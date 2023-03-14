March 21 Web Event: Unpacking the Controversy Over Medicare Advantage

Medicare Advantage is the rapidly growing private plan alternative to traditional Medicare that provides coverage to approximately half of Medicare beneficiaries.

Controversy has arisen recently over a Biden Administration proposal for changes to payments to insurers for the coming year, including how the health risk of enrollees is captured, as well as a plan for recouping payments not supported by audits. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services estimates the payments to plans per enrollee would increase by 1% in 2024, and supporters argue the approach would help to reduce inappropriate overpayments to insurers. Critics, including the insurance industry and Republicans in Congress, contend that this represents a cut to Medicare and will lead to higher costs for beneficiaries.

On Tuesday, March 21 at 12 p.m. ET, three experts join series moderator Larry Levitt in a 45-minute discussion on Medicare Advantage, addressing such questions as: What has driven the growth in Medicare Advantage enrollment? What are the implications of enrollment being concentrated in a few insurance firms? Is the federal government overpaying plans? What would the new rules and proposed changes do, and how would they affect beneficiaries?

Moderator

Larry Levitt, Executive Vice President for Health Policy, KFF

Panelists

Jeannie Fuglesten Biniek , Associate Director, Program on Medicare Policy, KFF

, Associate Director, Program on Medicare Policy, KFF Tom Kornfield , Senior Consultant, Avalere

, Senior Consultant, Avalere Richard Kronick, Professor of Family and Preventive Medicine and Adjunct Professor of Political Science, UC San Diego

KFF’s virtual conversation series, The Health Wonk Shop, features conversations with experts, diving into timely health policy issues for a deeper discussion beyond the news headlines.