How States Verify Citizenship and Immigration Status in Medicaid

Note: This brief was updated on April 17, 2025 to clarify the groups that are exempt from the five-year waiting period in Medicaid and CHIP.

Medicaid is the primary program providing comprehensive coverage of health and long-term care to 83 million low-income people in the U.S. Medicaid is jointly financed by states and the federal government but administered by states within broad federal rules. In addition to meeting federal and state income and residency requirements, eligibility for coverage under Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) is limited to U.S. citizens and certain lawfully present immigrants. Federal Medicaid funds cannot be used to cover undocumented immigrants. Undocumented immigrants also are excluded from other federally-funded health programs, including Medicare and the Affordable Care Act Marketplaces.

On February 19, 2025, the Trump administration issued an executive order to “end taxpayer subsidization of open borders”, which includes language calling for enhanced verification systems to ensure taxpayer-funded benefits exclude unauthorized immigrants and requires federal agencies to identify sources of federal funding for undocumented immigrants. Current federal rules require states to verify an eligible immigration status through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as part of the process for determining Medicaid eligibility. Despite these requirements, Republicans in Congress have submitted legislation to prohibit state Medicaid programs from covering undocumented immigrants. Public confusion about immigrants’ eligibility for federal programs also persists, with slightly less than half of adults either unsure or incorrectly believing undocumented immigrants are eligible for health insurance programs paid for the federal government. This brief describes federal citizenship and immigration status eligibility and eligibility verification requirements for Medicaid.

What are Medicaid eligibility requirements for immigrants?

Federal rules limit Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) eligibility to U.S. citizens and certain lawfully present immigrants; undocumented immigrants are not eligible for federally-funded coverage. In general, in addition to meeting other eligibility requirements, lawfully present immigrants must have a “qualified non-citizen” status to be eligible for Medicaid or CHIP (Table 1), and many, including most lawful permanent residents or “green card” holders, must wait five years after obtaining qualified status before they may enroll. These immigrants may enroll in Marketplace coverage and receive subsidies during this five-year waiting period. Some immigrants with qualified status, such as asylees and refugees, do not have to wait five years to enroll in Medicaid and CHIP coverage. Some immigrants, such as those with temporary protected status, are lawfully present but do not have a qualified status and are not eligible for Medicaid and CHIP coverage even after a five-year wait. Individuals with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) status are not eligible for Medicaid or CHIP, and implementation of a Marketplace coverage expansion for them remains subject to ongoing litigation. States have the option to cover lawfully residing children and pregnant people in Medicaid or CHIP without the five-year waiting period otherwise known as the Immigrant Children’s Health Improvement Act (ICHIA) option. States can also provide prenatal care and pregnancy related benefits to targeted low-income children beginning at conception through the CHIP From-Conception-to-End-of-Pregnancy (FCEP) option regardless of their parent’s citizenship or immigration status. Some states provide fully state-funded coverage to fill gaps in coverage for immigrants, including lawfully-present immigrants and undocumented immigrants.

Emergency Medicaid reimburses hospitals for emergency care provided to individuals ineligible for Medicaid due to their immigration status. Emergency Medicaid spending reimburses hospitals for emergency care they are obligated to provide to individuals who meet other Medicaid eligibility requirements (such as income) but do not have an eligible immigration status, including undocumented immigrants and lawfully present immigrants who remain ineligible for Medicaid or CHIP. Emergency services include those requiring immediate attention to prevent death, serious harm or disability, although states have some discretion to determine reimbursable services. Spending on Emergency Medicaid accounts for less than 1% of total Medicaid expenditures. Without Emergency Medicaid, the costs of emergency care would be shifted to hospitals that are required to treat individuals in emergency situations or fully to states.

How do states verify citizenship and immigration status to determine Medicaid eligibility?

States must verify citizenship and immigration status with the Social Security Administration (SSA) and DHS to determine eligibility for Medicaid coverage at the initial application. Applicants who are U.S. citizens must provide documentation of citizenship, or states must verify the applicant’s Social Security number with the SSA. Applicants who are not U.S. citizens must provide documentation showing that they have a qualified immigration status eligible for Medicaid coverage (Figure 1). States verify immigration status through the DHS Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) system, which can provide automatic real-time verification. If the system cannot provide real-time verification, DHS employees conduct an additional review and request documentation of eligible immigration status. Applicants cannot self-attest to having an eligible immigration status without documentation for the state, with the exception of qualified immigrants exempt from the five-year wait due to a military connection. Current federal rules prohibit states from requiring applicants to disclose the immigration status of non-applicants, such as household members, which is not relevant to eligibility determination, and the SAVE system cannot be used for non-criminal immigration enforcement.

States are required to provide Medicaid benefits to applicants during a “reasonable opportunity period” of 90 days while their immigration status is being verified, if they otherwise meet all eligibility criteria. The reasonable opportunity period is allowed when the SAVE system cannot verify immigration status in real-time and the state needs to conduct additional review and collect additional documentation to verify the qualified immigration status. This period gives applicants the opportunity to correct information in SAVE or submit additional documentation in support of their application. States may extend the period if they need more time to complete verification or if applicants are attempting to correct issues with documentation. States are entitled to receive federal matching funds for expenditures for Medicaid services provided to individuals during the reasonable opportunity period, regardless of whether eligibility ultimately is verified. If states determine an applicant ineligible for Medicaid coverage due to their immigration status at any point during the reasonable opportunity period, they must terminate eligibility within 30 days. This may also occur if applicants do not provide additional requested documentation or correct any discrepancies in the application. Applicants have the right to dispute the state’s decision in a fair hearing process, but states are not required to provide Medicaid benefits during this time.

In some cases, states need to reverify immigration status as part of Medicaid annual redetermination of eligibility processes. States do not need to re-verify immigration status for most enrollees during the annual renewal if that status is unlikely to change (e.g., the enrollee is a lawful permanent resident). However, immigrant children and pregnant people who have been lawfully residing in the U.S. for less than five years receiving coverage through the ICHIA option must have their immigration status re-verified at renewal. If, at any point during the coverage period, the state receives information about a change in an enrollee’s immigration status that might affect ongoing eligibility, the state is required to act on that change in circumstance to review eligibility and request additional documentation from the enrollee if needed.