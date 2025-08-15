KFF/ESPN Survey of 1988 NFL Players

Read the news release about these poll findings.

The Survey of 1988 NFL players, conducted by KFF in partnership with ESPN, looks at the overall health and well-being of former professional football players who played in the 1988 NFL season. The results of this survey provide insight into the lives of these former players as they approach traditional retirement age. While many are grappling with the immense toll the sport has taken on their physical and neurological health, most say they would do it all over again.

Explore ESPN’s reporting on this survey: