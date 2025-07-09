Media Availability: What the Budget Reconciliation Law Could Mean for Health Coverage, Affordability, and the States

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.
July 9, 2025
Now that President Trump has signed the megabill, KFF will hosted a virtual media availability for journalists on Wednesday, July 9 to answer questions about health care provisions in the law and their implications for health coverage, affordability, and state budgets, as well as potential political considerations for future elections. KFF’s experts answered questions about the law’s provisions related to Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act, Medicare, and Health Savings Accounts, as well as public opinion and related issues.
Drew Altman
President and CEO
Larry Levitt
Executive Vice President for Health Policy
Cynthia Cox
Vice President; Director, Program on the ACA; Director, Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker Project
Ashley Kirzinger
Director of Survey Methodology and Associate Director for Public Opinion and Survey Research
Tricia Neuman
Senior Vice President; Executive Director for Program on Medicare Policy; Senior Advisor to the President
Kaye Pestaina
Vice President; Director, Program on Patient and Consumer Protection
Drishti Pillai
Associate Director, Racial Equity and Health Policy Program; Director, Immigrant Health Policy
Robin Rudowitz
Vice President, Director for Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured
Alina Salganicoff
Senior Vice President; Director, Women’s Health Policy Program
Jennifer Tolbert
Deputy Director, Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured