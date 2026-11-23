New York Enacts Law Restricting How AI Chatbots Interact With Minors

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation on October 28 that bars AI chatbots from using 12 design features with users unless the company has confirmed the user is an adult. The law, which now takes effect June 1, 2027, is the latest of at least a dozen state laws addressing AI companion chatbots, which hold ongoing, personalized conversations and are often marketed as friends or sources of emotional support.

Most state companion chatbot laws, including a 2025 New York law, require chatbots to disclose that they are AI and to refer users who express suicidal thoughts to crisis services, but the new law goes further by limiting how chatbots interacting with minors present themselves and what they say.

The law restricts AI chatbot features that simulate human relationships or emotional attachment . This includes claiming to be human or to have emotions, claiming a personal, professional, or authority role, flattery or “sycophancy,” and drawing on health or personal information the user shared in an earlier session.

. This includes claiming to be human or to have emotions, claiming a personal, professional, or authority role, flattery or “sycophancy,” and drawing on health or personal information the user shared in an earlier session. The law bars chatbots from encouraging self-harm, substance use, or secrecy. This includes promoting suicide, self-harm, disordered eating, or unlawful drug or alcohol use; encouraging secrecy, isolation, or avoidance of professional help; and sexually explicit content.

This includes promoting suicide, self-harm, disordered eating, or unlawful drug or alcohol use; encouraging secrecy, isolation, or avoidance of professional help; and sexually explicit content. The law also reaches beyond AI companion apps. It covers nearly any generative AI chatbot that holds an ongoing conversation and adapts to the user, including general-purpose assistants, with few exemptions. It also requires an age-verification method beyond a user’s own claim to be an adult.

How the attorney general interprets terms such as “flattery” and “sycophancy,” and the age-verification rules will determine how the law works in practice.

The law’s text does not cite research, though its Senate sponsor said it “reflects the most current research on AI companions and their impacts on young users.”

Chatbots have produced harmful content in testing . In a 2025 test by the Center for Countering Digital Hate, an advocacy group, researchers posing as 13-year-olds classified 53% of 1,200 ChatGPT responses on mental health, eating disorders, and substance use as harmful. The harms found in testing may not reflect how these products work today, though several recent lawsuits have also alleged chatbots encouraged teen suicides.

. In a 2025 test by the Center for Countering Digital Hate, an advocacy group, researchers posing as 13-year-olds classified 53% of 1,200 ChatGPT responses on mental health, eating disorders, and substance use as harmful. The harms found in testing may not reflect how these products work today, though several recent lawsuits have also alleged chatbots encouraged teen suicides. Most U.S. teens have used AI chatbots. A nationally representative survey of 1,211 youth ages 9 to 17, conducted by SSRS for Common Sense Media from April 29 to May 11, 2026, found about three quarters (77%) of teens and about half (49%) of tweens (age 9 to 12) had used AI chatbots or companions in their free time.

A nationally representative survey of 1,211 youth ages 9 to 17, conducted by SSRS for Common Sense Media from April 29 to May 11, 2026, found about three quarters (77%) of teens and about half (49%) of tweens (age 9 to 12) had used AI chatbots or companions in their free time. Teens report limited trust, but some rely on chatbots for serious conversations. An American Psychological Association health advisory warned that adolescents may be less likely than adults to question the accuracy and intent of information from a bot. In a 2025 survey conducted by NORC for Common Sense Media from April 30 to May 14, 2025, half of teens said they distrust advice from AI companions, while about one in three teen users said they had discussed serious matters with an AI companion instead of a person.

Why this matters:

New York’s AI chatbot safety law is among the first to regulate features that may influence how young users develop trust and emotional connections with the technology, though further research is needed to understand whether such restrictions will change outcomes.