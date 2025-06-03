Early Indications of the Impact of the Enhanced Premium Tax Credit Expiration on 2026 Marketplace Premiums

Every summer, health insurers submit rate filings to state regulators detailing expectations and justifying premium rate changes for ACA-regulated health plans for the coming year. With the enhanced premium tax credits set to expire at the end of 2025, consumers can expect increases in how much they pay for coverage.

KFF examines 23 early insurer premium filings from Vermont, Oregon, Washington, and Washington, DC, which include an additional 4 percent increase in premiums, on average, due to the expected expiration of the credits. While not a complete picture and insurer responses differ, these filings provide early insights into how insurers are expecting premiums to change in 2026.

This analysis is available through the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker, an online information hub dedicated to monitoring and assessing the performance of the U.S. health system.