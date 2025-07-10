Donor Government Funding for HIV in Low- and Middle-Income Countries in 2024

Introduction

This report provides the latest available data on donor government resources provided to address HIV in low- and middle-income countries, reporting on disbursements made in 2024. It is part of a collaborative tracking effort between UNAIDS and KFF that began almost 20 years ago, just as new global initiatives were being launched to address the epidemic. The analysis includes data from all 33 members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)’s Development Assistance Committee (DAC), as well as non-DAC members who report data to the DAC. Data are collected directly from donor governments, UNAIDS, the Global Fund, and UNITAID, and supplemented with data from the DAC. Of the 33 DAC members, fifteen provide 98% of total disbursements for HIV; data for these donors are presented individually. For the remaining 18 DAC members, data are provided in aggregate. All totals are presented in current U.S. dollars (amounts are not adjusted for inflation). While totals include both bilateral and multilateral assistance for the entire period (2002-2024), detailed disaggregated bilateral and multilateral amounts for all donors are only available starting in 2011 (see Methodology for more detail).

Importantly, given that the donor government funding landscape fundamentally changed in 2025, the data provided here likely represent a high watermark for HIV funding. Under the new administration, the United States, the largest donor to HIV in the world, began instituting significant changes to global health programs in January 2025, including freezing, and then cancelling, most global HIV projects, restricting allowable activities, and seeking to cut HIV funding by at least 40%, actions which have collectively driven down disbursements. If U.S. reductions continue and future cuts were to be enacted, other donor governments would have to more than double their funding to maintain current levels. Yet several other large donors to HIV – the United Kingdom, Germany and France – have also signaled reductions in their development assistance budgets, making it highly likely that future funding will be reduced.

Findings

Total Funding

In 2024, donor government funding for HIV through bilateral and multilateral channels totaled US$8.37 billion in current USD (not adjusted for inflation) and accounted for approximately 44% of the US$18.7 billion estimated by UNAIDS to be available to address HIV.,,, As per UNAIDS estimates, domestic resources accounted for 52%, and the remainder (4%) was from foundations, other multilateral organizations, and UN agencies.

Donor government funding for HIV in 2024 increased by US$460 million compared to 2023 (US$8.37 in 2024 compared to US$7.91 billion in 2023) and reached the highest level since 2014 (US$8.60 billion), though it is still below that highpoint (See Figure 1 and Table 1).

The increase in 2024 was almost entirely due to the timing of disbursements, or payouts, by donor governments, which can fluctuate from year-to-year, not actual changes in funding commitments. For instance, U.S. disbursements increased significantly in 2024 while funding from the U.K. declined, but both were due to the timing of payouts. As two of the world’s largest donors, these fluctuations can have an outsized impact on the overall amount of available funding in a given year.

The U.S. continued to be the largest donor to HIV efforts, providing US$6.69 billion and accounting for 80% of total donor government funding in 2024. The second largest donor was France (US$314 million, 4%), followed by Germany (US$226 million, 3%), the U.K. (US$218 million, 3%), and the Netherlands (US$192 million, 2%)., In 2024, 91% of total donor government funding for HIV was provided by these five donors.

Bilateral Disbursements

Bilateral disbursements for HIV from donor governments – that is, funding disbursed by a donor on behalf of a recipient country or region – totaled US$5.87 billion in 2024, an increase of US$241 million compared to 2023 (US$5.63 billion). Despite the increase, bilateral funding from most donor governments decreased or remained flat and most of the overall increase was attributable to the U.S. and the U.K. When the increases from the U.S. and U.K. are removed, bilateral funding from all other donor governments declined by US$49 million in 2024 (US$237 million) compared to 2023 (US$286 million). These trends were the same after accounting for exchange rate fluctuations.

Bilateral disbursements from the U.S. increased by almost US$200 million in 2024 (US$5.43 billion) compared to 2023 (US$5.23 billion), due to the timing of payouts, but not actual increases in funding commitments. In fact, bilateral HIV funding as specified by the U.S. Congress in annual appropriations bills has been flat for several years (see Figure 2).,

Multilateral Contributions

Multilateral contributions from donor governments to the Global Fund, UNITAID, and UNAIDS for HIV – funding disbursed by donor governments to these organizations which in turn use some (Global Fund and UNITAID) or all (UNAIDS) of that funding for HIV – totaled US$2.50 billion in 2024 (after adjusting for an HIV share to account for the fact that the Global Fund and UNITAID address other diseases). This represents an increase of US$218 million compared to 2023 (US$2.28 billion)., The Global Fund accounted for most of the multilateral funding for HIV in 2024 (US$2.27 billion or 91%), followed by UNAIDS (US$169 million or 7%) and UNITAID (US$59 million or 2%).

The increase in 2024 disbursements was due to the timing of payments to the Global Fund, particularly from the U.S., which is required by law not to exceed 33% of total contributions to the Global Fund from all donors and results in significant year-to-year differences depending on the amounts other donors have provided. In addition, funding from donor governments to the Global Fund often fluctuates reflecting different Global Fund pledge periods. For instance, some donors choose to “front-load” contributions (e.g., the U.K. fulfilled almost its entire pledge for 2023-2025 in 2023 resulting in a significant decrease in 2024), while others choose to fulfill pledges towards the end of the pledge period (e.g., Australia and Denmark did not provide any contribution in 2023, but both fulfilled more than half their pledges in 2024).

Most donor governments provide the majority of their HIV funding through multilateral organizations. In 2024, eleven provided more than 80% of their HIV funding multilaterally; only Denmark, the Netherlands, the U.K., and the U.S. provided a larger share bilaterally (Figure 3). While the U.K. provided most of its HIV funding bilaterally in 2024, this was entirely due to the timing of payments to the Global Fund. The U.K. fulfilled almost its entire pledge to the Global Fund for 2023-205 in 2023 resulting in significantly lower levels of multilateral funding in 2024. In fact, between 2019-2023, most HIV funding from the U.K. was provided through multilateral channels.

Fair Share

There are different ways to measure donor government contributions to HIV, relative to one another. While the U.S. government provides the largest amount of funding for HIV, for example, it also has the largest economy in the world. To assess relative contributions, or “fair share”, two measures were used: ranking by overall funding amount and ranking by funding for HIV per US$1 million GDP, to adjust for the size of donor economies (See Table 2):

Rank by share of total donor government funding for HIV: By this measure, the U.S. ranked first in 2024, followed France, Germany, the U.K., and the Netherlands. The U.S. has ranked #1 in absolute funding amounts since tracking efforts began.

By this measure, the U.S. ranked first in 2024, followed France, Germany, the U.K., and the Netherlands. The U.S. has ranked #1 in absolute funding amounts since tracking efforts began. Rank by funding for HIV per US$1 million GDP: By this measure, the U.S. ranks first, followed by the Netherlands, Denmark, France, and Norway (See Figure 4).

Looking Forward

Donor government funding for HIV in low and middle-income countries is likely to decline in 2025. While the anticipated decline is largely due to actions by the new administration, which have already resulted in lower disbursements in 2025, other donor governments have also indicated plans to reduce foreign assistance. Looking beyond 2025, the new administration has proposed to reduce HIV funding by at least 40% in 2026. Since the U.S. is the world’s largest donor to the global HIV response, a cut in funding of this size would require other donor governments to more than double their funding to fill the gap, an increase that seems unlikely. While final funding amounts are determined by the U.S. Congress, the administration’s actions may continue to have the effect of reducing HIV funding from the U.S.

This work was supported in part by the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. KFF maintains full editorial control over all of its policy analysis, polling, and journalism activities.