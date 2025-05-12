Mapping Hospitals By Congressional District

This analysis uses the American Hospital Association (AHA) Annual Survey Database, which represents all hospitals in the United States and its associated areas. The analysis reflects the hospitals included in the 2023 data release, updated to reflect closures, openings, and other changes identified and reported by the AHA as of May 7, 2025. Federal hospitals—such as hospitals operated by the Department of Veterans Affairs—were excluded from the analysis. This analysis excludes hospitals identified in the data as a unit of a parent hospital, meaning that counts are conservative in areas where these units operate. Hospital systems differ in how they designate hospitals within their system as units. For instance, one system might identify a children’s hospital that is close to an affiliated general hospital as a unit, while another system may not. As another example, there are some cases where health systems in a given metropolitan area treat hospitals from different locations as units of a parent hospital (which are excluded from the count), while in other similar scenarios these hospitals are treated as being separate. Hospitals were matched to congressional districts in effect for the 119th Congress using the Census Geocoding Services Web Application Programming Interface (API). The Census Geocoding Services API is a government product that uses the Census Bureau Data API but is not endorsed or certified by the Census Bureau. Matches were based on latitude and longitude when available—which was the case for the large majority of hospitals—or based on address. In instances where addresses could not be matched to a congressional district, the address was first matched to latitude and longitude using Google Maps and was then matched to a congressional district.