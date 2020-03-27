How Prepared is the U.S. to Respond to COVID-19 Relative to Other Countries?
A new analysis and chart collection highlights the available cross-national data on healthcare workforces and hospital resources to assess U.S. preparedness to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic relative to other large and wealthy countries. Additional charts explore coverage and affordability barriers that may limit access to care or cause serious financial burden for those needing COVID-19 treatment, and the prevalence of health conditions like heart disease, chronic respiratory disease, and diabetes that are linked to more serious outcomes for COVID-19 patients.
The chart collection and analysis is part of the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker, an online information hub dedicated to monitoring and assessing the performance of the U.S. health system.
