Rules Governing Human Oversight of AI in Health Care Could Shape Public Trust

State Laws and Professional Guidance Address Human Oversight of AI in Health Care

Oversight of AI was a common theme in AI legislation this year

State lawmakers and professional organizations are developing new approaches to responsible AI use, often focusing on human oversight and accountability for these tools. A new report from the Transparency Coalition, an AI-policy advocacy organization, identified 115 AI-related measures that legislatures in 30 states passed this year. As of mid-October, 108 had been signed into law and seven were awaiting a governor’s signature. The report ranked human oversight of AI in health care and AI disclosure requirements among the most common issues states addressed. Eight states, for example, enacted laws limiting health insurers’ ability to rely solely on AI or automated systems to deny or reduce coverage, including prior authorization for health insurance claims. At least five states have enacted laws this year restricting AI in mental health care, generally requiring therapy to be provided by a licensed human professional. California also enacted a law requiring health facilities to ensure clinicians retain independent judgment when using clinical AI tools. Most of these mental health laws are already in effect, while Rhode Island’s and California’s take effect in January 2027.

The results of the 2026 midterm elections could further influence state efforts to regulate AI and how they interact with federal policy. The Trump administration has previously urged Congress to adopt a national framework for AI regulation that would preempt existing state laws it considers unduly burdensome, but broad preemption may be less likely given Democratic control of Congress beginning in January. Many congressional Democrats have previously opposed overriding state AI laws without federal regulations in place. At the same time, some Democrats in the incoming Congress have indicated they will pursue new legislation related to AI, including requiring experts to evaluate AI safety and clarifying when technology companies can be held liable for harmful AI outputs. KFF will continue to monitor how state and federal officials approach AI regulation.

Medical boards and professional organizations are developing guidance for oversight of AI in clinical practice

Some professional organizations have also recently taken steps to develop guidance for the use of AI in clinical practice, with a similar focus on the role and responsibility that humans should maintain. Unlike state laws, however, these recommendations are voluntary and do not establish binding requirements. In October, the American Medical Association (AMA) released a governance framework for agentic AI outlining questions for AI systems that take on clinical functions, including what evidence supports their use, what oversight is appropriate, and who is accountable for their risks and outcomes. The AMA says these questions will guide its work on liability, licensure, and regulation. The framework does not set requirements for physicians or AI developers.

Separately, the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) convened a workgroup in Washington in early October to begin developing recommendations for state medical boards overseeing the use of clinical AI tools. The group is focusing on systems that perform clinical functions, such as diagnosis and prescribing, with limited or no direct physician supervision. FSMB’s leadership has argued in the past that AI should be governed through existing medical accountability structures, with physicians remaining accountable for their use of AI. Draft recommendations are expected in the coming weeks or months and will be open for feedback before adoption. Once adopted, they will not be binding, though state boards and legislators could use them to shape policy.

Academic publishers also set new rules for AI use, human oversight, and disclosure

In October, the health policy journal Health Affairs issued a policy for AI use that reflects standards many academic journals have put in place since 2023. The policy prohibits authors who publish in the journal from listing AI as an author or using it in place of human judgment. It also requires authors to review AI-assisted work, remain responsible for its content, and disclose all AI use. The journal also recommends against using AI tools to manage citations and references, citing the tendency of some AI systems to generate inaccurate or nonexistent references.

Why This Matters

Although these efforts address different settings and establish different requirements, they reflect common questions about the role of human judgment and accountability. These questions have practical implications for clinicians deciding whether to rely on AI tools, researchers and publishers evaluating AI-assisted scientific work, and policymakers and medical boards developing standards for their use. They may also reflect public attitudes, with recent polling finding that human involvement and review are important to large shares of adults when AI is used in their own health care. How these standards are established and communicated may shape both professional accountability and public trust in AI-assisted health care and research.