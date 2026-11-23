VOLUME 59
New York Law Limits Human-Like AI Chatbot Features for Minors
Highlights
A New York law bars AI chatbots interacting with minors from presenting themselves as human, flattering users, or encouraging self-harm, adding to a growing number of states passing restrictions on AI companion chatbots.
And the 2026 KFF Women’s Health Survey finds that 53% of women in states with bans on the provision of abortion would not know where to get an abortion, as many remain unsure about what options are available to them.
AI & Emerging Technology
New York Enacts Law Restricting How AI Chatbots Interact With Minors
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation on October 28 that bars AI chatbots from using 12 design features with users unless the company has confirmed the user is an adult. The law, which now takes effect June 1, 2027, is the latest of at least a dozen state laws addressing AI companion chatbots, which hold ongoing, personalized conversations and are often marketed as friends or sources of emotional support.
Most state companion chatbot laws, including a 2025 New York law, require chatbots to disclose that they are AI and to refer users who express suicidal thoughts to crisis services, but the new law goes further by limiting how chatbots interacting with minors present themselves and what they say.
- The law restricts AI chatbot features that simulate human relationships or emotional attachment. This includes claiming to be human or to have emotions, claiming a personal, professional, or authority role, flattery or “sycophancy,” and drawing on health or personal information the user shared in an earlier session.
- The law bars chatbots from encouraging self-harm, substance use, or secrecy. This includes promoting suicide, self-harm, disordered eating, or unlawful drug or alcohol use; encouraging secrecy, isolation, or avoidance of professional help; and sexually explicit content.
- The law also reaches beyond AI companion apps. It covers nearly any generative AI chatbot that holds an ongoing conversation and adapts to the user, including general-purpose assistants, with few exemptions. It also requires an age-verification method beyond a user’s own claim to be an adult.
How the attorney general interprets terms such as “flattery” and “sycophancy,” and the age-verification rules will determine how the law works in practice.
The law’s text does not cite research, though its Senate sponsor said it “reflects the most current research on AI companions and their impacts on young users.”
- Chatbots have produced harmful content in testing. In a 2025 test by the Center for Countering Digital Hate, an advocacy group, researchers posing as 13-year-olds classified 53% of 1,200 ChatGPT responses on mental health, eating disorders, and substance use as harmful. The harms found in testing may not reflect how these products work today, though several recent lawsuits have also alleged chatbots encouraged teen suicides.
- Most U.S. teens have used AI chatbots. A nationally representative survey of 1,211 youth ages 9 to 17, conducted by SSRS for Common Sense Media from April 29 to May 11, 2026, found about three quarters (77%) of teens and about half (49%) of tweens (age 9 to 12) had used AI chatbots or companions in their free time.
- Teens report limited trust, but some rely on chatbots for serious conversations. An American Psychological Association health advisory warned that adolescents may be less likely than adults to question the accuracy and intent of information from a bot. In a 2025 survey conducted by NORC for Common Sense Media from April 30 to May 14, 2025, half of teens said they distrust advice from AI companions, while about one in three teen users said they had discussed serious matters with an AI companion instead of a person.
Why this matters:
New York’s AI chatbot safety law is among the first to regulate features that may influence how young users develop trust and emotional connections with the technology, though further research is needed to understand whether such restrictions will change outcomes.
What We’re Watching
53% of Women in States with Bans on the Provision of Abortion Would Not Know Where to Get an Abortion, KFF Survey Finds
More than half (53%) of women of reproductive age (ages 18 to 49) living in states with abortion provision bans say that they would not know where to go or where to find information if they needed or wanted an abortion, up from 43% in 2024, according to the 2026 KFF Women’s Health Survey released October 26. Nationally, 32% of women in that age group said the same, up slightly from 26% in 2024.
The survey finds that most of this gap reflects uncertainty, not necessarily incorrect beliefs:
- Few women of reproductive age know abortion pills can be obtained online. About two-thirds of women of reproductive age (68%) have heard of medication abortion, while only about one in five (18%) know that people in their state can get the pills online, falling to 8% among women in states with abortion bans.Most women of reproductive age (71%) are unsure about the availability of medication abortion in their state or have never heard of medication abortion, while about one in ten (11%) incorrectly say people in their state cannot get the pills online.
- Many women are concerned about pregnancy safety. About six in ten women of reproductive age (59%) are concerned that abortion bans may affect the safety of a potential future pregnancy for themselves or someone close to them, and 12% know someone, including themselves, who has difficulty getting an abortion because of state restrictions, up from 8% in 2024.
In the states with abortion provision bans, people can still obtain medication abortion through telehealth from clinicians in states with shield laws, which protect providers who practice in states where telehealth abortion is permitted and prescribe across state lines. In 2025, over half (54%) of telehealth abortions were provided under the protection of shield laws.
Why this matters:
The survey found most women in the survey were uncertain about what care is available rather than holding incorrect beliefs, a lack of information that is different than misinformation.
Marketing Claims About Experimental Peptides Outpace the Evidence as Access Expands
Experimental peptides are widely promoted by wellness clinics, influencers, and podcast hosts for uses such as injury recovery, sleep, inflammation, and metabolism, but many of these claims go beyond what research has shown. A recent Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) policy could expand access to these peptides, even as consumers face marketing claims that outpace the available evidence. The draft policy, released on October 28, states that the department does not intend to take enforcement action against licensed pharmacies and physicians that compound six experimental peptides that are not FDA-approved, including BPC-157 and TB-500, if they meet specified conditions.
KFF Health News reviewed four common claims about peptides and the evidence behind them:
- Peptides used to treat or prevent disease meet the definition of a drug. Some wellness podcasts have claimed that peptides aren’t drugs. “Peptide” is a general term for substances smaller than proteins but made of the same building blocks. When they are used to treat, prevent, or cure conditions or to affect how the body functions, they meet the definition of a drug. Dozens of peptide drugs, including insulin and GLP-1 weight loss medications, are FDA-approved.
- Being found in nature does not establish safety. Influencers and peptide sellers, including compounding pharmacy owners, often describe peptides as safe because they are natural. Researchers have not found BPC-157 in the human genome, meaning it is not made by the human body, and some researchers suggest it is produced by stomach microbes. Naturally occurring substances such as insulin can also be harmful in high doses.
- BPC-157’s claimed benefits for injury recovery lack strong clinical evidence. Clinic owners who sell BPC-157 have claimed it treats conditions such as acid reflux and neurologic disorders. A 2005 summary of a small trial of BPC-157 for inflammatory bowel disease lacked key details, and FDA scientists who reviewed it called it inadequate. Another small study reporting knee pain relief had no control group, and a 2025 review of BPC-157 for musculoskeletal injuries said it should be approached with caution because of limited evidence. Promoters often cite animal and laboratory studies, but a 2024 analysis found that only 5% of 281 therapies whose initial animal experiments took place more than 10 years earlier had received regulatory approval for human use.
- Peptides can be patented. Researchers analyzing Reddit posts found a common claim that drug companies ignore peptides because they can’t be patented. Hundreds of peptide patents are listed in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office database, and a patent on an early formulation of BPC-157 is for sale. Researchers told KFF Health News that companies weigh factors such as early results and competition with existing drugs before funding costly clinical trials.
What is known about the safety and side effects of experimental peptides?
- FDA scientists said the evidence was insufficient, though an advisory committee recommended allowing compounding. At a July FDA advisory committee meeting, agency scientists said there was not enough evidence that the six peptides improve any condition and flagged potential risks including unwanted immune responses. For BPC-157, FDA reviewers re-examined data from a 2020 animal study whose authors concluded the peptide was well tolerated. FDA scientists, though, said the data showed possible safety signals after repeated dosing that the authors had generally considered unrelated to the peptide. Reviewers concluded the available studies were too limited to show whether BPC-157 is safe for people. Some committee members, however, argued that allowing licensed pharmacies to compound the peptides could provide a more regulated alternative to products people are already obtaining. The committee voted in favor of making each peptide eligible for compounding, with split votes on several, including 8 to 6 for BPC-157, but the votes are advisory and non-binding.
- Adverse event reports exist but cannot establish that the products caused harm. Some users have described effects such as migraines, fatigue, and anxiety in interviews with KFF Health News and in online forums. Reports in the FDA’s adverse event database include hospitalizations after BPC-157 use, though these reports are voluntary and unverified.
The draft policy does not make the peptides FDA-approved drugs or establish that they are safe or effective, and the FDA does not review compounded drugs for safety, effectiveness, or quality before they are sold. Instead, it allows licensed pharmacies to make the peptides with a prescription, using ingredients from FDA-registered suppliers, and requires them to report serious side effects. The policy is temporary, applying until the FDA decides through a formal rulemaking process whether the peptides can be compounded.
Why this matters:
Many peptide products are marketed with anecdotes and laboratory findings in place of clinical trial data. An HHS spokesperson said the policy addresses the risks of black-market peptides, many of which are sold online as “research use only” products not intended for human consumption. But as access expands, the public may need to continue navigating claims that misrepresent evidence and research around peptides.
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Support for the Health Information and Trust initiative is provided by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF). The views expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of RWJF and KFF maintains full editorial control over all of its policy analysis, polling, and journalism activities. The data shared in the Monitor is sourced through media monitoring research conducted by KFF.