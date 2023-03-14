menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Donate

March 21 Web Event: Unpacking the Controversy Over Medicare Advantage


Published: Mar 14, 2023

Medicare Advantage is the rapidly growing private plan alternative to traditional Medicare that provides coverage to approximately half of Medicare beneficiaries.

Controversy has arisen recently over a Biden Administration proposal for changes to payments to insurers for the coming year, including how the health risk of enrollees is captured, as well as a plan for recouping payments not supported by audits. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services estimates the payments to plans per enrollee would increase by 1% in 2024, and supporters argue the approach would help to reduce inappropriate overpayments to insurers. Critics, including the insurance industry and Republicans in Congress, contend that this represents a cut to Medicare and will lead to higher costs for beneficiaries.

On Tuesday, March 21 at 12 p.m. ET, three experts join series moderator Larry Levitt in a 45-minute discussion on Medicare Advantage, addressing such questions as: What has driven the growth in Medicare Advantage enrollment? What are the implications of enrollment being concentrated in a few insurance firms? Is the federal government overpaying plans? What would the new rules and proposed changes do, and how would they affect beneficiaries?

Moderator

  • Larry Levitt, Executive Vice President for Health Policy, KFF

Panelists

KFF’s virtual conversation series, The Health Wonk Shop, features conversations with experts, diving into timely health policy issues for a deeper discussion beyond the news headlines.

 

Event Date

Mar 21, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT



Register Now

Topics

Tags

Also of Interest

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.