Recent State Actions Impacting Immigrants’ Access to State-Funded Health Coverage and Other Public Programs

In 2025, states have enacted or proposed a range of legislation that will impact immigrants’ access to state-funded health coverage and other public programs. Several states have proposed rolling back state-funded health coverage programs that expand coverage to immigrants regardless of status as part of broader state actions to reduce budget deficits amid economic uncertainties. At the same time, Congressional Republicans passed the budget reconciliation bill, which would reduce federal health program funding by more than $1 trillion over the next decade for states according to estimates from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO). These funding cuts could exacerbate financial pressure on states to eliminate state-funded coverage programs despite the potential for higher demand due to provisions limiting immigrants’ eligibility for Medicaid, Medicare, and Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplaces. States have also enacted laws expanding immigration enforcement that reflect the Trump administration’s increased interior enforcement activities to support mass deportation. More limited access to health coverage options and increased immigration enforcement activities may increase fear and uncertainty among immigrant families and have negative physical and mental health implications, including for their citizen children.

In contrast, some states have moved to limit interior enforcement activities and increase immigrants’ access to certain public benefits. While some states are seeking to enhance protections for immigrants, the Trump administration signed an executive order directing federal agencies to suspend federal grants and contracts with states or local jurisdictions identified as obstructing enforcement of federal immigration laws, or “sanctuary jurisdictions”, which may limit states’ ability to implement protections for immigrants.

This policy watch summarizes recent proposed actions by states related to state-funded health coverage for immigrants and trends in other legislation enacted during the 2025 session that have implications for immigrants. It is based on KFF analysis of publicly available materials and the National Conference of State Legislatures’ Immigration Legislation Database.

Access to State-Funded Health Coverage and Other Programs

As of June 2025, of the 14 states that offer state-funded health coverage to at least some immigrants regardless of status, three states (California, Illinois, and Minnesota) plus D.C. have proposed or enacted budgets to end or limit new enrollment of adults in these programs as part of broader efforts to reduce state budget deficits. Economic uncertainties and federal funding reductions that may reduce state revenues and the rising costs of health care and social services have driven states across the country to consider measures to reduce spending. California plans to maintain coverage for existing enrollees in their state-funded health coverage program but pause new enrollment for immigrant adults ages 19 and older starting in January 2026, end state-funded dental benefits starting in July 2026, and charge $30 monthly premiums to currently enrolled adults ages 19-59 starting in July 2027. Illinois plans to end their state-funded health coverage program for all immigrant adults ages 42 to 64 regardless of immigration status enrolled in the Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults (HBIA) program starting July 2025. This is in addition to Illinois’ previously announced pause in new enrollment in the Health Benefits for Immigrant Seniors (HBIS) program, which provides state-funded health coverage for immigrants 65 and older regardless of status. Minnesota plans to end their state-funded health coverage program for all undocumented immigrant adults ages 18 and older by 2026. The D.C. mayor’s proposed budget, subject to council approval, proposes ending coverage of immigrant adults 21 and older regardless of status in their locally-funded Healthcare Alliance program. Losing health coverage may have negative impacts on health care access and health outcomes as research suggests that coverage expansions for immigrants are associated with lower uninsured rates and improved access to care.

As of June 2025, states have also enacted legislation that would limit immigrant access to certain public benefits. In March 2025, Idaho enacted legislation that decreases the maximum income refugees in Idaho can earn to remain eligible for the Refugee Medical Assistance program from 150% to 133% of the federal poverty level (FPL). Idaho also enacted legislation in April 2025 preventing undocumented immigrants from accessing public benefits that were previously exempt from immigration status verification, including publicly-funded vaccinations, communicable disease testing, prenatal and postnatal care for women, crisis counseling, and food assistance for children. In May 2025, Tennessee enacted legislation that would hold churches and charitable organizations liable for providing housing aid to immigrants without legal status who commit crimes, which may reduce the services available to immigrants.

In contrast, several states have enacted legislation in 2025 to increase access to certain public benefits, the health care workforce, and educational opportunities for immigrants. In February 2025, Massachusetts enacted legislation requiring resettlement agencies to coordinate the provision of services to immigrant and refugee families and pregnant women. In February 2025, New York enacted legislation to direct their Military Immigrant Family Legacy Program to connect noncitizen military members and their families to immigration legal assistance. In March 2025, Utah enacted legislation to create a new Refugee Services Office to coordinate services and benefits available to refugees. Washington and Oklahoma enacted legislation in April and May 2025, respectively, that would allow international medical graduates to practice in health care facilities in certain situations. In May 2025, Oregon enacted legislation exempting asylum seekers enrolled in the state’s public universities from paying non-resident tuition and fees, and Colorado enacted legislation that removed a requirement for immigrants to attest that they have applied or will apply for lawful presence when applying for in-state tuition at the state’s public universities.

Immigration Enforcement

Several states have enacted legislation in 2025 to enhance law enforcement against undocumented immigrants and implement increased immigration verification requirements for driver’s licenses and voting. Some states have enacted legislation related to law enforcement actions against immigrants, continuing trends in recent years on immigration enforcement. For example, Indiana enacted legislation in May 2025 which would enhance criminal sentencing if the individual is an undocumented immigrant, and Missouri enacted legislation in March 2025 that would require law enforcement to submit immigration status data to a statewide database. Some states also have prohibited local level policies that would limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement authorities. For example, legislation enacted in North Dakota in April 2025 and in New Hampshire in May 2025 prohibit state and local government entities from adopting sanctuary policies. Several states have also continued passing driver’s licensure laws impacting immigrants. For example, Wyoming enacted legislation in February 2025 limiting noncitizens’ access to driver’s licenses. Kansas and Tennessee enacted legislation in April 2025 that would create a database of noncitizens holding driver licenses. States have also enacted legislation related to voting, such as in Alabama in May 2025 that prevents foreign driver’s licenses from being used as voter identification and in Wyoming in March 2025 that would allow the state to verify immigration status during voter registration.

In contrast, some states have also enacted legislation that may limit federal immigration enforcement in certain settings. In March 2025, Connecticut and Delaware enacted legislation requiring every school to have a designated administrator and a plan for interacting with federal immigration authorities and prohibiting public schools from sharing student information without a warrant. In May 2025, Maryland enacted legislation prohibiting sensitive locations such as schools and libraries from allowing federal immigration enforcement officials entry, with some exceptions. In May 2025, Colorado enacted legislation that would limit sharing of immigration status with federal immigration authorities and increase protections for immigrants in public facilities from enforcement.