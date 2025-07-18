Individual Market Insurers Requesting Largest Premium Increases in More Than 5 Years

This analysis of preliminary rate filings submitted by 105 ACA Marketplace insurers in 19 states and DC finds that ACA Marketplace insurers are requesting a median premium increase of 15% for 2026, which would represent the largest hike in premiums since 2018, the last time policy uncertainty contributed to sharp premium growth.

In addition to the anticipated growth in the cost of health care services, insurers have cited several policy changes that they expect to drive up rates next year, including the expiration of the enhanced premium tax credits at the end of this year and the impact of tariffs on some drugs, medical equipment, and supplies.

The full analysis and other data on health costs are available on the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker, an online information hub dedicated to monitoring and assessing the performance of the U.S. health system.