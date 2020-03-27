menu

How Prepared is the U.S. to Respond to COVID-19 Relative to Other Countries?

Rabah Kamal, Nisha Kurani, Daniel McDermott, and Cynthia Cox
Published: Mar 27, 2020

A new analysis and chart collection highlights the available cross-national data on healthcare workforces and hospital resources to assess U.S. preparedness to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic relative to other large and wealthy countries. Additional charts explore coverage and affordability barriers that may limit access to care or cause serious financial burden for those needing COVID-19 treatment, and the prevalence of health conditions like heart disease, chronic respiratory disease, and diabetes that are linked to more serious outcomes for COVID-19 patients.
The chart collection and analysis is part of the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker, an online information hub dedicated to monitoring and assessing the performance of the U.S. health system.
For more data, analysis, polling and journalism on the COVID-19 pandemic, visit our special resource page on kff.org.

