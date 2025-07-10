States Expand Access to Ivermectin as Cancer Myths Continue, and Abortion Pill Faces False Water Supply Claim

State Policy Changes Follow Ongoing Promotion of Ivermectin as Cancer Treatment

Callista Images / Getty Images

Persistent unsupported claims about ivermectin’s effectiveness in treating a range of diseases, including cancer and COVID-19, have coincided with state-level policy efforts to make the drug more accessible. While some studies have suggested ivermectin may enhance the efficacy of chemotherapy and immunotherapy drugs, its use for cancer treatment has not been extensively studied in humans and it is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for this purpose. Oral ivermectin is currently FDA-approved to treat certain parasitic infections in humans, like strongyloidiasis and onchocerciasis, and topical forms are approved to treat head lice and rosacea. Some social media users, though, continue to promote it as a cancer treatment, often sharing personal testimonials that frame the drug as a “miracle cure.” KFF’s monitoring of social media found that the share of cancer-related posts mentioning ivermectin doubled, albeit from a small share to start, in the first half of 2025 compared to all of 2024, with such posts accounting for more than 4% of all cancer-related content identified in our search this year. Between May 28 and June 26, some of the most-engaged-with posts relating to ivermectin as a cancer treatment came from a medical influencer with more than 565,000 followers on X. Their posts called ivermectin a “cutting-edge” cancer treatment and cited anecdotal stories of alleged success treating cancer with ivermectin and other anti-parasitic drugs.

Sixteen states have introduced or passed bills that would make ivermectin available over-the-counter, although pharmacists have expressed reluctance to dispense it without FDA approval for non-prescription or off-label use. Although some share personal stories of themselves or people they know treating their cancer with ivermectin, no major health organizations or regulatory bodies have approved it for cancer treatment, and the use of ivermectin could pose health risks. According to the FDA, ivermectin can interact with other medications, including blood thinners, and overdoses may lead to seizures, coma, or death. Claims that ivermectin can treat cancer may also lead some patients to pursue alternative treatments or delay effective therapies, both of which may result in higher mortality rates.