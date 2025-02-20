The Outlook for PEPFAR in 2025 and Beyond

PEPFAR, the U.S. global HIV/AIDS program, is – for the first time in its two-decade history – facing significant challenges that could impede its ability to fulfill its mission. One of President Trump’s first actions was to issue an executive order to re-evaluate and realign foreign aid, requiring a 90-day pause in foreign aid funding while a review was undertaken, as well as dismissal of thousands of USAID staff and contractors, and other changes, effectively halting most programs, including for PEPFAR, around the world. Despite PEPFAR receiving a limited waiver to continue some services and the courts stepping in to provide temporary relief, services are still disrupted. In addition, PEPFAR’s current short-term authorization expires on March 25, 2025, about a month before the 90-day aid review is scheduled to be completed, and Congress is increasingly looking for program reforms and ultimately scale down.

The current situation, coupled with uncertainty about future changes, poses potential risks to health outcomes for a program that has been shown to have saved millions of lives and helped to build health infrastructure in sub-Saharan Africa; already, analyses have estimated that the foreign aid freeze and ensuing service disruptions have led to increases in HIV-related deaths and new HIV infections. This policy brief provides an overview of these recent events and ongoing challenges facing the program.

Background

Despite almost two decades of strong, bipartisan support and demonstrated success and impact, PEPFAR began facing growing headwinds in recent years. This was due to several external shifts, including pressures on the global economy; an increasingly crowded global health and development space; and shrinking resources to address the global HIV epidemic, with a concomitant and growing reliance on the United States, the largest donor to HIV.

Within the U.S., members of Congress were increasingly asking questions about PEPFAR’s “end game,” pressing the program for its plans for the future to scale down and transition services, programming and, ultimately, financing to countries. In addition, some members began raising concerns that PEPFAR was supporting abortion activities, which is prohibited under federal law and policy. Together, these issues rendered PEPFAR unable to secure a five-year reauthorization for the first time in its history. Instead, Congress reauthorized the program for just one year (from March 23, 2024, to March 25, 2025), pushing further decision until after the 2024 election. In the meantime, ongoing concerns about abortion prompted Senator Risch to put a $1 billion hold on the program in September 2024.

What to Watch

Against this backdrop, several recent developments have made PEPFAR’s future particularly precarious; many of these intersect with one another, adding uncertainty and complexity to an already shifting landscape. These include: