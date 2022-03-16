menu

Medicaid and CHIP Eligibility and Enrollment Policies as of January 2022: Findings from a 50-State Survey

Tricia Brooks , Allexa Gardner , Aubrianna Osorio , Jennifer Tolbert , Bradley Corallo , Meghana Ammula , and Sophia Moreno
Published: Mar 16, 2022

Table A: Trends in State Medicaid and CHIP Eligibility, Enrollment, and Renewal Policies, July 2005-January 2022
Table 1: Income Eligibility Limits for Children’s Health Coverage as a Percent of the Federal Poverty Level, January 2022
Table 2: Medicaid and CHIP Coverage for Pregnant Individuals and Medicaid Family Planning Expansion, January 2022
Table 3: State Adoption of Options to Cover Immigrant Populations, January 2022
Table 4: Medicaid Income Eligibility Limits for Adults as a Percent of the Federal Poverty Level, January 2022
Table 5: Integration of MAGI-Medicaid Eligibility Systems with Marketplace Systems, Non-MAGI Medicaid, and Non-Health Programs, January 2022
Table 6: Modes For Submitting Medicaid Applications and Features of Online Applications, January 2022
Table 7: Features of Online Medicaid Accounts, January 2022
Table 8: Income Verification and Real-Time Eligibility Determinations, January 2022
Table 9: Medicaid Ex Parte Renewals for Children, Pregnant Women, Parents, and Expansion Adults, January 2022
Table 10: Modes For Submitting Medicaid Renewals, January 2022
Table 11: State Adoption of 12-Month Continuous Eligibility for Selected Populations, January 2022
Table 12: State Plans For Unwinding the Continuous Enrollment Requirement, January 2022
Table 13: Medicaid Renewal Communications When Continuous Enrollment Requirement Ends, January 2022
Table 14: Ongoing or Planned Actions to Update Mailing Address, January 2022
Table 15: State Follow-Up on Returned Mail, January 2022
Table 16: Planned Actions to Increase Eligibility Staff Capacity for Processing Redeterminations When the Continuous Enrollment Requirement Ends, January 2022
Table 17: Call Center and Disenrollment Data Tracking Capabilities, January 2022
Table 18: State Estimates of the Share of Medicaid Enrollees Who Will Be Determined Ineligible When the Continuous Enrollment Requirement Ends and Primary Reason(s) for Loss of Eligibility, January 2022
