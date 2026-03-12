Officials Amplify Fluoride Concerns as Federal Review and State Restrictions Advance

The Monitor also explores several developments related to AI policy and content moderation, including the growing adoption of a practice called “ generative engine optimization ” (GEO) to influence what AI chatbots say. A new study suggests that the same techniques used to make accurate information more visible to AI may also make these tools more susceptible to false health claims .

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has launched the next step in its accelerated review of fluoride safety as more states move to ban community water fluoridation. The review arrives as senior officials have amplified concerns about fluoride that go beyond what the current evidence supports.

What We’re Watching

Fluoride Safety Review Advances as States Move to Ban Water Fluoridation

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has released a preliminary assessment plan and literature survey as the first phase in its expedited review of fluoride safety, acting on concerns largely based on misleading claims about harms. The review advances a priority of some in the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement and accelerates a report not otherwise due until 2030. Water fluoridation reduces tooth decay by more than 25% in children and adults, and the scientific basis for concern is limited. A 2024 National Toxicology Program report suggested an association between fluoride and lower IQ in children, but the report analyzed studies conducted outside the U.S. at fluoride levels more than twice the American standard. Nevertheless, senior officials including HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have amplified concerns about fluoride without adequate scientific support, and policy actions have followed. Florida and Utah have already banned community water fluoridation, with similar bills introduced in at least 19 other states. The FDA has also moved to restrict some fluoride supplements, the alternative that opponents to fluoridation have promoted, and dental professionals report growing reluctance among parents and providers to use them.

What To Watch Out For: The EPA review is still ongoing, but regardless of its findings, the process itself risks undermining public confidence in a longstanding and effective public health intervention. As the alternatives that opponents to community water fluoridation have promoted also face regulatory challenges, confusion may persist among the public about fluoride’s safety. KFF Health News reporting has shown an increase in emergency room visits for preventable tooth problems in recent years, a trend that could worsen as these narratives and policies continue to spread.

Unproven Claims About Ivermectin Shape Research Priorities and Legal Debates

The National Cancer Institute has begun a preclinical study of ivermectin to examine its potential effects on cancer cells, a decision that follows sustained public claims that the drug can treat cancer and recent state efforts to expand over-the-counter access. Ivermectin is approved by the FDA for certain parasitic infections but not for cancer, and it has not been shown to be safe or effective for this use in humans. Some scientists within the agency have questioned whether funding this research may limit support for other cancer studies. The study is taking place as legal debates continue over state disciplinary actions against physicians who promoted ivermectin for COVID-19, with some advocates seeking review by the Supreme Court on free speech grounds.

What To Watch Out For: These developments show how public claims about a drug can intersect with research priorities, state access laws, and legal challenges. Patients who encounter these claims may find it difficult to distinguish between legitimate scientific inquiry and the amplification of unproven uses for treatments like ivermectin.

Seasonal Vaccine Hesitancy Persists Among Older Adults, Survey Finds

About three in ten (29%) adults age 50 and older reported receiving both flu and COVID-19 vaccines in the past six months, according to a new survey of adults older than 50 fielded between December 2025 and January 2026. The most common reason respondents gave for skipping vaccination was that they didn’t think they needed it, despite evidence that both viruses pose elevated risk of serious illness and death in older populations. Concerns about side effects and doubts about effectiveness were also common, particularly for COVID-19. Vaccination rates were highest among adults 75 and older, the group at greatest risk for serious illness or death, but even among that group there was a gap between flu and COVID-19 vaccine uptake, with about three quarters (76%) reporting being vaccinated for the flu in the previous six months, compared to just under half (46%) for COVID-19.

What To Watch Out For: The survey findings arrive after federal health agencies narrowed the approval for COVID-19 vaccines, limiting eligibility to those who are 65 or older or have underlying health conditions. Ongoing changes to federal vaccine guidance may reinforce the perception that seasonal vaccines are unnecessary, even among those who remain eligible.