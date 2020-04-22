KFF Analysis: Number of Coronavirus Cases, Distribution of $30B in CARES Act funding and Medicare Advantage Penetration by State
|State
|Number of
COVID-19 Cases on April 21, 2020
|Percent of Total COVID-19 Cases
|First Distribution of CARES Act Payments
|Percent of Total Money Distributed
|Percent of Medicare Beneficiaries in Medicare Advantage, 2020
|New York
|253,400.00
|32.1%
|$1,859,574,434
|6.2%
|40%
|New Jersey
|88,806.00
|11.3%
|$919,426,801
|3.1%
|29%
|Massachusetts
|39,643.00
|5.0%
|$841,425,120
|2.8%
|23%
|Pennsylvania
|34,005.00
|4.3%
|$1,246,250,076
|4.2%
|41%
|California
|33,866.00
|4.3%
|$2,920,960,733
|9.7%
|40%
|Michigan
|32,000.00
|4.1%
|$936,700,139
|3.1%
|42%
|Illinois
|31,508.00
|4.0%
|$1,204,103,180
|4.0%
|25%
|Florida
|27,058.00
|3.4%
|$2,220,563,137
|7.4%
|43%
|Louisiana
|24,523.00
|3.1%
|$474,891,735
|1.6%
|38%
|Connecticut
|19,815.00
|2.5%
|$377,981,257
|1.3%
|41%
|Texas
|20,087.00
|2.5%
|$2,089,066,452
|7.0%
|37%
|Georgia
|19,398.00
|2.5%
|$792,069,160
|2.6%
|37%
|Maryland
|14,193.00
|1.8%
|$742,225,306
|2.5%
|11%
|Ohio
|12,919.00
|1.6%
|$989,773,417
|3.3%
|39%
|Washington
|12,486.00
|1.6%
|$553,838,806
|1.8%
|33%
|Indiana
|11,688.00
|1.5%
|$668,604,614
|2.2%
|32%
|Colorado
|10,112.00
|1.3%
|$360,905,482
|1.2%
|38%
|Virginia
|9,097.00
|1.2%
|$814,360,467
|2.7%
|21%
|Tennessee
|7,238.00
|0.9%
|$739,723,347
|2.5%
|38%
|North Carolina
|6,979.00
|0.9%
|$919,171,087
|3.1%
|36%
|Missouri
|5,963.00
|0.8%
|$618,601,167
|2.1%
|35%
|Rhode Island
|5,090.00
|0.6%
|$90,459,834
|0.3%
|39%
|Arizona
|5,068.00
|0.6%
|$707,587,482
|2.4%
|39%
|Alabama
|5,092.00
|0.6%
|$449,481,945
|1.5%
|41%
|Mississippi
|4,512.00
|0.6%
|$374,847,790
|1.2%
|20%
|Wisconsin
|4,541.00
|0.6%
|$471,681,077
|1.6%
|42%
|South Carolina
|4,439.00
|0.6%
|$518,022,463
|1.7%
|28%
|Nevada
|3,830.00
|0.5%
|$241,471,841
|0.8%
|36%
|Utah
|3,213.00
|0.4%
|$185,292,422
|0.6%
|36%
|Iowa
|3,159.00
|0.4%
|$297,929,171
|1.0%
|22%
|Kentucky
|3,050.00
|0.4%
|$452,761,171
|1.5%
|34%
|District of Columbia
|3,098.00
|0.4%
|$84,989,099
|0.3%
|20%
|Delaware
|2,745.00
|0.3%
|$154,114,118
|0.5%
|17%
|Oklahoma
|2,680.00
|0.3%
|$489,853,998
|1.6%
|22%
|Minnesota
|2,470.00
|0.3%
|$472,206,122
|1.6%
|43%
|Kansas
|2,070.00
|0.3%
|$325,135,950
|1.1%
|19%
|Oregon
|1,956.00
|0.2%
|$291,029,025
|1.0%
|42%
|Arkansas
|1,990.00
|0.3%
|$326,536,043
|1.1%
|26%
|New Mexico
|1,971.00
|0.2%
|$169,486,132
|0.6%
|35%
|South Dakota
|1,685.00
|0.2%
|$107,650,201
|0.4%
|19%
|Idaho
|1,736.00
|0.2%
|$135,028,056
|0.5%
|33%
|Nebraska
|1,648.00
|0.2%
|$225,027,912
|0.8%
|17%
|New Hampshire
|1,447.00
|0.2%
|$164,580,386
|0.5%
|19%
|Puerto Rico
|1,298.00
|0.2%
|$41,889,822
|0.1%
|70%
|West Virginia
|908.00
|0.1%
|$246,574,851
|0.8%
|31%
|Maine
|875.00
|0.1%
|$145,763,812
|0.5%
|36%
|Vermont
|816.00
|0.1%
|$54,457,870
|0.2%
|12%
|North Dakota
|627.00
|0.1%
|$91,064,579
|0.3%
|17%
|Hawaii
|584.00
|0.1%
|$132,536,076
|0.4%
|44%
|Montana
|433.00
|0.1%
|$111,503,248
|0.4%
|18%
|Alaska
|321.00
|0.0%
|$71,248,123
|0.2%
|1%
|Wyoming
|429.00
|0.1%
|$66,393,163
|0.2%
|3%
|NOTES: COVID-19 data as of 4/21/2020 at 10:38 AM.
|SOURCES: Johns Hopkins University, [Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE)](https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html).
Republican Ways and Means Committee State-by-State Breakdown: Delivery of Initial $30 Billion of CARES Act
KFF analysis of CMS State/County Market Penetration files, 2020