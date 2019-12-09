menu

Cost-Sharing for Plans Offered in the Federal Marketplace, 2014-2020


Published: Dec 09, 2019

Information on plan cost-sharing provisions was downloaded from Healthcare.gov for the plans offered in federally-facilitated and partnership exchanges. Because many plans are offered in multiple rating areas within a state, we reduced the number of plans so that each benefit package was counted only once for each state. The averages and distributions are simple averages of the plans that are available and are not weighted by enrollment because we do not have enrollment for each plan. Information for “expanded bronze” and “bronze” plans are reported together.

Most health plans require enrollees to pay a portion of the cost when they use services. While there are many forms of cost-sharing — deductibles, copayments, coinsurance – people often focus on the deductible amount because it provides a simple indication of how generous a plan may be. A deductible is the amount that an enrollee must pay toward the cost of in-network covered services before the plan will start paying for most types of care.

Cost-Sharing for Plans Offered in the Federal Marketplace for 2020

Cost-Sharing for Plans Offered in the Federal Marketplace in 2019 (.pptx)

Cost-Sharing for Plans Offered in the Federal Marketplace in 2018 (.pptx)

Cost-Sharing for Plans Offered in the Federal Marketplace in 2017 (.pptx)

Cost-Sharing for Plans Offered in the Federal Marketplace in 2016 (.pptx)

Cost-Sharing for Plans Offered in the Federal Marketplace in 2015 (.pptx)

Cost-Sharing for Plans Offered in the Federal Marketplace in 2014 (.pptx)

