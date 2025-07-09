menu

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.

Donate

Media Availability: What the Budget Reconciliation Law Could Mean for Health Coverage, Affordability, and the States

DATE:

July 9, 2025

Now that President Trump has signed the megabill, KFF will hosted a virtual media availability for journalists on Wednesday, July 9 to answer questions about health care provisions in the law and their implications for health coverage, affordability, and state budgets, as well as potential political considerations for future elections. KFF’s experts answered questions about the law’s provisions related to Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act, Medicare, and Health Savings Accounts, as well as public opinion and related issues.

Participants

Drew Altman
President and CEO

Larry Levitt
Executive Vice President for Health Policy

Cynthia Cox
Vice President; Director, Program on the ACA; Director, Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker Project

Ashley Kirzinger
Director of Survey Methodology and Associate Director for Public Opinion and Survey Research

Tricia Neuman
Senior Vice President; Executive Director for Program on Medicare Policy; Senior Advisor to the President

Kaye Pestaina
Vice President; Director, Program on Patient and Consumer Protection

Drishti Pillai
Associate Director, Racial Equity and Health Policy Program; Director, Immigrant Health Policy

Robin Rudowitz
Vice President, Director for Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured

Alina Salganicoff
Senior Vice President; Director, Women’s Health Policy Program

Jennifer Tolbert
Deputy Director, Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured

KFF Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KFF | twitter.com/kff

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news, KFF is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.