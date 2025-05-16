State-Level Context for Federal Medicaid Cuts of $625 Billion and Enrollment Declines of 10.3 Million

The Energy & Commerce Committee passed a reconciliation bill out of committee on May 14 after 26.5 hours of debate. Based on draft reconciliation language, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) released preliminary estimates showing the proposals would reduce federal Medicaid spending by $625 billion. While there are a number of policy changes, three changes account for the vast majority of the savings: requiring states to implement work requirements for the expansion group, increasing barriers to enrolling in and renewing Medicaid coverage, and limiting states’ ability to raise the state share of Medicaid revenues through provider taxes. Building on earlier KFF analysis, this analysis puts this magnitude of federal funding cuts into context by showing how the cuts relate to states’ budgets and exploring the potential effects on Medicaid enrollment by state. Cuts of $625 billion will force states to make tough choices: maintain current spending on Medicaid by raising taxes or reducing spending on other programs; or cut Medicaid spending by covering fewer people, offering fewer benefits, or paying providers less.

This analysis allocates the CBO’s estimated reduction in federal spending across states based on KFF’s state-level data and where possible, prior modeling work, and explores the implications of those cuts for states’ choices about financing Medicaid. Beyond the spending implications, CBO estimates that the bill would decrease Medicaid enrollment by 10.3 million people in 2034, suggesting that most of CBO’s estimated savings stem from reduced enrollment. The CBO’s enrollment reduction is also allocated across the states in this analysis. However, anticipating how states will respond to changes in Medicaid policy is a major source of uncertainty in CBO’s cost estimates. Instead of making state-by-state predictions, CBO estimates the percent of the affected population that lives in states with different types of policy responses. For example, different states might choose to implement a work requirement with reporting requirements that are easier or harder to comply with. While the variation in responses across states could affect both spending and enrollment estimates, this analysis illustrates the potential variation by showing a range of enrollment effects in each state, varying by plus or minus 25% from CBO’s midpoint estimate.

The findings show the implications of the cuts in a single year using the average of the CBO 10-year score, but in practice, the effects will vary by year and grow over time. For example, the work requirements provision accounts for more than $300 billion of the savings but does not take effect until 2029 and this provision would only affect states that adopted the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Medicaid expansion. This analysis illustrates the increase in taxes or decrease in education per pupil that states would face if they used either option to offset the full amount of federal reductions; in practice states would likely adopt a range of options in response to federal reductions. (CBO estimates assume that in aggregate, states would replace roughly half of the reduced federal funds with their own funds). To the extent that states do not offset reduced federal funds, states could see reductions in state Medicaid spending tied to lower enrollment. Additionally, CBO’s current estimate does not include all provisions in the Energy and Commerce reconciliation bill, so it is possible that effects on spending and enrollment could differ from what is reported here.

Key Take-Aways