for conditions such as schizophrenia or bipolar. Indiana requires additional evidence for all mental health conditions. A few states also included codes for suicide attempt as an event that can establish medical frailty without additional evidence.

Some people with serious mental illnesses may not be automatically verified as medically frail because information about their condition is unavailable or does not yet exist. Although CMS calls for manual review when available data is insufficient, it is unclear how states will identify people for review when state claims data are not available. Many states are adding screening questions at application or renewal that ask about health or mental health conditions, but in some cases, individuals may need to recognize that they could qualify for an exclusion and request consideration themselves. Several groups may face particular barriers to automatic verification, potentially making it more difficult to qualify for a medical frailty exclusion due to mental illness:

People who have not received treatment in the past year, including those who face barriers to care. Mental health diagnoses are often recorded in Medicaid claims when people receive treatment. However, in 2023, about one-quarter of adult Medicaid enrollees with SMI reported receiving no mental health treatment in the past 12 months. Reasons for not receiving treatment vary. Some people may not recognize that they have a mental health condition or perceive a need for treatment (anosognosia), while others face barriers such as provider shortages, long wait times, logistical challenges, and difficulties navigating Medicaid coverage. Without recent treatment, people may be less likely to have the diagnosis or service utilization records needed for automatic verification.

Mental health diagnoses are often recorded in Medicaid claims when people receive treatment. However, in 2023, about one-quarter of adult Medicaid enrollees with SMI reported receiving no mental health treatment in the past 12 months. Reasons for not receiving treatment vary. Some people may not recognize that they have a mental health condition or perceive a need for treatment (anosognosia), while others face barriers such as provider shortages, long wait times, logistical challenges, and difficulties navigating Medicaid coverage. Without recent treatment, people may be less likely to have the diagnosis or service utilization records needed for automatic verification. People with emerging or undiagnosed mental illnesses. Symptoms of serious mental illness may affect a person’s ability to work well before they receive a formal diagnosis or treatment. Some conditions develop gradually, and symptoms may be difficult for individuals and those around them to recognize as signs of a mental illness. These challenges, along with barriers to accessing care, can contribute to delays in diagnosis. For example, systematic reviews and meta-analyses have documented delays of more than five years between symptom onset and diagnosis or treatment of bipolar disorder. Without a diagnosis recorded in Medicaid claims or awareness of their condition, individuals may be missed by both automatic verification and screening processes, even when their symptoms interfere with their ability to work.

Symptoms of serious mental illness may affect a person’s ability to work well before they receive a formal diagnosis or treatment. Some conditions develop gradually, and symptoms may be difficult for individuals and those around them to recognize as signs of a mental illness. These challenges, along with barriers to accessing care, can contribute to delays in diagnosis. For example, systematic reviews and meta-analyses have documented delays of more than five years between symptom onset and diagnosis or treatment of bipolar disorder. Without a diagnosis recorded in Medicaid claims or awareness of their condition, individuals may be missed by both automatic verification and screening processes, even when their symptoms interfere with their ability to work. People with recent mental health diagnoses or treatment that have not yet appeared in state data. Even when people receive treatment or have a diagnosis, there may be delays before diagnoses and service use appear in Medicaid claims or encounter data. After a visit, providers submit claims that must be reviewed and processed. These claims undergo a review process known as adjudication, which may require corrections or additional information from providers and delay processing. During this period, the information may not be visible to the state, particularly when claims are processed outside of state systems, such as by a managed care plans. A recent study found that the median time from service to payment for Medicaid managed care claims was 26 days, but 10% took longer than 128 days, with substantial variation across states and managed care plans.

Even when people receive treatment or have a diagnosis, there may be delays before diagnoses and service use appear in Medicaid claims or encounter data. After a visit, providers submit claims that must be reviewed and processed. These claims undergo a review process known as adjudication, which may require corrections or additional information from providers and delay processing. During this period, the information may not be visible to the state, particularly when claims are processed outside of state systems, such as by a managed care plans. A recent study found that the median time from service to payment for Medicaid managed care claims was 26 days, but 10% took longer than 128 days, with substantial variation across states and managed care plans. New Medicaid applicants. Adults applying to Medicaid, even those with a diagnosed mental illness, are unlikely to have any Medicaid claims or encounter data documenting their conditions or service use, and are, therefore, likely to require additional documentation.

Disclosing and verifying medical frailty may pose particular challenges for people with mental illness, raise concerns about stigma and privacy that may discourage disclosure, and create administrative challenges for providers. People who are not automatically verified as medically frail may be asked to disclose conditions through health screener questions or provide additional information as part of a manual review. States are permitted to accept self-attestation of medical frailty status in 2027, but individuals with mental health conditions may need to obtain documentation from a health care provider in states that do not accept self-attestation in 2027.

Additional documentation may be difficult for those with serious mental illness to provide. Symptoms of mental illness can affect concentration, memory, planning, and energy, making it difficult to track and respond to requests or complete administrative steps. These challenges may be particularly pronounced during period of severe or acute behavioral health symptoms or when disorders are compounded by other social challenges, such as food insecurity, housing instability, or homelessness.

Symptoms of mental illness can affect concentration, memory, planning, and energy, making it difficult to track and respond to requests or complete administrative steps. These challenges may be particularly pronounced during period of severe or acute behavioral health symptoms or when disorders are compounded by other social challenges, such as food insecurity, housing instability, or homelessness. Stigma and privacy concerns may discourage disclosure through health screeners and self-attestation. The rule encourages states to use health screeners to identify people who may be medically frail, which could include people with mental illnesses and most states plan to allow self-attestation. However, people with mental illness may hesitate to disclose their conditions due to stigma or concerns about privacy and how that health information may be used or shared. People who are undiagnosed or who do not recognize their condition may also be less likely to be identified as medically frail through health screeners.

The rule encourages states to use health screeners to identify people who may be medically frail, which could include people with mental illnesses and most states plan to allow self-attestation. However, people with mental illness may hesitate to disclose their conditions due to stigma or concerns about privacy and how that health information may be used or shared. People who are undiagnosed or who do not recognize their condition may also be less likely to be identified as medically frail through health screeners. Provider documentation creates administrative burden and raises questions about privacy. The requirement to report patients’ conditions may raise ethical concerns for these providers. States that require documentation from providers may also place administrative demands on clinicians and raise questions about patient confidentiality and the disclosure of sensitive mental health information. These requirements come amid existing workforce shortages and lower participation in Medicaid relative to other payers, which contribute to access to care barriers. Research also suggests that administrative burdens may influence provider participation in Medicaid.

Adults with mild and moderate mental health disorders may not qualify for the medical frailty exclusion if their conditions are not included in states’ definition of “disabling mental disorders.” Mental health symptoms can fluctuate and people with mild or moderate disorders may experience episodic symptoms, such as depressive episodes or severe anxiety, which can interfere with their ability to maintain consistent employment. Even when symptoms interfere with work, adults may have difficulty proving they qualify for a medical frailty exclusion if their condition is not included in the state’s definition. If the October 2026 court decision is reversed on appeal and the additional federal requirement is reinstated, people with episodic symptoms may face further challenges demonstrating that their condition impairs their ability to comply with work requirements, particularly when fluctuating symptoms may make functional limitations difficult to document consistently.

Disruptions in access to health coverage can interrupt mental health treatment, potentially increasing the risk of symptom recurrence and acute care needs. Research has linked medication discontinuation among people with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia to increased risk of symptom recurrence, such as depressive, manic, or psychotic episodes. Recurrence of severe symptoms has also been associated with adverse social outcomes, such as housing instability. Among people with schizophrenia, suicide rates and all-cause mortality rates are about 50% lower among those who continue treatment medications. Separately, research has linked Medicaid coverage disruptions among adults with major depression to greater emergency department use, inpatient days, and an increase in overall costs, compared to those with continuous coverage.