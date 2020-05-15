This Week in Coronavirus: May 8 to May 14

Every Friday, we’re recapping the latest on the coronavirus from our tracking, policy analysis, polling, and journalism. Total coronavirus cases in the U.S. are still climbing, and this week increased by 160,000, bringing the cumulative total of cases past 1.4 million. This week, approximately 10,000 people died from COVID-19 in the U.S., bringing the total to 85,700. Across 36 states reporting this data yesterday, 41% of deaths due to COVID-19 occurred in long-term care facilities.

Meanwhile, since last Thursday, eight more states have allowed some or all non-essential businesses (some with reduced capacity) to reopen since May 7. Restaurants have reopened to dine-in service in 5 states.

Here are more of the latest coronavirus stats from KFF’s tracking resources:

Global Cases and Deaths: This week, total coronavirus cases worldwide passed 4.4 million – with approximately 596,000 new confirmed cases added between May 8 to May 14. There were approximately 33,000 new, confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 worldwide between May 7 and May 14.

U.S. Cases and Deaths: There have been over 1.4 million total confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. There were approximately 161,000 new confirmed cases and 10,000 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 in the United States between May 7 and May 14.

U.S. Tests: There have been almost 10 million total COVID-19 tests with results in the United States — with over 1.9 million added since May 7. 13.9% of the total tests were positive. There have been 30.4 tests with results per 1,000 people in the U.S.

State Reports of Long-Term Care Facility Cases and Deaths Related to COVID-19 (Includes Washington D.C.)

Data Reporting Status: 45 states are reporting COVID-19 data in long-term care facilities, 6 states are not reporting

: 7,056 (in 41 states) Cases in long-term care facilities: 152,118 (in 38 states)

152,118 (in 38 states) Deaths in long-term care facilities: 30,130 (in 35 states)

30,130 (in 35 states) Long-term care facilities as a share of total state cases: 16% (across 38 states)

16% (across 38 states) Long-term care facility deaths as a share of total state deaths: 41% (across 36 states)

State Social Distancing Actions (includes Washington D.C.):

Social Distancing : 37 states have eased at least one social distancing measure.

: 37 states have eased at least one social distancing measure. Stay At Home Order: Original stay at home order in place in 29 states, stay at home order eased or lifted in 16 states, no action in 6 states

Original stay at home order in place in 29 states, stay at home order eased or lifted in 16 states, no action in 6 states Mandatory Quarantine for Travelers: Original traveler quarantine mandate in place in 20 states, traveler quarantine mandate eased or lifted in 3 states, no action in 28 states

Original traveler quarantine mandate in place in 20 states, traveler quarantine mandate eased or lifted in 3 states, no action in 28 states Non-Essential Business Closures: Original non-essential business closures still in place in 14 states, some or all non-essential business permitted to reopen (some with reduced capacity) in 31 states, no action in 6 states

Original non-essential business closures still in place in 14 states, some or all non-essential business permitted to reopen (some with reduced capacity) in 31 states, no action in 6 states Large Gatherings Ban: original gathering ban/limit in place in 39 states, gathering/ban limit eased or lifted in 10 states, no action in 2 states

original gathering ban/limit in place in 39 states, gathering/ban limit eased or lifted in 10 states, no action in 2 states State-Mandated School Closures: Closed in 7 states, closed for school year in 36 states, recommended closure in 1 state, recommended closure for school year in 6 states, rescinded in 1 state

Closed in 7 states, closed for school year in 36 states, recommended closure in 1 state, recommended closure for school year in 6 states, rescinded in 1 state Restaurant Limits: Original restaurant closures still in place in 30 states, restaurants re-opened to dine-in service in 20 states, no action in 1 state

Original restaurant closures still in place in 30 states, restaurants re-opened to dine-in service in 20 states, no action in 1 state Primary Election Postponement: Postponement in 14 states, cancelled in 1 state, no postponement in 36 states

Postponement in 14 states, cancelled in 1 state, no postponement in 36 states Emergency Declaration: There are emergency declarations in all states and D.C.

State COVID-19 Health Policy Actions (Includes Washington D.C.)

Waive Cost Sharing for COVID-19 Treatment: 3 states require, state-insurer agreement in 3 states; no action in 45 states

3 states require, state-insurer agreement in 3 states; no action in 45 states Free Cost Vaccine When Available: 9 states require, state-insurer agreement in 1 state, no action in 41 states

9 states require, state-insurer agreement in 1 state, no action in 41 states States Requires Waiver of Prior Authorization Requirements: For COVID-19 testing only in 5 states, for COVID-19 testing and treatment in 6 states, no action in 40 states

For COVID-19 testing only in 5 states, for COVID-19 testing and treatment in 6 states, no action in 40 states Early Prescription Refills: State requires in 18 states, no action in 33 states

State requires in 18 states, no action in 33 states Premium Payment Grace Period: Grace period extended for all policies in 11 states, grace period extended for COVID-19 diagnosis/impacts only in 5 states, no action in 35 states

Grace period extended for all policies in 11 states, grace period extended for COVID-19 diagnosis/impacts only in 5 states, no action in 35 states Marketplace Special Enrollment Period: Marketplace special enrollment period in 12 states, no special enrollment period in 39 states

Marketplace special enrollment period in 12 states, no special enrollment period in 39 states Paid Sick Leave: 13 states enacted, 2 proposed, no action in 36 states

NEW: State Actions on Telehealth (Includes Washington D.C.)

38 states have taken action to expand access to telehealth services, such as

New Requirements for Coverage of Telehealth Services: Parity with in-person services in 6 states, broad coverage of telehealth services in 6 states, limited coverage of telehealth services in 5states, no action in 34 states

Parity with in-person services in 6 states, broad coverage of telehealth services in 6 states, limited coverage of telehealth services in 5states, no action in 34 states Waiving or Limiting Cost-Sharing for Telehealth Services: Waived for COVID-19 services only in 7 states, waived or limited for all services in 9 states, no action in 35 states

Waived for COVID-19 services only in 7 states, waived or limited for all services in 9 states, no action in 35 states Reimbursement Parity for Telehealth and In-Person Services: Required for all services in 17 states, no action in 34 states

Required for all services in 17 states, no action in 34 states Require Expanded Options for Delivery of Telehealth Services: Yes in 35 states, for behavioral health services only in 1 state, no action in 35 states

Approved Medicaid State Actions to Address COVID-19 (Includes Washington D.C.)

Approved Section 1115 Waivers to Address COVID-19 : 1 state has an approved waiver

: 1 state has an approved waiver Approved Section 1135 Waivers: 51 states have approved waivers

51 states have approved waivers Approved 1915 (c) Appendix K Waivers: 42 states have approved waivers

42 states have approved waivers Approved State Plan Amendments (SPAs): 32 states have temporary changes approved under Medicaid or CHIP disaster relief SPAs, 1 state has an approved traditional SPA

32 states have temporary changes approved under Medicaid or CHIP disaster relief SPAs, 1 state has an approved traditional SPA Other State-Reported Medicaid Administrative Actions: 51 states report taking other administrative actions in their Medicaid programs to address COVID-19

Adults at Higher Risk of Serious Illness if Infected with Coronavirus: 38% of all U.S. adults are at risk of serious illness if infected with coronavirus (92,560,223 total) due to their age (65 and over) or pre-existing medical condition. Of those at higher risk, 45% are at increased risk of serious illness if infected with coronavirus due to their existing medical condition such as such as heart disease, diabetes, lung disease, uncontrolled asthma or obesity. Among nonelderly adults — low-income, American Indian/Alaska Native & Black adults have a higher risk of serious illness if infected with coronavirus. In both cases – for race and household income – the higher risk of serious illness if infected with coronavirus is chiefly due to a higher prevalence of underlying health conditions and longstanding disparities in health care and other socio-economic factors.

