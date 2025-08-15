Summary of Key Findings

The Survey of 1988 NFL players, conducted by KFF in partnership with ESPN, explores the overall health and well-being of former professional football players who played in the 1988 NFL season. The aim of the project is to examine the physical, emotional, and financial well-being of a cohort of professional football players as they approach typical U.S. retirement age. Overall, the survey finds that these former players face a variety of health issues, including chronic pain and mobility problems, cognitive impairment, and mental health challenges – often at higher rates than their peers in the general population.

The survey also finds that Black players are consistently more likely than White players to face physical, neurological, and mental health issues alongside poorer financial outcomes. This survey’s results document how racial disparities in health, health care, and income that occur in the U.S. persist among these former NFL players despite the potential financial and career benefits of playing in the NFL. At the same time, Black players face unique challenges, as some of the racial disparities in health outcomes found in this survey – such as disability and cognition issues — are not always similarly observed among men the same age in the general population. Such data may inform and direct efforts to address such disparities among former NFL players and advance equity.

Despite these struggles, players’ views on their careers are overwhelmingly positive, and the vast majority, including both Black players and White players, say they would make the choice to play professional football again, extolling the benefits of the game on their life and relationships and citing the importance of brotherhood and the bonds they formed while playing.

5 Key Takeaways From the KFF/ESPN Survey of 1988 NFL Players

Overall, majorities of these players say professional football has had a positive impact on their life, including their finances, career opportunities, and relationships with family and friends. At the same time, most say the game has negatively impacted their physical health and one-third say it has had a negative impact on their mental health. For more information, see: Career Reflections / Views on Youth Football

Compared to men in their age range in the population overall, former NFL players from the 1988 season are more likely to rate their physical health negatively and to report living with certain types of disability, chronic pain that interferes with their daily lives, cognitive challenges, and mental health issues. The gaps between players and men their age on these health outcomes hold when controlling for race. Incidence of these reported adverse health outcomes does not differ consistently between different position groupings (such as linemen v. skill positions, offensive v. defensive positions, and others), however, defensive players are more likely than offensive players to report some cognitive issues, such as worsening confusion and memory loss in the past year. For this survey, analysis by individual position types was not possible due to insufficient sample sizes. For more information, see: Health Issues



The survey also finds stark racial disparities between players across a wide array of health measures. Black players are consistently more likely than White players to report adverse health outcomes, including physical limitations, cognitive problems, mental health challenges, pain, and disability. In many of these instances, similar disparities are not present among men in a similar age range in the population overall. These racial disparities may reflect a range of demographic and other differences between Black and White players, including racial differences by positions played (See Appendix Fig. 4), income, and access to health care and insurance. Nonetheless, some of these racial differences in reported physical disabilities and cognitive problems remain even when controlling for other factors such as higher risk position groups, income, age, and years played, suggesting that other socioeconomic factors may impact health. For more information, see: Health Issues and Mental Health

Given the range of health issues reported by former players, health care access plays a key role in players’ overall well-being. While these former players have higher average incomes than men their age in the population at large, many report having gone without health insurance and necessary care since they stopped playing football, with about one in five saying they went without needed health care in the past year because of the cost. In addition, struggles affording medical bills, health insurance and other day-to-day expenses are particularly pronounced among Black players and those living with a disability. For many players, these financial difficulties may be tied to injuries they incurred during their professional football careers, as about three in ten say they were unable to work at some point since they stopped playing due to a football-related injury. For more information, see: Health Care and Finances

Despite the physical toll playing football has had on many of these players, the vast majority say they would choose to play in the NFL again if they could go back, citing a love of the game, camaraderie with teammates, and a strong sense of purpose. Most players who are parents say they encouraged their children to play football if they expressed an interest, and a majority oppose banning youth tackle football below the high school level – although they are more divided on the whether the benefits of youth football outweigh the overall risks. For more information, see: Career Reflections

