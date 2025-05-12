Mapping Hospitals By Congressional District
The House and Senate are working on legislation to meet the requirements in the budget resolution, which targets cuts to Medicaid of up to $880 billion or more over 10 years. Although it is unclear what specific policies will be included in the final reconciliation bill, significant reductions in Medicaid spending would likely impact hospitals given that the program accounted for about one fifth (19%) of all spending on hospital care in 2023. Reductions in payments to hospitals, coupled with an increase in the number of uninsured Americans, resulting from Medicaid spending cuts or other policy changes would likely have implications for hospital finances, access to hospital services, the quality of patient care, and local economies (in that hospitals are the sixth largest employer in the country across industry subsectors).
The interactive map below shows the number of hospitals in each congressional district as reported in the American Hospital Association Annual Survey Database, updated through May 7, 2025. These counts include different types of hospitals, such as general, children’s, psychiatric, and long-term care hospitals. Federal hospitals, such as hospitals operated by the Department of Veterans Affairs, are excluded. (See Methods for additional information). Key takeaways include:
- There is at least one hospital in each of the 435 congressional districts, and as many as 69 hospitals in one district (KS01, which covers a large portion of the state).
- The large majority of congressional districts (94%) include at least five hospitals, most (61%) include at least ten hospitals, and about one in six (18%) include at least twenty hospitals.
- The average congressional district includes 14 hospitals.
- Republican congressional districts have 17 hospitals, on average, and Democratic districts have 10 hospitals, on average. Republican congressional districts may have more hospitals in part because they include some districts with large land areas, such as North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, each of which is one congressional district.
This work was supported in part by Arnold Ventures. KFF maintains full editorial control over all of its policy analysis, polling, and journalism activities.
Methods
|This analysis uses the American Hospital Association (AHA) Annual Survey Database, which represents all hospitals in the United States and its associated areas. The analysis reflects the hospitals included in the 2023 data release, updated to reflect closures, openings, and other changes identified and reported by the AHA as of May 7, 2025. Federal hospitals—such as hospitals operated by the Department of Veterans Affairs—were excluded from the analysis.
This analysis excludes hospitals identified in the data as a unit of a parent hospital, meaning that counts are conservative in areas where these units operate. Hospital systems differ in how they designate hospitals within their system as units. For instance, one system might identify a children’s hospital that is close to an affiliated general hospital as a unit, while another system may not. As another example, there are some cases where health systems in a given metropolitan area treat hospitals from different locations as units of a parent hospital (which are excluded from the count), while in other similar scenarios these hospitals are treated as being separate.
Hospitals were matched to congressional districts in effect for the 119th Congress using the Census Geocoding Services Web Application Programming Interface (API). The Census Geocoding Services API is a government product that uses the Census Bureau Data API but is not endorsed or certified by the Census Bureau. Matches were based on latitude and longitude when available—which was the case for the large majority of hospitals—or based on address. In instances where addresses could not be matched to a congressional district, the address was first matched to latitude and longitude using Google Maps and was then matched to a congressional district.