Implementation Dates for 2025 Budget Reconciliation Law

On July 4, President Trump signed the budget reconciliation bill, previously known as “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” into law. The bill includes significant health care policy changes. This timeline provides a brief overview of the specific provisions and their effective dates. You can view all health provisions in the order they are implemented or can filter them by the following categories: Medicaid, Medicare, Affordable Care Act and Health Savings Accounts. You can read a detailed summary of the health provisions of the law.