Fluoride Bans and Food Safety Doubts

Training to Identify False Health Information Builds Resilience, but Follow-Up Reminders Are Needed for Long-Term Impact

champpixs / Getty Images

The rapid spread of false or misleading claims on social media makes it difficult for fact-checkers to keep up as new versions of persistent narratives quickly resurface during high-profile health policy and news events. Many health communicators work with limited time and resources, and reactive debunking alone may not keep up with the scale and speed of misinformation. Instead, building resilience to false or misleading information by training people on how to recognize and reject false information before they encounter it may offer a more sustainable approach. However, resilience requires reinforcement, as people forget what they’ve learned, and repeated exposure to falsehoods makes them seem more believable over time – a phenomenon known as the “illusory truth effect.” A study published in Nature Communications finds that using “booster” messages – follow-up reminders that repeat key lessons – can strengthen people’s ability to recognize false or misleading information after their initial training. The researchers used either an article, a video, or a game to train people to recognize and reject false information. They found that the article and video had the longest-lasting effects, but resilience lasted longer when participants received a refresher. These findings suggest that, without reinforcement, communicators and educators risk losing the impact of their initial intervention. Even with limited resources, adding brief follow-up messages can help sustain the impact of health literacy interventions over time in a complicated information environment.

Efforts to fact-check health information are further complicated by a lack of agreement about what counts as false health information. For example, KFF’s 2023 Health Misinformation Pilot Poll asked adults to cite COVID-19 misinformation they had encountered and found that many examples directly contradicted each other – what one person considered misinformation, another considered accurate. Instead of combatting misinformation directly, it may be more effective to focus on common goals that can bring people together and improve the way trusted messengers communicate. One study in the HKS Misinformation Review suggests that rather than simply labeling claims as “misinformation,” health communicators and educators should consider why people disagree in the first place. The authors explain that false information often spreads because of deeper differences in values, identities, or ways of understanding the world, not just gaps in knowledge. Health communicators and educators can address these deeper differences by creating respectful conversations that explore the emotional, cultural, and social context that underlie people’s beliefs. This might involve focusing on shared concerns, like protecting loved ones or keeping communities healthy, rather than simply pointing out what’s true or false. While this approach may be more complex and slower than fact-checking alone, the study from HKS Misinformation Review suggests that it is likely to build more trust and lead to longer-term changes in how people engage with health information.