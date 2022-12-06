Dec. 13 Web Event: What is the future of contraceptive care in a post-Roe world?

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and subsequent state abortion bans have moved the issue of access to high-quality and affordable contraceptive care to the forefront. As these seismic shifts shape women’s health care in the United States, the FDA is considering an application for a daily over-the-counter oral contraceptive pill, and new avenues for obtaining contraception online have emerged, propelled partly by the COVID-19 pandemic and increased use of telehealth.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 13th, KFF will hold a web event highlighting key findings from KFF’s 2022 Women’s Health Survey on women’s contraceptive access, experiences, and preferences. After the presentation of the survey findings, leaders in sexual and reproductive health care will explore the challenges and opportunities in contraceptive care access in a rapidly changing policy and clinical context.

The discussion will focus on how the pandemic, the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and new developments in health care delivery, such as telemedicine, have reshaped access to contraceptive care, as well as the implications of the survey findings for the 2023 national and state policy agenda for women’s health.

Brittni Frederiksen, Ph.D., MPH, Associate Director of the KFF Women’s Health Policy program, will present key findings from the 2022 KFF Women’s Health Survey. KFF’s Senior Vice President and Director of Women’s Health Policy, Alina Salganicoff, Ph.D., will moderate the discussion, featuring:

Sonya Borrero , MD, MS , Director, Center for Innovative Research on Gender Health Equity; Professor of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh; and Chief Medical and Scientific Advisor, US, DHHS Office of Population Affairs

Victoria Nichols , MPH , Project Director of Free the Pill

Please RSVP to attend this web event.