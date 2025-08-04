menu

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.

Donate

Implementation Dates for 2025 Budget Reconciliation Law

On July 4, President Trump signed the budget reconciliation bill, previously known as “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” into law. The bill includes significant health care policy changes. This timeline provides a brief overview of the specific provisions and their effective dates. You can view all health provisions in the order they are implemented or can filter them by the following categories: Medicaid, Medicare, Affordable Care Act and Health Savings Accounts. You can read a detailed summary of the health provisions of the law.

KFF Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KFF | twitter.com/kff

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news, KFF is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.