Media Availability: What the Budget Reconciliation Law Could Mean for Health Coverage, Affordability, and the States

DATE: July 9, 2025

Now that President Trump has signed the megabill, KFF will hosted a virtual media availability for journalists on Wednesday, July 9 to answer questions about health care provisions in the law and their implications for health coverage, affordability, and state budgets, as well as potential political considerations for future elections. KFF’s experts answered questions about the law’s provisions related to Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act, Medicare, and Health Savings Accounts, as well as public opinion and related issues.