New Policy Bars Many Lawfully Present and Undocumented Immigrants from a Broad Range of Federal Health and Social Supports

On July 14, 2025, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued a notice of a policy change to update the definition of “federal public benefits” as outlined in the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996 (PRWORA) to add an additional 13 programs to the 31 programs considered “federal public benefits” that are restricted to individuals with a “qualified” immigration status. The notice further indicates that the updated list of federal benefits is not exhaustive, and additional programs may be added in the future. This change bars many groups of lawfully present immigrants as well as undocumented immigrants from accessing many health care, educational, and other social services and will likely have negative impacts on the health and well-being of immigrant families due to more limited access to services as well as confusion and fear about using services. It also may create new challenges and complexities for service providers. Many implementation questions remain unclear and subject to future guidance, including how verification of immigration status may occur and how the policy will be reconciled with existing conflicting statutory and regulatory requirements, which supersede the guidance. This policy change took effect immediately upon publication of the notice in the federal register on July 14, 2025, although it provides for a 30-day comment period. It also indicates that it will issue further implementation guidance.

Prior Policy under PRWORA

When enacted in 1996, PRWORA established federal requirements that limited eligibility for “federal public benefits” to groups who are “qualified immigrants.” The groups defined as “qualified immigrants” are more limited than groups who are considered lawfully present in the U.S. and exclude undocumented immigrants. Notably, qualified immigrants do not include people with Temporary Protected Status and people with deferred action, including Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients, among other lawfully present groups (Box 1).

Box 1: Lawfully Present Immigrants by Qualified Status

Qualified Immigrants Other Lawfully Present Immigrants Lawful permanent resident (LPR or green card holder)

Refugee

Asylee

Cuban/Haitian entrant

Paroled into the U.S. for at least one year

Conditional entrant granted before 1980

Granted withholding of deportation

Battered noncitizen, spouse, child, or parent

Victims of trafficking and their spouse, child, sibling, or parent or individuals with pending application for a victim of trafficking visa

Member of a federally recognized Indian tribe or American Indian born in Canada

Citizens of the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, and Palau who are living in one of the U.S. states or territories (referred to as Compact of Free Association or COFA migrants) Granted Withholding of Deportation or Withholding of Removal, under the immigration laws or under the Convention against Torture (CAT)

Individual with Non-Immigrant Status, includes workers visas, student visas, U-visa, and other visas, and citizens of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, and Palau

Temporary Protected Status (TPS)

Deferred Enforced Departure (DED)

Deferred Action Status

Lawful Temporary Resident

Administrative order staying removal issued by the Department of Homeland Security

Resident of American Samoa

Applicants for certain statuses

People with certain statuses who have employment authorization

The PROWRA legislation provided discretion to federal agencies to determine which benefits and programs are “federal public benefits,” while also identifying specific exemptions such as treatment for emergency medical conditions, certain disaster relief, immunizations, and testing and treatment for communicable diseases. It also clarified that non-profit organizations were not required to verify the immigration status of individuals receiving benefits or services. Under policy established in 1998, HHS identified 31 health and social programs considered to be “federal public benefits” restricted to “qualified immigrants,” including major health coverage programs such as Medicaid (excluding emergency Medicaid), Medicare, and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

Changes under the 2025 Policy

The 2025 policy expands the list of programs considered “federal public benefits” by adding 13 additional programs, including Head Start, the health center program, the Title X family planning program, among others (Box 2). The notice further indicates that the list is not exhaustive, and additional programs may be added to in the future.

Box 2: New Programs Considered “Federal Public Benefits” Under the 2025 Policy Change Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics

Community Mental Health Services Block Grant

Community Services Block Grant (CSBG)

Head Start

Health Center Program

Health Workforce Programs not otherwise previously covered (including grants, loans, scholarships, payments, and loan repayments)

Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Treatment, Prevention, and Recovery Support Services Programs administered by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration

Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness Grant Program

Substance Use Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery Services Block Grant

Title IV-E Educational and Training Voucher Program

Title IV-E Kinship Guardianship Assistance Program

Title IV-E Prevention Services Program

Title X Family Planning Program

List is not exhaustive and may be added to in the future Source: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (July 2025), “HHS Bans Illegal Aliens from Accessing its Taxpayer-Funded Programs”

Implications of the Policy Change

The policy change bars many lawfully present and undocumented immigrants from services that are important for their health and well-being. These programs include certain programs that are particularly important for immigrant families, such as the federal Health Center program, which funds a network of Community Health Centers (CHCs). Community health centers are a national network of over 1,300 safety-net primary care providers located in medically underserved communities and serve all patients regardless of their ability to pay, providing a range of medical, behavioral, and supportive services. Data from the 2023 KFF/LA Times Survey of Immigrants show that three in ten immigrant adults say a CHC is their usual source of care, with this share rising to about four in ten among likely undocumented immigrant adults (42%) and those with limited English proficiency (39%) (Figure 1). The policy also bars immigrants without a “qualified” immigration status from accessing federally funded mental and behavioral health services at a time when many immigrant families are experiencing heightened stress and anxiety due to immigration-related fears and financial uncertainty, as well as from Title X services, which provide comprehensive family planning services to low-income and uninsured individuals.

Beyond health care, the policy also limits access to services that support education, including the Head Start Program. Research shows that adults with higher educational attainment tend to have longer lifespans and be healthier than their counterparts with lower educational attainment. High educational attainment also is associated with better jobs that are more likely to provide employer-sponsored health coverage and higher incomes which, in turn, improve access to health care and resources to support health.

The new policy also will affect service providers who may need to update their policies and procedures to comply with the changes. Under PRWORA, program benefit providers are prohibited from providing “federal public benefits” to people who are not citizens or qualified immigrants and are required to verify that an applicant is a qualified immigrant eligible for services. The notice confirms an existing exemption in the law that non-profit charitable organizations are not required to verify immigration status. However, many implementation questions currently remain unclear and subject to future guidance, including how verification of immigration status may occur. Moreover, the policy does not supersede existing statutory and regulatory requirements. For example, although the notice limits the health center program to “qualified immigrants,” it does not change the underlying statutory requirements for CHCs to serve patients regardless of immigration status. While federal law supersedes guidance, this conflict creates challenges for CHCs in how they will apply this guidance, and it remains to be seen how enforcement of the guidance will affect CHCs’ ability to provide care. Additionally, as noted, the notice indicates that the list of programs affected by the change is not exhaustive, so additional programs may be added in the future.

The notice estimates that the policy change will result in savings from reduced use of programs by certain immigrants as well as new administrative costs. Savings are estimated to derive from excluding certain immigrants from HHS programs with a corresponding increase in benefits for U.S. citizens and qualified immigrants. There also are estimated to be new administrative costs associated with individuals being required to document their eligibility, for immigration status to be verified, and for changes in program eligibility and operating policies and procedures.

The policy change occurs against a backdrop of other policy changes restricting immigrant access to health and other programs and increased immigration enforcement activity. These changes include new restrictions established under budget reconciliation that limit Medicaid, Medicare, and subsidized Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace coverage to lawful permanent residents, certain Cuban and Haitian entrants, and citizens of the Freely Associated States (COFA migrants). Together, these changes will likely have broad chilling effects on immigrant families, resulting in increased reluctance to access services and programs due to fear and confusion. More limited access to programs and services may lead to negative impacts on their health and well-being. These effects may extend across immigrant families, who often include citizen children—with one in four children in the U.S. living with at least one immigrant parent—and have broader impacts on communities, given immigrants’ role in the workforce.